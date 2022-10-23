Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 23/10: MU thoát thua Chelsea, đội của Quang Hải lại thắng

|
NGÀY GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|
|V-LEAGUE 2022 - VÒNG 21
|
|
22/10 17:00
|Đà Nẵng 0-0 HAGL
|On Football
|
22/10 18:00
|Nam Định 0-1 Thanh Hóa
|VTV5, On Sport+, Next Sports
|
22/10 18:00
|Bình Định 3-0 Sài Gòn
|On Sports News
|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 13
|22/10 18:30
|Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool
|K+SPORT 1
|22/10 21:00
|Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace
|K+LIFE
|Manchester City 3-1 Brighton
|K+SPORT 1
|22/10 23:30
|Chelsea 1-1 Manchester Utd
|K+SPORT 1
|VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 11
|22/10 19:00
|Rayo Vallecano 5-1 Cadiz
|
|22/10 21:15
|Valladolid 1-0 Real Sociedad
|
|22/10 23:30
|Valencia 1-1 Mallorca
|ON FOOTBALL
|23/10 02:00
|Real Madrid - Sevilla
|ON FOOTBALL
|VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 11
|22/10 20:00
|Salernitana 1-0 Spezia
|
|22/10 23:00
|AC Milan 4-1 Monza
|ON SPORTS +
|23/10 01:45
|Fiorentina - Inter Milan
|ON SPORTS +
|VĐQG ĐỨC 2022/23 – VÒNG 11
|22/10 20:30
|Augsburg 3-3 RB Leipzig
|
|Dortmund 5-0 Stuttgart
|ON FOOTBALL
|Freiburg 2-0 Werder Bremen
|
|Hoffenheim 0-2 Bayern Munich
|ON SPORTS NEWS
|Leverkusen 2-2 Wolfsburg
|
|22/10 23:30
|M’gladbach 1-3 E.Frankfurt
|
|VĐQG PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 12
|22/10 22:00
|Montpellier 1-2 Lyon
|
|23/10 02:00
|Marseille - Lens
|ON SPORTS NEWS
|HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 17
|22/10 18:30
|Blackpool 4-2 Preston
|
|22/10 21:00
|Middlesbrough 0-0 Huddersfield
|
|Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Birmingham
|
|Millwall 2-1 West Brom
|
|QPR 2-1 Wigan
|
|Reading 2-0 Bristol City
|
|Rotherham United 2-4 Hull
|
|Sheffield Utd 0-2 Norwich
|
|Stoke City 0-2 Coventry City
|
|Sunderland 2-4 Burnley
|
|HẠNG 2 PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 13
|22/10 20:00
|Amiens 0-1 Saint Etienne
|
|23/10 00:00
|Bordeaux 1-1 Annecy
|
|Caen 2-0 Rodez Aveyron
|
|Niort 2-1 Dijon
|
|Grenoble 1-0 Valenciennes
|
|Guingamp 1-1 Bastia
|
|Paris FC 0-0 Laval
|
|Pau FC 1-0 Nimes
| On Sports News
|Sochaux 2-2 Quevilly
|
|VĐQG BRAZIL 2022 – VÒNG 33
|23/10 02:30
|Bragantino - Atletico PR
|
|23/10 05:00
|America Mineiro - Flamengo
|
|Santos - Corinthians
|
|23/10 07:00
|Palmeiras - Avai
|
|CHUNG KẾT CÚP QG NHẬT BẢN 2022
|22/10 11:05
|Cerezo Osaka 1-2 S.Hiroshima
|
|VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2022/23 – VÒNG 30
|22/10 14:00
|Shimizu S-Pulse 1-1 Jubilo Iwata
|
|VĐQG HÀN QUỐC 2022/23 – VÒNG PLAY OFF
|22/10 13:00
|Sangmu 1-3 Suwon Samsung
|
|Seongnam 4-4 Daegu
|
|Suwon 0-2 FC Seoul
|
|VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 3
|22/10 13:00
|Newcastle Jets 3-1 Wellington Phoenix
|
|Western Sydney 1-1 Brisbane Roar
|
|22/10 15:45
|Melbourne Victory 0-2 Melbourne City
|