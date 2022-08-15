Thể thao

15/08/2022   05:05 (GMT+07:00)

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 15/8: Chelsea hòa siêu kịch tính với Tottenham

Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá hôm nay (15/8), một số giải đấu trong nước và quốc tế đáng chú ý đêm nay và rạng sáng mai.

Kết quả vòng 2 Ngoại hạng Anh:

14/08 - 20:00: Nottingham 1-0 West Ham (K+Sport1)

14/08 - 22:00: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (K+Sport1)

Kết quả vòng 1 La Liga:

14/08 - 22:30: Cadiz 0-1 Real Sociedad (On Football)

15/08 - 00:30: Valencia - Girona (On Football)

15/08 - 03:00: Almeria - Real Madrid (On Football)

Kết quả vòng 2 Bundesliga:

14/08 - 20:30: Mainz 05 0-0 Union Berlin (On Sports News)

14/08 - 23:30: Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg (On Sports News)

Kết quả vòng 2 Ligue 1: 

14/08 - 18:00: Lorient - Lyon (On Sports+ - HOÃN)

14/08 - 20:00: Auxerre 2-2 Angers

14/08 - 20:00: Reims 2-4 Clermont

14/08 - 20:00: Troyes 0-3 Toulouse

14/08 - 20:00: Ajaccio 0-0 Lens

14/08 - 22:05: Nice 1-1 Strasbourg (On Sports)

Kết quả vòng 1 Serie A: 

14/08 - 23:30: Lazio - Bologna (On Sports+)

14/08 - 23:30: Fiorentina - Cremonese ((On Sports)

15/08 - 01:45: Salernitana - Roma (On Sports+)

15/08 - 01:45: Spezia - Empoli (ON)

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 - 2023 mới nhất

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 - 2023 mới nhất

Lịch thi đấu Premier League 2022-2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 - 2023, nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.
 Lịch thi đấu của Quang Hải tại Pau FC mùa giải 2022/23 mới nhất

Lịch thi đấu của Quang Hải tại Pau FC mùa giải 2022/23 mới nhất

Tiền vệ Nguyễn Quang Hải chính thức đầu quân cho CLB Pau FC của Pháp. Xin gửi tới quý độc giả lịch thi đấu của Pau FC mùa giải 2022/23 tại Ligue 2.
 Lịch thi đấu vòng 12 V-League 2022: Hà Nội đại chiến HAGL

Lịch thi đấu vòng 12 V-League 2022: Hà Nội đại chiến HAGL

Lịch thi đấu V-League 2022 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 12 Night Wolf V-League 2022 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.

tin nổi bật

Đại chiến Hà Nội - HAGL: Máu đổ và dớp 10 năm ở Hàng Đẫy
Thể thao

Đại chiến Hà Nội - HAGL: Máu đổ và dớp 10 năm ở Hàng Đẫy

10 năm chỉ hòa và thua Hà Nội, một lần nữa HAGL không thể phá dớp trong trận làm khách trên sân Hàng Đẫy tối 14/8.
Hai bàn đẹp mắt 'chớp nhoáng' của Văn Quyết, Tuấn Hải khiến HAGL 'đứt mạch thắng'
Video

Hai bàn đẹp mắt 'chớp nhoáng' của Văn Quyết, Tuấn Hải khiến HAGL 'đứt mạch thắng'

Bàn thắng đẹp mắt của Nguyễn Văn Quyết, Phạm Tuấn Hải giúp CLB Hà Nội dẫn trước 2-0. Sau đó, Bruno Henrique lập công cho Hoàng Anh Gia Lai nhưng đội bóng phố núi không thể thay đổi tình thế.
Erik ten Hag tức giận MU, Ronaldo nhận quả đắng
Thể thao

Erik ten Hag tức giận MU, Ronaldo nhận quả đắng

Erik ten Hag tức giận MU, Ronaldo nhận quả đắng, Barca từ chối mức giá Chelsea hỏi mua Aubameyang là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 15/8.
Sau trận thua 1-2, HLV Kiatisuk tự tin hẹn 'đòi nợ' Hà Nội tại Pleiku
Video

Sau trận thua 1-2, HLV Kiatisuk tự tin hẹn 'đòi nợ' Hà Nội tại Pleiku

Sau trận thua 1-2 trước CLB Hà Nội ở vòng 12 V.League tối 14/8, HLV trưởng của CLB Hoàng Anh Gia Lai - Kiatisuk Senamuang cho biết, đội bóng phố núi sẽ nỗ lực giành điểm trong trận tiếp đón đối thủ ở lượt về.
Cúp Quốc gia 2022: Xác định các cặp bán kết
Thể thao

Cúp Quốc gia 2022: Xác định các cặp bán kết

Sau lượt trận cuối bảng B giải bóng đá nữ Cúp quốc gia 2022, các cặp bán kết đã lộ diện.
HLV Kiatisuk hẹn 'đòi nợ' Hà Nội FC tại Pleiku
Thể thao

HLV Kiatisuk hẹn 'đòi nợ' Hà Nội FC tại Pleiku

HLV Kiatisuk cho biết Công Phượng bị ốm trước trận khiến HAGL tổn thất lực lượng trong cuộc so tài với đối thủ cạnh tranh chức vô địch Hà Nội FC.
HLV Chun Jae Ho: HAGL có Công Phượng vẫn thua Hà Nội
Thể thao

HLV Chun Jae Ho: HAGL có Công Phượng vẫn thua Hà Nội

HLV Chun Jae Ho khẳng định Hà Nội giành chiến thắng xứng đáng, và việc HAGL có Công Phượng thì cũng không tránh được một trận thua.
Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2022 mới nhất: Hà Nội cắt đuôi HAGL
Thể thao

Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2022 mới nhất: Hà Nội cắt đuôi HAGL

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Night Wolf V-League 1 2022 - Cập nhật bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League mùa giải 2022, đầy đủ và chính xác.
Video bàn thắng Hà Nội 2-1 HAGL: Kịch tính siêu kinh điển V-League
Thể thao

Video bàn thắng Hà Nội 2-1 HAGL: Kịch tính siêu kinh điển V-League

Hà Nội xuất sắc đánh bại HAGL với tỷ số 2-1 ở vòng 12 Night Wolf V-League 2022, tối 14/8. Văn Quyết và Tuấn Hải là những cầu thủ ghi bàn cho đội chủ sân Hàng Đẫy.
Học trò thầy Park lập công, Hà Nội thắng nghẹt thở HAGL
Thể thao

Học trò thầy Park lập công, Hà Nội thắng nghẹt thở HAGL

Văn Quyết và Tuấn Hải cùng nhau ghi bàn, Hà Nội đánh bại HAGL 2-1 ở "trận chung kết" vòng 12 Night Wolf V-League, tối 14/8.

Hai bàn đẹp mắt 'chớp nhoáng' của Văn Quyết, Tuấn Hải khiến HAGL 'đứt mạch thắng'

Video clips
Sau trận thua 1-2, HLV Kiatisuk tự tin hẹn 'đòi nợ' Hà Nội tại Pleiku

Sau trận thua 1-2, HLV Kiatisuk tự tin hẹn 'đòi nợ' Hà Nội tại Pleiku

Army Games 2022: Những màn đua xe tăng ấn tượng ở vòng loại Bảng 1

Army Games 2022: Những màn đua xe tăng ấn tượng ở vòng loại Bảng 1

Tìm thấy thi thể 3 mẹ con trong nhà bị cháy ở Ninh Thuận

Tìm thấy thi thể 3 mẹ con trong nhà bị cháy ở Ninh Thuận

Xem đội tuyển xe tăng Việt Nam thi đấu trận đầu tiên tại Army Games 2022

Xem đội tuyển xe tăng Việt Nam thi đấu trận đầu tiên tại Army Games 2022

Chelsea hòa Tottenham sau màn rượt đuổi kịch tính
Thể thao

Chelsea hòa Tottenham sau màn rượt đuổi kịch tính

Derby London diễn ra vô cùng sôi động và kịch tính, khép lại với tỷ số hòa 2-2 khi Harry Kane gỡ hòa cho đội khách phút bù giờ.
Cựu thủ môn tuyển Việt Nam nhập viện khẩn ở trận Đà Nẵng thua Viettel
Thể thao

Cựu thủ môn tuyển Việt Nam nhập viện khẩn ở trận Đà Nẵng thua Viettel

Nguyễn Thanh Bình, cựu thủ môn từng khoác áo tuyển Việt Nam phải nhập viện khẩn cấp sau chấn thương nặng trong trận thua của Đà Nẵng trước Viettel, chiều 14/8.
Video bàn thắng Đà Nẵng 0-2 Viettel: Hoàng Đức sáng rực
Thể thao

Video bàn thắng Đà Nẵng 0-2 Viettel: Hoàng Đức sáng rực

Viettel vượt qua Đà Nẵng với tỷ số 2-0 nhờ vào màn trình diễn chói sáng của Hoàng Đức ở vòng 12 Night Wolf V-League 2022, chiều 14/8.
Hoàng Đức bừng sáng, Viettel thắng giải tỏa
Thể thao

Hoàng Đức bừng sáng, Viettel thắng giải tỏa

Hoàng Đức tỏa sáng rực rỡ ở cuối trận với 1 bàn thắng và 1 pha kiến tạo mang về chiến thắng 2-0 cho Viettel trước SHB Đà Nẵng ở vòng 12 Night Wolf V-League, chiều 14/8.
Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá Hà Nội vs HAGL, 19h15 hôm nay 14/8
Thể thao

Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá Hà Nội vs HAGL, 19h15 hôm nay 14/8

Cung cấp link xem trực tiếp bóng đá Hà Nội vs HAGL, thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 12 Night Wolf V-League 2022.

Các môn khác

Golfer 20 tuổi Hàn Quốc lập kỷ lục ở PGA Tour

Golfer 20 tuổi Hàn Quốc lập kỷ lục ở PGA Tour

Bóng đá quốc tế

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 15/8: Chelsea hòa siêu kịch tính với Tottenham

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 15/8: Chelsea hòa siêu kịch tính với Tottenham

Bóng đá Việt Nam

HLV Chun Jae Ho: HAGL có Công Phượng vẫn thua Hà Nội

HLV Chun Jae Ho: HAGL có Công Phượng vẫn thua Hà Nội

Hậu trường

Thibaut Courtois gây choáng, trả lời phỏng vấn bằng 4 thứ tiếng

Thibaut Courtois gây choáng, trả lời phỏng vấn bằng 4 thứ tiếng

Tường thuật trực tiếp

Chelsea hòa Tottenham sau màn rượt đuổi kịch tính

Chelsea hòa Tottenham sau màn rượt đuổi kịch tính

Tin chuyển nhượng

Erik ten Hag tức giận MU, Ronaldo nhận quả đắng

Erik ten Hag tức giận MU, Ronaldo nhận quả đắng