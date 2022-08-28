Thể thao

28/08/2022   05:06 (GMT+07:00)

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 28/8: Đội Quang Hải trắng tay, Arsenal lại thắng

Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá hôm nay (28/8), một số giải đấu trong nước và quốc tế đáng chú ý đêm nay và rạng sáng mai.
Ngày giờ Cặp đấu Trực tiếp
  V.LEAGUE 2022 - VÒNG 14  
27/08 18:00 Nam Định 2-1 SHB Đà Nẵng ON FOOTBALL
27/08 19:15 Sài Gòn 3-2 Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh ON SPORTS+
  NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 4  
27/08 18:30 Southampton 0-1 Manchester Utd K+SPORT 1
27/08 21:00 Brentford 1-1 Everton K+Live 2
27/08 21:00 Brighton 1-0 Leeds K+Live 1
27/08 21:00 Chelsea 2-1 Leicester K+CINE
27/08 21:00 Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth K+LIFE
27/08 21:00 Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace K+SPORT 1
27/08 23:30 Arsenal 2-1 Fulham K+SPORT 1
  VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 3  
27/08 22:30 Elche 0-1 Real Sociedad ON FOOTBALL
28/08 00:30 Rayo Vallecano - Mallorca ON FOOTBALL
28/08 03:00 Almeria - Sevilla ON FOOTBALL
  VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 3  
27/08 23:30 Cremonese 1-2 Torino  
27/08 23:30 Juventus 1-1 Roma ON SPORTS +
28/08 01:45 AC Milan - Bologna ON SPORTS +
28/08 01:45 Spezia - Sassuolo ON SPORTS
  VĐQG ĐỨC 2022/23 – VÒNG 4  
27/08 20:30 Hertha Berlin 0-1 Dortmund ON SPORTS NEWS
27/08 20:30 Hoffenheim 1-0 Augsburg  
27/08 20:30 Mainz 0-3 Leverkusen  
27/08 20:30 RB Leipzig 2-0 Wolfsburg ON FOOTBALL
27/08 20:30 Schalke 04 1-6 Union Berlin  
27/08 23:30 Bayern Munich 1-1 M’gladbach ON SPORTS
  VĐQG PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 4  
27/08 22:00 Auxerre 1-0 Strasbourg  
28/08 02:00 Lens - Rennes ON SPORTS NEWS
  HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 6  
27/08 18:30 Sunderland 0-1 Norwich  
27/08 21:00 Blackburn 0-1 Stoke  
27/08 21:00 Blackpool 3-3 Bristol City  
27/08 21:00 Cardiff 0-0 Preston  
27/08 21:00 Huddersfield 2-2 West Brom  
27/08 21:00 Hull City 3-2 Coventry  
27/08 21:00 Middlesbrough 2-1 Swansea  
27/08 21:00 Millwall 0-1 Reading  
27/08 21:00 Rotherham Utd 2-0 Birmingham  
27/08 21:00 Watford 0-3 QPR  
27/08 21:00 Wigan 1-5 Burnley  
  HẠNG 2 PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 5  
27/08 20:00 Bordeaux 0-1 Guingamp  
27/08 20:00 Metz 1-2 Dijon  
28/08 00:00 Annecy 0-0 Grenoble  
28/08 00:00 Bastia - Rodez Aveyron  
28/08 00:00 Le Havre 1-1 Amiens  
28/08 00:00 Paris FC 1-1 Caen  
28/08 00:00 Nimes 1-0 Laval  
28/08 00:00 Quevilly 2-1 Pau FC ON SPORTS NEWS
28/08 00:00 Sochaux 3-0 Niort  
28/08 00:00 Valenciennes 2-2 Saint Etienne  
  VĐQG ARGENTINA 2022 – VÒNG 16  
27/08 23:00 San Lorenzo - Rosario Central  
28/08 01:30 Banfield - Defensa & Justicia  
28/08 01:30 Newells Old Boys - Godoy Cruz  
28/08 04:00 Argentinos Juniors - Platense  
28/08 04:00 Talleres - Racing Club  
28/08 06:30 Tigre - River Plate  
  VĐQG BRAZIL 2022 – VÒNG 24  
28/08 02:30 Coritiba - Avai  
28/08 02:30 Goias - Goianiense  
28/08 05:00 Fluminense - Palmeiras  
28/08 07:00 Ceara - Atletico Paranaense  
  VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2022 – VÒNG 26&27  
27/08 16:00 Nagoya 0-2 Gamba Osaka  
27/08 16:00 Shimizu S-Pulse 1-0 Kyoto Sanga  
27/08 17:00 Cerezo Osaka 0-3 Hiroshima  
27/08 17:00 Kawasaki 2-1 Kashima Antlers  
27/08 17:00 Kashiwa Reysol 3-6 Tokyo  
Lịch thi đấu Premier League 2022-2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022 - 2023, nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.
Tiền vệ Nguyễn Quang Hải chính thức đầu quân cho CLB Pau FC của Pháp. Xin gửi tới quý độc giả lịch thi đấu của Pau FC mùa giải 2022/23 tại Ligue 2.

MU ký Depay 10 triệu euro, Chelsea chi bạo cho Leao
Thể thao

MU ký Depay 10 triệu euro, Chelsea chi bạo cho Leao

MU mua hỏi Memphis Depay với giá 10 triệu euro, Chelsea phải chi 120 triệu euro để có Rafael Leao, Arsenal vượt Quỷ đỏ giành Asensio là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 28/8.
Rafael Leao rực sáng, Milan dẫn đầu Serie A
Thể thao

Rafael Leao rực sáng, Milan dẫn đầu Serie A

Rafael Leao có màn trình diễn chói sáng với 1 bàn thắng và 1 đường kiến tạo đẳng cấp, giúp Milan thắng Bologna 2-0 để giành ngôi đầu bảng sau vòng 3 Serie A.
Dybala giúp Roma lấy điểm trên tay Juventus
Thể thao

Dybala giúp Roma lấy điểm trên tay Juventus

Trong ngày trở lại Allianz Stadium, Dybala ghi dấu ấn đáng kể giúp Roma giành 1 điểm trên tay chủ nhà Juventus, trong trận đấu thuộc vòng 3 Serie A.
Ngược dòng hạ Fulham, Arsenal leo lên ngôi đầu
Thể thao

Ngược dòng hạ Fulham, Arsenal leo lên ngôi đầu

Trung vệ Gabriel lập công chuộc tội, ghi bàn quyết định giúp Arsenal lội ngược dòng đánh bại Fulham 2-1 trên sân Emirates, ở vòng 4 Ngoại hạng Anh.
Lịch thi đấu của Quang Hải tại Pau 2022/23 mới nhất: Đi tìm chiến thắng đầu tay
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu của Quang Hải tại Pau 2022/23 mới nhất: Đi tìm chiến thắng đầu tay

Tiền vệ Nguyễn Quang Hải chính thức đầu quân cho CLB Pau FC của Pháp. Xin gửi tới quý độc giả lịch thi đấu của Pau FC mùa giải 2022/23 tại Ligue 2.
Quang Hải vào sân muộn, Pau thua ngược ở vòng 5 Ligue 2
Thể thao

Quang Hải vào sân muộn, Pau thua ngược ở vòng 5 Ligue 2

Tiền vệ Nguyễn Quang Hải được tung vào sân ở gần 20 phút cuối trận, Pau FC đã để thua ngược 1-2 trên sân Quevilly ở vòng 5 Ligue 2.
Sterling lập cú đúp, Chelsea hạ Leicester dù chơi thiếu người
Thể thao

Sterling lập cú đúp, Chelsea hạ Leicester dù chơi thiếu người

Conor Gallagher bị đuổi khỏi sân từ sớm nhưng Chelsea vẫn thi đấu kiên cường để đánh bại Leicester 2-1, với cú đúp đẳng cấp của tân binh Sterling.
Liverpool trút giận, đè bẹp Bournemouth 9-0
Thể thao

Liverpool trút giận, đè bẹp Bournemouth 9-0

Liverpool trút cơn thịnh nộ lên tân binh Bournemouth với chiến thắng đậm đà 9-0, trong ngày đấu bùng nổ của Luis Diaz và Firmino.
Haaland lập hat-trick, Man City ngược dòng khó tin trước Palace
Thể thao

Haaland lập hat-trick, Man City ngược dòng khó tin trước Palace

Dù bị dẫn trước 2 bàn nhưng sự bùng nổ của Haaland với cú hat-trick mang về chiến thắng ngoạn mục 4-2 cho Man City trước Crystal Palace, ở vòng 4 Ngoại hạng Anh.
Sài Gòn FC không buông cúp Quốc gia, hứa gây khó cho HAGL
Thể thao

Sài Gòn FC không buông cúp Quốc gia, hứa gây khó cho HAGL

Sài Gòn FC đánh bại Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh nhưng vẫn chưa thoát khỏi vị trí cuối bảng sau vòng 14 V-League, tuy nhiên HLV Phùng Thanh Phương khẳng định không buông cúp Quốc gia dù đối thủ là HAGL.

