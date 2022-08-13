Thể thao

Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá hôm nay (13/8), một số giải đấu trong nước và quốc tế đáng chú ý đêm nay và rạng sáng mai.

Kết quả vòng 1 La Liga:

13/08 - 02:00: Osasuna - Sevilla (On Football)

13/08 - 22:00: Celta Vigo - Espanyol (On Football)

Kết quả vòng 2 Bundesliga:

13/08 - 01:30: Freiburg - Dortmund (On Sports News)

13/08 - 20:30: Leverkusen - Augsburg (On Sports+)

13/08 - 20:30: Hertha Berlin - Frankfurt (ON)

13/08 - 20:30: Leipzig - FC Koln (On Sports News)

13/08 - 20:30: Hoffenheim - Bochum (ON)

13/08 - 20:30: Bremen - Stuttgart (ON)

13/08 - 23:30: Schalke 04 - Gladbach (On Sports)

Kết quả vòng 2 Ligue 1: 

13/08 - 02:00: Nantes - Lille (On Sport+)

13/08 - 22:00: Monaco - Rennes (ON)

14/08 - 02:00: Paris SG - Montpellier (On Sports News)

Kết quả vòng 12 V-League 2022:

13/08 - 17:00: Bình Dương - Sài Gòn (On Football)

13/08 - 18:00: Nam Định - SLNA (On Sport+)

Kết quả vòng 2 Ngoại hạng Anh:

13/08 - 18:30: Aston Villa - Everton (K+Sport1)

13/08 - 21:00: Arsenal - Leicester City (K+Sport1)

13/08 - 21:00: Brighton - Newcastle

13/08 - 21:00: Man City - Bournemouth (K+Sport1)

13/08 - 21:00: Southampton - Leeds Utd

13/08 - 21:00: Wolverhampton - Fulham

13/08 - 23:30: Brentford - Man Utd (K+Sport1)

Kết quả vòng 1 Serie A: 

13/08 - 23:30: AC Milan - Udinese (On Sports+)

13/08 - 23:30: Sampdoria - Atalanta (On Sports)

14/08 - 01:45: Lecce - Inter Milan (On Sports+)

MU dứt khoát Rashford, Ziyech giảm lương rời Chelsea
MU dứt khoát Rashford, Ziyech giảm lương rời Chelsea

MU dứt khoát về Marcus Rashford, Hakim Ziyech giảm lương rời Chelsea, lộ hợp đồng khủng Dembele với Barca là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 13/8.
HLV Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn: U16 Việt Nam đã cố hết sức
HLV Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn: U16 Việt Nam đã cố hết sức

HLV Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn khẳng định U16 Việt Nam chiến đấu tới những phút cuối cùng trong trận chung kết với chủ nhà U16 Indonesia.
TPHCM thua đau, HLV Hữu Thắng than thiếu may mắn
TPHCM thua đau, HLV Hữu Thắng than thiếu may mắn

Chủ tịch CLB kiêm HLV Nguyễn Hữu Thắng khẳng định thất bại trước Bình Định ở những phút cuối trận là do thiếu may mắn, đồng thời cựu thuyền trưởng tuyển Việt Nam cho rằng 2 bàn thua trọng tài cần xem lại.
Vì sao HLV U16 Việt Nam nhận thẻ đỏ?
Vì sao HLV U16 Việt Nam nhận thẻ đỏ?

HLV trưởng U16 Việt Nam Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn phải nhận thẻ đỏ ở những phút cuối của trận chung kết U16 Đông Nam Á 2022.
HLV Đức Thắng: Bình Định đang tìm cách chiêu mộ Văn Lâm
HLV Đức Thắng: Bình Định đang tìm cách chiêu mộ Văn Lâm

HLV Nguyễn Đức Thắng khẳng định không quan tâm tới tin đồn mất ghế, đồng thời tiết lộ Topenland Bình Định sắp có chữ ký của thủ môn Đặng Văn Lâm.
Thua tiếc nuối Indonesia, U16 Việt Nam hụt ngôi vô địch Đông Nam Á
Thua tiếc nuối Indonesia, U16 Việt Nam hụt ngôi vô địch Đông Nam Á

U16 Việt Nam để thua 0-1 trước U16 Indonesia qua đó lỡ cơ hội lên ngôi vô địch U16 Đông Nam Á 2022.
Video bóng đá TPHCM 1-2 Bình Định: Màn ngược dòng khó tin
Video bóng đá TPHCM 1-2 Bình Định: Màn ngược dòng khó tin

Bình Định đã tạo nên màn lội ngược dòng khó tin với hai bàn thắng ở cuối trận để đánh bại TPHCM 2-1, ở òng 12 V-League 2022.
Hồ Tấn Tài lập đại công, Bình Định thắng ngược TPHCM ở phút 91
Hồ Tấn Tài lập đại công, Bình Định thắng ngược TPHCM ở phút 91

Đội trưởng Hồ Tấn Tài tiếp tục tỏa sáng với pha ghi bàn ở phút 90+1, giúp Bình Định thắng ngược TPHCM 2-1 trong ngày tiền vệ Lee Nguyễn tái xuất sân cỏ V-League.
Thành Chung nói gì về trận 'siêu đại chiến' giữa Hà Nội và Hoàng Anh Gia Lai?
Thành Chung nói gì về trận 'siêu đại chiến' giữa Hà Nội và Hoàng Anh Gia Lai?

Thành Chung chia sẻ với báo chí trước trận 'siêu đại chiến' giữa Hà Nội và Hoàng Anh Gia Lai, ba cái tên nguy hiểm nhất trên hàng công đội bạn là Văn Toàn, Brandao và Nguyễn Công Phượng.
Thành Chung tiết lộ lý do gắn bó với Hà Nội FC, không rời đi như Quang Hải, Đình Trọng
Thành Chung tiết lộ lý do gắn bó với Hà Nội FC, không rời đi như Quang Hải, Đình Trọng

Trung vệ Nguyễn Thành Chung vừa mới ký hợp đồng có thời hạn 3 năm với CLB Hà Nội. Trước trận đấu gặp Hoàng Anh Gia Lai, Thành Chung đã tiết lộ lí do anh gắn bó với CLB Hà Nội, thay vì tìm bến đỗ mới như Quang Hải hay Đình Trọng.

Thành Chung nói gì về trận 'siêu đại chiến' giữa Hà Nội và Hoàng Anh Gia Lai?

Video bàn thắng Thanh Hóa 2-0 Hà Tĩnh: 3 điểm cho chủ nhà
Video bàn thắng Thanh Hóa 2-0 Hà Tĩnh: 3 điểm cho chủ nhà

Đội chủ nhà Thanh Hóa giành chiến thắng nhẹ nhàng với tỷ số 2-0 trước Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh, ở vòng 12 V-League chiều 12/8.
Thanh Hóa buộc Hà Tĩnh ra về tay trắng
Thanh Hóa buộc Hà Tĩnh ra về tay trắng

Thanh Hóa giành chiến thắng 2-0 trước Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh ở vòng 12 Night Wolf V-League 2022, tối 12/8.
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga 2022-2023 mới nhất
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga 2022-2023 mới nhất

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Link xem trực tiếp U16 Việt Nam vs U16 Indonesia: Chung kết Đông Nam Á 2022
Link xem trực tiếp U16 Việt Nam vs U16 Indonesia: Chung kết Đông Nam Á 2022

Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp bóng đá chung kết Đông Nam Á 2022 giữa U16 Việt Nam vs U16 Indonesia, 20h hôm nay (12/8).
Kết thúc giải bóng rổ học sinh Tiểu học Hà Nội lần thứ XV
Kết thúc giải bóng rổ học sinh Tiểu học Hà Nội lần thứ XV

Chiều 12/8, Lễ Bế mạc VCK Giải Bóng rổ Học sinh Tiểu học Hà Nội lần thứ XV - Cúp Nestle Milo năm học 2021-2022 đã diễn ra tại trường Tiểu học Vinschool Times City.

