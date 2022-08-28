Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 28/8: Đội Quang Hải trắng tay, Arsenal lại thắng

|Ngày giờ
|Cặp đấu
|Trực tiếp
|
|V.LEAGUE 2022 - VÒNG 14
|
|27/08 18:00
|Nam Định 2-1 SHB Đà Nẵng
|ON FOOTBALL
|27/08 19:15
|Sài Gòn 3-2 Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh
|ON SPORTS+
|
|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 4
|
|27/08 18:30
|Southampton 0-1 Manchester Utd
|K+SPORT 1
|27/08 21:00
|Brentford 1-1 Everton
|K+Live 2
|27/08 21:00
|Brighton 1-0 Leeds
|K+Live 1
|27/08 21:00
|Chelsea 2-1 Leicester
|K+CINE
|27/08 21:00
|Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth
|K+LIFE
|27/08 21:00
|Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace
|K+SPORT 1
|27/08 23:30
|Arsenal 2-1 Fulham
|K+SPORT 1
|
|VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 3
|
|27/08 22:30
|Elche 0-1 Real Sociedad
|ON FOOTBALL
|28/08 00:30
|Rayo Vallecano - Mallorca
|ON FOOTBALL
|28/08 03:00
|Almeria - Sevilla
|ON FOOTBALL
|
|VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 3
|
|27/08 23:30
|Cremonese 1-2 Torino
|
|27/08 23:30
|Juventus 1-1 Roma
|ON SPORTS +
|28/08 01:45
|AC Milan - Bologna
|ON SPORTS +
|28/08 01:45
|Spezia - Sassuolo
|ON SPORTS
|
|VĐQG ĐỨC 2022/23 – VÒNG 4
|
|27/08 20:30
|Hertha Berlin 0-1 Dortmund
|ON SPORTS NEWS
|27/08 20:30
|Hoffenheim 1-0 Augsburg
|
|27/08 20:30
|Mainz 0-3 Leverkusen
|
|27/08 20:30
|RB Leipzig 2-0 Wolfsburg
|ON FOOTBALL
|27/08 20:30
|Schalke 04 1-6 Union Berlin
|
|27/08 23:30
|Bayern Munich 1-1 M’gladbach
|ON SPORTS
|
|VĐQG PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 4
|
|27/08 22:00
|Auxerre 1-0 Strasbourg
|
|28/08 02:00
|Lens - Rennes
|ON SPORTS NEWS
|
|HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 6
|
|27/08 18:30
|Sunderland 0-1 Norwich
|
|27/08 21:00
|Blackburn 0-1 Stoke
|
|27/08 21:00
|Blackpool 3-3 Bristol City
|
|27/08 21:00
|Cardiff 0-0 Preston
|
|27/08 21:00
|Huddersfield 2-2 West Brom
|
|27/08 21:00
|Hull City 3-2 Coventry
|
|27/08 21:00
|Middlesbrough 2-1 Swansea
|
|27/08 21:00
|Millwall 0-1 Reading
|
|27/08 21:00
|Rotherham Utd 2-0 Birmingham
|
|27/08 21:00
|Watford 0-3 QPR
|
|27/08 21:00
|Wigan 1-5 Burnley
|
|
|HẠNG 2 PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 5
|
|27/08 20:00
|Bordeaux 0-1 Guingamp
|
|27/08 20:00
|Metz 1-2 Dijon
|
|28/08 00:00
|Annecy 0-0 Grenoble
|
|28/08 00:00
|Bastia - Rodez Aveyron
|
|28/08 00:00
|Le Havre 1-1 Amiens
|
|28/08 00:00
|Paris FC 1-1 Caen
|
|28/08 00:00
|Nimes 1-0 Laval
|
|28/08 00:00
|Quevilly 2-1 Pau FC
|ON SPORTS NEWS
|28/08 00:00
|Sochaux 3-0 Niort
|
|28/08 00:00
|Valenciennes 2-2 Saint Etienne
|
|
|VĐQG ARGENTINA 2022 – VÒNG 16
|
|27/08 23:00
|San Lorenzo - Rosario Central
|
|28/08 01:30
|Banfield - Defensa & Justicia
|
|28/08 01:30
|Newells Old Boys - Godoy Cruz
|
|28/08 04:00
|Argentinos Juniors - Platense
|
|28/08 04:00
|Talleres - Racing Club
|
|28/08 06:30
|Tigre - River Plate
|
|
|VĐQG BRAZIL 2022 – VÒNG 24
|
|28/08 02:30
|Coritiba - Avai
|
|28/08 02:30
|Goias - Goianiense
|
|28/08 05:00
|Fluminense - Palmeiras
|
|28/08 07:00
|Ceara - Atletico Paranaense
|
|
|VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2022 – VÒNG 26&27
|
|27/08 16:00
|Nagoya 0-2 Gamba Osaka
|
|27/08 16:00
|Shimizu S-Pulse 1-0 Kyoto Sanga
|
|27/08 17:00
|Cerezo Osaka 0-3 Hiroshima
|
|27/08 17:00
|Kawasaki 2-1 Kashima Antlers
|
|27/08 17:00
|Kashiwa Reysol 3-6 Tokyo
|