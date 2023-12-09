Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 5

09/12
18:00

Thép Xanh Nam Định - Công An Hà Nội

FPT Play

09/12
18:00

MerryLand Quy Nhơn Bình Định - Đông Á Thanh Hóa

VTV5, FPT Play

09/12
19:15

TP Hồ Chí Minh - Hải Phòng

HTV Thể thao, FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

09/12
19:30

Crystal Palace - Liverpool

K+SPORT1

09/12
22:00

 Manchester Utd - Bournemouth

K+SPORT1

 Brighton - Burnley

K+SPORT2

 Sheffield Utd - Brentford

K+ACTION

 Wolverhampton - Nottingham Forest

K+CINE

10/12
00:30

 Aston Villa - Arsenal

K+SPORT1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

09/12
20:00

 Alaves - Las Palmas

SCTV15

09/12
22:15

 Real Betis - Real Madrid

SCTV15

10/12
00:30

 Villarreal - Real Sociedad

SCTV15

10/12
03:00

 Mallorca - Sevilla

SCTV15

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12
21:00

 Verona - Lazio

10/12
00:00

 Atalanta - AC Milan

10/12
02:45

 Inter Milan - Udinese

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12
23:00

 Rennes - Monaco

10/12
03:00

 PSG - Nantes

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

09/12
21:30

 Frankfurt - Bayern Munich

 Heidenheim - Darmstadt

 Union Berlin - Monchengladbach

 Wolfsburg - Freiburg

 Werder Bremen - Augsburg

10/12
00:30

 Dortmund - RB Leipzig

V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 5

08/12

17:00

Hoàng Anh Gia Lai 1-2 Thể Công - Viettel

FPT Play, HTV Thể thao

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

09/12

03:00

Getafe 1-0 Valencia

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

02:45

Juventus 1-0 Napoli

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

02:30

Hoffenheim 3-1 Bochum

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

03:00

Montpellier 0-0 Lens

ON SPORTS

VĐQG HÀ LAN 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

02:00

Twente 4-2 Excelsior

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 13

08/12

22:30

Vizela 1-3 Braga

09/12

01:00

Benfica 1-1 Farense

VĐQG NGA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18

08/12

23:00

Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 Ural

VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

09/12

00:00

Galatasaray 3-1 Adana Demirspor

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 20

09/12

03:00

Coventry 2-0 Birmingham

HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

09/12

00:30

Albacete - Villarreal B

09/12

03:00

Espanyol - Zaragoza

HẠNG 2 ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

09/12

00:30

Hannover 2-2 Karlsruher

Wehen Wiesbaden 1-3 Braunschweig

VĐQG CHILE 2023/24 – VÒNG 30

09/12

04:00

Curico Unido - Colo Colo

Huachipato - Audax Italiano

Union Espanola - Cobresal

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16

08/12

22:00

Al Khaleej 3-1 Abha

Al Taawon 4-1 Al Fayha FC

Al Taee 1-2 Al Hilal

09/12

01:00

Al Nassr 4-1 Al Riyadh

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 7

08/12

15:45

Central Coast 4-0 Western Utd

08/12

17:45

Perth Glory 1-2 Melbourne City