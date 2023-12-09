Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 5

08/12

17:00

Hoàng Anh Gia Lai 1-2 Thể Công - Viettel

FPT Play, HTV Thể thao

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

09/12

03:00

Getafe 1-0 Valencia

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

02:45

Juventus 1-0 Napoli

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

02:30

Hoffenheim 3-1 Bochum

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

03:00

Montpellier 0-0 Lens

ON SPORTS

VĐQG HÀ LAN 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

02:00

Twente 4-2 Excelsior

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 13

08/12

22:30

Vizela 1-3 Braga

09/12

01:00

Benfica 1-1 Farense

VĐQG NGA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

08/12

23:00

Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 Ural

VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

00:00

Galatasaray 3-1 Adana Demirspor

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 20

09/12

03:00

Coventry 2-0 Birmingham

HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

09/12

00:30

Albacete - Villarreal B

09/12

03:00

Espanyol - Zaragoza

HẠNG 2 ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

09/12

00:30

Hannover 2-2 Karlsruher

Wehen Wiesbaden 1-3 Braunschweig

VĐQG CHILE 2023/24 – VÒNG 30

09/12

04:00

Curico Unido - Colo Colo

Huachipato - Audax Italiano

Union Espanola - Cobresal

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

08/12

22:00

Al Khaleej 3-1 Abha

Al Taawon 4-1 Al Fayha FC

Al Taee 1-2 Al Hilal

09/12

01:00

Al Nassr 4-1 Al Riyadh

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 7

08/12

15:45

Central Coast 4-0 Western Utd

08/12

17:45

Perth Glory 1-2 Melbourne City