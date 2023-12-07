{"article":{"id":"2223772","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 7/12/2023: MU hạ Chelsea, Man City thua sốc","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 7/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","contentObject":"<p>Cập nhật nhanh <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-tag13527180185210639379.html\" target=\"_blank\">kết quả bóng đá</a> Ngoại hạng Anh 2023/24 rạng sáng nay với các trận đấu của vòng 15. MU cần một chiến thắng trước Chelsea để giải tỏa sức ép và để cứu \"ghế nóng\" HLV Erik ten Hag.</p>

<p>Kết quả các trận đấu Sheffield Utd - Liverpool, Aston Villa - Man City, Brighton - Brentford, Fulham - Nottingham và Crystal Palace - Bournemouth.</p>

<p>Bên cạnh đó là kết quả vòng 1/8 Coppa Italia, vòng 2 Cúp Nhà vua Tây Ban Nha, vòng 1/8 Cúp quốc gia Đức...</p>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9472%;\">

<p><strong><span>UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>07/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Villarreal 0-0 Maccabi Haifa</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9472%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"4\" style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>07/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Brighton 2-1 Brentford</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\">

<p><span>K+CINE</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Sheffield Utd 0-2 Liverpool</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\">

<p><span>K+ACTION</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Crystal Palace 0-2 Bournemouth</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\">

<p><span>K+Live 2</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\">

<p><span>K+Live 1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>07/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:15</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT 2</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Manchester Utd 2-1 Chelsea</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT 1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9472%;\">

<p><strong><span>COPPA ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/8</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>07/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Fiorentina 2-2 Parma</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9472%;\">

<p><strong><span>CÚP QG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/8</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>07/12</span></p>

<p><span>00:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Leverkusen 3-1 Paderborn</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Saarbrucken 2-0 E.Frankfurt</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>07/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Hertha Berlin 2-2 Hamburg</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Stuttgart 2-0 Dortmund</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS +</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9472%;\">

<p><strong><span>CÚP NHÀ VUA TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 2</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"5\" style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>18:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Alcorcon 0-0 Cartagena (pen 4-5)</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Antequera 0-2 Huesca</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Barbastro 1-0 Almeria</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Deportivo 2-3 Tenerife</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Yeclano 0-2 Rayo Vallecano</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"4\" style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>22:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Andratks 0-1 Real Sociedad</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Arenteiro 1-3 Burgos</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Terrassa 0-1 Alaves</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Unionistas 2-0 Sporting Gijon</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>23:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Malaga 1-0 Eldense</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"4\" style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>07/12</span></p>

<p><span>01:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Levante 0-1 Amorebieta</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Lugo 2-0 Mirandes</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Valle de Egues 0-3 Mallorca</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Villanovense 1-2 Real Betis</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>07/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Atletico Astorga 0- Sevilla</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Tudelano - Las Palmas</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9472%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 10</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>07/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Marseille - Lyon</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9472%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG BRAZIL 2023/24 – VÒNG 38</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"10\" style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>07/12</span></p>

<p><span>07:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Bahia - Atletico Mineiro</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Coritiba - Corinthians</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Cruzeiro - Palmeiras</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Cuiaba - Atletico Paranaense</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Fluminense - Gremio</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Goias - America Mineiro</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Internacional - Botafogo</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Santos - Fortaleza</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Sao Paulo - Flamengo</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Vasco da Gama - Bragantino</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9472%;\">

<p><strong><span>AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.466%;\">

<p><span>06/12</span></p>

<p><span>19:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Hà Nội FC 2-1 Urawa Reds</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\">

<p><span>FPT Play</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 57.9072%;\">

<p><span>Wuhan Three Towns 1-1 Pohang</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.574%;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

