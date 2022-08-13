Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 13/8

Kết quả vòng 1 La Liga:
13/08 - 02:00: Osasuna - Sevilla (On Football)
13/08 - 22:00: Celta Vigo - Espanyol (On Football)
Kết quả vòng 2 Bundesliga:
13/08 - 01:30: Freiburg - Dortmund (On Sports News)
13/08 - 20:30: Leverkusen - Augsburg (On Sports+)
13/08 - 20:30: Hertha Berlin - Frankfurt (ON)
13/08 - 20:30: Leipzig - FC Koln (On Sports News)
13/08 - 20:30: Hoffenheim - Bochum (ON)
13/08 - 20:30: Bremen - Stuttgart (ON)
13/08 - 23:30: Schalke 04 - Gladbach (On Sports)
Kết quả vòng 2 Ligue 1:
13/08 - 02:00: Nantes - Lille (On Sport+)
13/08 - 22:00: Monaco - Rennes (ON)
14/08 - 02:00: Paris SG - Montpellier (On Sports News)
Kết quả vòng 12 V-League 2022:
13/08 - 17:00: Bình Dương - Sài Gòn (On Football)
13/08 - 18:00: Nam Định - SLNA (On Sport+)
Kết quả vòng 2 Ngoại hạng Anh:
13/08 - 18:30: Aston Villa - Everton (K+Sport1)
13/08 - 21:00: Arsenal - Leicester City (K+Sport1)
13/08 - 21:00: Brighton - Newcastle
13/08 - 21:00: Man City - Bournemouth (K+Sport1)
13/08 - 21:00: Southampton - Leeds Utd
13/08 - 21:00: Wolverhampton - Fulham
13/08 - 23:30: Brentford - Man Utd (K+Sport1)
Kết quả vòng 1 Serie A:
13/08 - 23:30: AC Milan - Udinese (On Sports+)
13/08 - 23:30: Sampdoria - Atalanta (On Sports)
14/08 - 01:45: Lecce - Inter Milan (On Sports+)