Video highlights Girona 4-2 Real Madrid

Ghi bàn:

Girona: Castellanos (12' 24' 46' 62')

Real Madrid: Vinícius (34'), Vazquez (85')

Real Madrid làm khách trên sân Girona ở vòng 31 mà không có sự phục vụ của tiền đạo chủ lực Karim Benzema. Trách nhiệm ghi bàn được đặt lên vài Vinicius và Rodrygo
Tuy nhiên khi những ngôi sao người Brazil chưa kịp tỏa sáng, "Kền kền trắng" đã phải trái đắng ngay phút 12 khi Castellanos thoải mái đánh đầu mở tỷ số cho Girona.
Đến phút 24, Eder Militao thi đấu thiếu tập trung, tạo cơ hội để Castellanos nâng tỷ số lên 2-0
Phút 34, hy vọng có điểm của đội bóng Hoàng gia Tây Ban Nha được nhen nhóm khi Vinicius đánh đầu cận thành rút ngắn cách biệt xuống 1-2. 
Vinicius được các cầu thủ Girona "chăm sóc" nhiệt tình
Hàng thủ của Real chơi như mơ ngủ trận này
Trong dịp hiếm hoi bắt chính thay Courtois, Lunin trở thành thủ môn tội nghiệp khi để Castellanos ghi tới 4 bàn vào lưới đội nhà
Tiền đạo 24 tuổi của đội chủ nhà hoàn tất cú poker bằng những pha lập công ở phút 46 và 62
Nỗi thất vọng của các cầu thủ Real
Real vẫn xếp thứ nhì La Liga (65 điểm/31 trận) nhưng kém đội đầu bảng Barcelona 11 điểm và đá nhiều hơn 1 trận. Hy vọng đua tranh chức vô địch của thầy trò Carlo Ancelotti gần như tan thành mây khói sau tau thảm bại 2-4

Đội hình ra sân

Girona: Paulo Gazzaniga; Arnau Martinez, Santiago Bueno, Juanpe, Miguel Gutierrez; Oriol Romeu; Yan Couto, Victor Tsygankov, Ivan Martin, Rodrigo Riquelme; Valentin Castellanos

Real Madrid: Andrii Lunin; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez; Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 30 24 4 2 45 76
2 Real Madrid 31 20 5 6 37 65
3 Atletico Madrid 30 18 6 6 25 60
4 Real Sociedad 31 16 7 8 10 55
5 Real Betis 31 14 7 10 6 49
6 Villarreal 30 14 5 11 9 47
7 Athletic Club 30 13 7 10 12 46
8 Osasuna 31 12 8 11 -3 44
9 Girona 31 11 8 12 3 41
10 Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 0 40
11 Mallorca 30 11 7 12 -2 40
12 Sevilla 30 10 8 12 -8 38
13 Celta Vigo 30 9 9 12 -6 36
14 Valladolid 30 10 5 15 -22 35
15 Cadiz 31 7 11 13 -20 32
16 Getafe 30 7 10 13 -11 31
17 Almeria 30 8 6 16 -16 30
18 Valencia 30 8 6 16 -4 30
19 Espanyol 30 6 10 14 -14 28
20 Elche 30 2 7 21 -41 13