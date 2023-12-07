Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2023/24 rạng sáng nay với các trận đấu của vòng 15. MU cần một chiến thắng trước Chelsea để giải tỏa sức ép và để cứu "ghế nóng" HLV Erik ten Hag.

Kết quả các trận đấu Sheffield Utd - Liverpool, Aston Villa - Man City, Brighton - Brentford, Fulham - Nottingham và Crystal Palace - Bournemouth.

Bên cạnh đó là kết quả vòng 1/8 Coppa Italia, vòng 2 Cúp Nhà vua Tây Ban Nha, vòng 1/8 Cúp quốc gia Đức...

Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

07/12

03:00

Villarreal 0-0 Maccabi Haifa

FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

07/12

02:30

Brighton 2-1 Brentford

K+CINE

Sheffield Utd 0-2 Liverpool

K+ACTION

Crystal Palace 0-2 Bournemouth

K+Live 2

Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest

K+Live 1

07/12

03:15

Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City

K+SPORT 2

Manchester Utd 2-1 Chelsea

K+SPORT 1

COPPA ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/8

07/12

03:00

Fiorentina 2-2 Parma

CÚP QG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 1/8

07/12

00:00

Leverkusen 3-1 Paderborn

ON SPORTS NEWS

Saarbrucken 2-0 E.Frankfurt

ON FOOTBALL

07/12

02:45

Hertha Berlin 2-2 Hamburg

Stuttgart 2-0 Dortmund

ON SPORTS +

CÚP NHÀ VUA TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 2

06/12

18:00

Alcorcon 0-0 Cartagena (pen 4-5)

Antequera 0-2 Huesca

Barbastro 1-0 Almeria

Deportivo 2-3 Tenerife

Yeclano 0-2 Rayo Vallecano

06/12

22:00

Andratks 0-1 Real Sociedad

Arenteiro 1-3 Burgos

Terrassa 0-1 Alaves

Unionistas 2-0 Sporting Gijon

06/12

23:00

Malaga 1-0 Eldense

07/12

01:00

Levante 0-1 Amorebieta

Lugo 2-0 Mirandes

Valle de Egues 0-3 Mallorca

Villanovense 1-2 Real Betis

07/12

03:00

Atletico Astorga 0- Sevilla

Tudelano - Las Palmas

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 10

07/12

03:00

Marseille - Lyon

VĐQG BRAZIL 2023/24 – VÒNG 38

07/12

07:30

Bahia - Atletico Mineiro

Coritiba - Corinthians

Cruzeiro - Palmeiras

Cuiaba - Atletico Paranaense

Fluminense - Gremio

Goias - America Mineiro

Internacional - Botafogo

Santos - Fortaleza

Sao Paulo - Flamengo

Vasco da Gama - Bragantino

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

06/12

19:00

Hà Nội FC  2-1 Urawa Reds

FPT Play

Wuhan Three Towns 1-1 Pohang