Video highlights Girona 4-2 Real Madrid
Ghi bàn:
Girona: Castellanos (12' 24' 46' 62')
Real Madrid: Vinícius (34'), Vazquez (85')
Đội hình ra sân
Girona: Paulo Gazzaniga; Arnau Martinez, Santiago Bueno, Juanpe, Miguel Gutierrez; Oriol Romeu; Yan Couto, Victor Tsygankov, Ivan Martin, Rodrigo Riquelme; Valentin Castellanos
Real Madrid: Andrii Lunin; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez; Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|30
|24
|4
|2
|45
|76
|2
|Real Madrid
|31
|20
|5
|6
|37
|65
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|30
|18
|6
|6
|25
|60
|4
|Real Sociedad
|31
|16
|7
|8
|10
|55
|5
|Real Betis
|31
|14
|7
|10
|6
|49
|6
|Villarreal
|30
|14
|5
|11
|9
|47
|7
|Athletic Club
|30
|13
|7
|10
|12
|46
|8
|Osasuna
|31
|12
|8
|11
|-3
|44
|9
|Girona
|31
|11
|8
|12
|3
|41
|10
|Rayo Vallecano
|30
|10
|10
|10
|0
|40
|11
|Mallorca
|30
|11
|7
|12
|-2
|40
|12
|Sevilla
|30
|10
|8
|12
|-8
|38
|13
|Celta Vigo
|30
|9
|9
|12
|-6
|36
|14
|Valladolid
|30
|10
|5
|15
|-22
|35
|15
|Cadiz
|31
|7
|11
|13
|-20
|32
|16
|Getafe
|30
|7
|10
|13
|-11
|31
|17
|Almeria
|30
|8
|6
|16
|-16
|30
|18
|Valencia
|30
|8
|6
|16
|-4
|30
|19
|Espanyol
|30
|6
|10
|14
|-14
|28
|20
|Elche
|30
|2
|7
|21
|-41
|13