Thể thao

23/10/2022   05:02 (GMT+07:00)

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 23/10: MU thoát thua Chelsea, đội của Quang Hải lại thắng

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Xem các bài viết của tác giả
Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá hôm nay (23/10), một số giải đấu trong nước và quốc tế đáng chú ý đêm nay và rạng sáng mai.

NGÀY GIỜ

 TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP

 

 V-LEAGUE 2022 - VÒNG 21  

22/10  17:00

 Đà Nẵng 0-0 HAGL On Football

22/10  18:00

 Nam Định 0-1 Thanh Hóa VTV5, On Sport+, Next Sports

22/10  18:00

 Bình Định 3-0 Sài Gòn On Sports News
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 13
22/10  18:30 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool K+SPORT 1
22/10  21:00 Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace K+LIFE
Manchester City 3-1 Brighton K+SPORT 1
22/10  23:30 Chelsea 1-1 Manchester Utd K+SPORT 1
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 11
22/10  19:00 Rayo Vallecano 5-1 Cadiz  
22/10  21:15 Valladolid 1-0 Real Sociedad  
22/10  23:30 Valencia 1-1 Mallorca ON FOOTBALL
23/10  02:00 Real Madrid - Sevilla ON FOOTBALL
VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 11
22/10  20:00 Salernitana 1-0 Spezia  
22/10  23:00 AC Milan 4-1 Monza ON SPORTS +
23/10  01:45 Fiorentina - Inter Milan ON SPORTS +
VĐQG ĐỨC 2022/23 – VÒNG 11
22/10  20:30 Augsburg 3-3 RB Leipzig  
Dortmund 5-0 Stuttgart ON FOOTBALL
Freiburg 2-0 Werder Bremen  
Hoffenheim 0-2 Bayern Munich ON SPORTS NEWS
Leverkusen 2-2 Wolfsburg  
22/10  23:30 M’gladbach 1-3 E.Frankfurt  
VĐQG PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 12
22/10  22:00 Montpellier 1-2 Lyon  
23/10  02:00 Marseille - Lens ON SPORTS NEWS
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 17
22/10  18:30 Blackpool 4-2 Preston  
22/10  21:00 Middlesbrough 0-0 Huddersfield  
Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Birmingham  
Millwall 2-1 West Brom  
QPR 2-1 Wigan  
Reading 2-0 Bristol City  
Rotherham United 2-4 Hull  
Sheffield Utd 0-2 Norwich  
Stoke City 0-2 Coventry City  
Sunderland 2-4 Burnley  
HẠNG 2 PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 13
22/10  20:00 Amiens 0-1 Saint Etienne  
23/10  00:00 Bordeaux 1-1 Annecy  
Caen 2-0 Rodez Aveyron  
Niort 2-1 Dijon  
Grenoble 1-0 Valenciennes  
Guingamp 1-1 Bastia  
Paris FC 0-0 Laval  
Pau FC 1-0 Nimes  On Sports News
Sochaux 2-2 Quevilly  
VĐQG BRAZIL 2022 – VÒNG 33
23/10  02:30 Bragantino - Atletico PR  
23/10  05:00 America Mineiro - Flamengo  
Santos - Corinthians  
23/10  07:00 Palmeiras - Avai  
CHUNG KẾT CÚP QG NHẬT BẢN 2022
22/10  11:05 Cerezo Osaka 1-2 S.Hiroshima  
VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2022/23 – VÒNG 30
22/10  14:00 Shimizu S-Pulse 1-1 Jubilo Iwata  
VĐQG HÀN QUỐC 2022/23 – VÒNG PLAY OFF
22/10  13:00 Sangmu 1-3 Suwon Samsung  
Seongnam 4-4 Daegu  
Suwon 0-2 FC Seoul  
VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 3
22/10  13:00 Newcastle Jets 3-1 Wellington Phoenix  
Western Sydney 1-1 Brisbane Roar  
22/10  15:45 Melbourne Victory 0-2 Melbourne City  

tin nổi bật

Tuyển Việt Nam chọn thuyền trưởng: Tưởng dễ mà khó
Thể thao

Tuyển Việt Nam chọn thuyền trưởng: Tưởng dễ mà khó

Không thiếu ứng viên cho chiếc ghế thuyền trưởng tuyển Việt Nam sau khi HLV Park Hang Seo chia tay vào đầu năm 2023. Nhưng để lựa chọn người phù hợp lại không dễ.
Varane có nguy cơ lỡ hẹn World Cup 2022
Thể thao

Varane có nguy cơ lỡ hẹn World Cup 2022

Chấn thương trong trận MU hòa Chelsea 1-1 khiến cho trung vệ Varane có nguy cơ không thể cùng đội tuyển Pháp tham dự World Cup 2022.
MU gặp khó Lautaro Martinez, PSG ‘giải cứu’ Felix
Thể thao

MU gặp khó Lautaro Martinez, PSG ‘giải cứu’ Felix

MU gặp khó Lautaro Martinez, PSG lên kế hoạch ‘giải cứu’ Joao Felix, Chelsea tăng cường cho mục tiêu Osimhen là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 23/10.
Quang Hải vào sân muộn, Pau thắng trận thứ 2 liên tiếp
Thể thao

Quang Hải vào sân muộn, Pau thắng trận thứ 2 liên tiếp

Quang Hải vào sân ở ít phút cuối trận, Pau FC giành chiến thắng nhọc nhằn 1-0 trước Nimes khi được chơi hơn người từ cuối hiệp một.
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 13: MU bám đuổi top 4
Thể thao

Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 13: MU bám đuổi top 4

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Brahim Diaz ghi siêu phẩm, Milan thắng đội của Berlusconi
Thể thao

Brahim Diaz ghi siêu phẩm, Milan thắng đội của Berlusconi

Brahim Diaz tiếp tục ghi siêu phẩm đột phá từ giữa sân giúp Milan có chiến thắng 4-1 trước Monza, đội bóng mới của cựu Thủ tướng Silvio Berlusconi.
Casemiro ghi bàn phút 94, MU hòa kịch tính Chelsea
Thể thao

Casemiro ghi bàn phút 94, MU hòa kịch tính Chelsea

Tưởng như MU sẽ trắng tay trước Chelsea thì Casemiro lóe sáng phút 94, với cú đánh đầu đưa bóng đi qua vạch vôi gỡ hòa 1-1.
Liverpool thua bẽ bàng trên sân Nottingham Forest
Thể thao

Liverpool thua bẽ bàng trên sân Nottingham Forest

Bàn thắng duy nhất của Awoniyi cùng phong độ chói sáng mà thủ môn Dean Henderson thể hiện giúp tân binh Nottingham Forest quật ngã gã khổng lồ Liverpool.
HLV Hà Nội nói điều bất ngờ trước trận quyết đấu Hải Phòng
Thể thao

HLV Hà Nội nói điều bất ngờ trước trận quyết đấu Hải Phòng

HLV Chun Jae Ho nói rằng trận cầu tâm điểm với Hải Phòng tại Lạch Tray ở vòng 21 V-League 2022 cũng chỉ... bình thường.
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022/23 mới nhất: MU đánh chiếm top 4
Thể thao

Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022/23 mới nhất: MU đánh chiếm top 4

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.

Dã man cảnh cha ruột bắt con trai 10 tuổi cởi đồ, bò 'sủa' tiếng chó

Video clips
Cô giáo khuyết tật 14 năm cống hiến cho giáo dục đặc biệt

Cô giáo khuyết tật 14 năm cống hiến cho giáo dục đặc biệt

Ukraine lần đầu tiên ra lệnh hạn chế dùng điện trên toàn quốc, người dân chật vật xoay sở

Ukraine lần đầu tiên ra lệnh hạn chế dùng điện trên toàn quốc, người dân chật vật xoay sở

Tuyên án ông Tất Thành Cang

Tuyên án ông Tất Thành Cang

Hàng chục chiến sĩ lặn tìm người đàn ông nhảy cầu Sài Gòn mất tích trong đêm

Hàng chục chiến sĩ lặn tìm người đàn ông nhảy cầu Sài Gòn mất tích trong đêm

Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2022 mới nhất: Bình Định áp sát Hà Nội
Thể thao

Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2022 mới nhất: Bình Định áp sát Hà Nội

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Night Wolf V-League 1 2022 - Cập nhật bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League mùa giải 2022, đầy đủ và chính xác.
Video bàn thắng Bình Định 3-0 Sài Gòn: Thổi lửa vào cuộc đua vô địch
Thể thao

Video bàn thắng Bình Định 3-0 Sài Gòn: Thổi lửa vào cuộc đua vô địch

Bình Định dễ dàng đánh bại đội khách Sài Gòn với tỉ số 3-0 ở vòng 21 Night Wolf V-League 1, chiều 22/10.
Thanh Hóa khiến Nam Định ôm hận ngay tại Thiên Trường
Thể thao

Thanh Hóa khiến Nam Định ôm hận ngay tại Thiên Trường

Paulo Pinto ghi bàn duy nhất giúp đội khách Thanh Hóa đánh bại Nam Định ở vòng 21 Night Wolf V-League 1, chiều 22/10.
Thắng đậm Sài Gòn, Bình Định áp sát Hà Nội
Thể thao

Thắng đậm Sài Gòn, Bình Định áp sát Hà Nội

Chiến thắng 3-0 trước Sài Gòn FC ở vòng 21 giúp Bình Định vươn lên chiếm vị trí thứ 2 trên BXH Night Wolf V-league 1 với 4 điểm ít hơn Hà Nội.
Highlights Đà Nẵng 0-0 HAGL: Công Phượng, Văn Toàn vô duyên
Thể thao

Highlights Đà Nẵng 0-0 HAGL: Công Phượng, Văn Toàn vô duyên

HAGL tiếp tục thể hiện bộ mặt thất vọng khi hòa không bàn thắng trên sân của Đà Nẵng ở vòng 21 Night Wolf V-League 1, chiều 22/10.

Các môn khác

Ngắm vẻ đẹp vạn người mê của hoa khôi bóng chuyền Kim Thanh

Ngắm vẻ đẹp vạn người mê của hoa khôi bóng chuyền Kim Thanh

Bóng đá quốc tế

Varane có nguy cơ lỡ hẹn World Cup 2022

Varane có nguy cơ lỡ hẹn World Cup 2022

Bóng đá Việt Nam

Quang Hải vào sân muộn, Pau thắng trận thứ 2 liên tiếp

Quang Hải vào sân muộn, Pau thắng trận thứ 2 liên tiếp

Hậu trường

Tuyển Bỉ tiên phong giải quyết chuyện sex của cầu thủ tại World Cup 2022

Tuyển Bỉ tiên phong giải quyết chuyện sex của cầu thủ tại World Cup 2022

Tường thuật trực tiếp

Quang Hải vào sân muộn, Pau thắng trận thứ 2 liên tiếp

Quang Hải vào sân muộn, Pau thắng trận thứ 2 liên tiếp

Tin chuyển nhượng

MU gặp khó Lautaro Martinez, PSG ‘giải cứu’ Felix

MU gặp khó Lautaro Martinez, PSG ‘giải cứu’ Felix