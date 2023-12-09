{"article":{"id":"2224636","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 9/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 9/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","contentObject":"<table align=\"center\" style=\"width: 84.072%; height: 1756.42px;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%;\">

<h2>Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay</h2>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%;\">

<p><strong><span>V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 5</span></strong><strong><span></span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%;\">

<p>09/12<br>18:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%;\">

<p>Thép Xanh Nam Định - Công An Hà Nội</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%;\">

<p>09/12<br>18:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%;\">

<p>MerryLand Quy Nhơn Bình Định - Đông Á Thanh Hóa</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%;\">

<p>VTV5, FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%;\">

<p>09/12<br>19:15</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%;\">

<p>TP Hồ Chí Minh - Hải Phòng</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%;\">

<p>HTV Thể thao, FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>19:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Crystal Palace - Liverpool</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td rowspan=\"4\" style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 236.75px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>22:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><span> Manchester Utd - Bournemouth</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><span> Brighton - Burnley</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT2</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Sheffield Utd - Brentford</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>K+ACTION</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Wolverhampton - Nottingham Forest</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>K+CINE</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Aston Villa - Arsenal</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>20:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Alaves - Las Palmas</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>22:15</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Real Betis - Real Madrid</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Villarreal - Real Sociedad</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Mallorca - Sevilla</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>21:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Verona - Lazio</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>00:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Atalanta - AC Milan</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Inter Milan - Udinese</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>23:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Rennes - Monaco</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> PSG - Nantes</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td rowspan=\"5\" style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 339.125px;\">

<p><span>09/12<br>21:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Frankfurt - Bayern Munich</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Heidenheim - Darmstadt</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Union Berlin - Monchengladbach</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Wolfsburg - Freiburg</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><span> Werder Bremen - Augsburg</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 44.7917px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.1317%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>10/12<br>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.5497%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span> Dortmund - RB Leipzig</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.2654%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>

<table style=\"width: 83.9335%; height: 2661.87px;\">

<tbody>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%;\">

<p><strong><span>V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 5</span></strong><strong><span></span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%;\">

<p>08/12</p>

<p>17:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%;\">

<p>Hoàng Anh Gia Lai 1-2 Thể Công - Viettel</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%;\">

<p>FPT Play, HTV Thể thao</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Getafe 1-0 Valencia</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>SCTV 15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Juventus 1-0 Napoli</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Hoffenheim 3-1 Bochum</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Montpellier 0-0 Lens</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG HÀ LAN 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>02:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Twente 4-2 Excelsior</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 13</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>08/12</span></p>

<p><span>22:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Vizela 1-3 Braga</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>01:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Benfica 1-1 Farense</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG NGA 2023/24 – VÒNG 18</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>08/12</span></p>

<p><span>23:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 Ural</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>00:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Galatasaray 3-1 Adana Demirspor</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 20</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Coventry 2-0 Birmingham</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 19</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Albacete - Villarreal B</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Espanyol - Zaragoza</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>HẠNG 2 ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 147.167px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Hannover 2-2 Karlsruher</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Wehen Wiesbaden 1-3 Braunschweig</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG CHILE 2023/24 – VÒNG 30</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 102.375px;\">

<td rowspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 249.542px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>04:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 102.375px;\">

<p><span>Curico Unido - Colo Colo</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 102.375px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Huachipato - Audax Italiano</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Union Espanola - Cobresal</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 16</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td rowspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 220.75px;\">

<p><span>08/12</span></p>

<p><span>22:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Al Khaleej 3-1 Abha</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Al Taawon 4-1 Al Fayha FC</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 73.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 73.5833px;\">

<p><span>Al Taee 1-2 Al Hilal</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 73.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>09/12</span></p>

<p><span>01:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Al Nassr 4-1 Al Riyadh</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 44.7917px;\">

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9467%; height: 44.7917px;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 7</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>08/12</span></p>

<p><span>15:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Central Coast 4-0 Western Utd</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr style=\"height: 89.5833px;\">

<td style=\"width: 19.3285%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>08/12</span></p>

<p><span>17:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 58.316%; height: 89.5833px;\">

<p><span>Perth Glory 1-2 Melbourne City</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 22.3021%; height: 89.5833px;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>","displayType":1,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-9-12-2023-2224636.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-9122023-704.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-9122023-705.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-09T08:11:46","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"09/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2224680","title":"Nhận định Nam Định đấu CAHN: Giữ vững ngôi đầu","description":"Thép xanh Nam Định tự tin giành 3 điểm trong cuộc tiếp đón CAHN lúc 18h ngày 9/12, tiếp tục dẫn đầu Night Wolf V-League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-nam-dinh-vs-cahn-18h-ngay-9-12-2224680.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/nhan-dinh-nam-dinh-dau-cahn-giu-vung-ngoi-dau-1474.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T06:30:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224812","title":"Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Thử thách lớn cho Pháo thủ","description":"Aston Villa tiếp đón đội đầu bảng Arsenal trong trận cầu dự báo hấp dẫn ở Villa Park, khi cả hai đội đều đạt phong độ cao.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-bong-da-aston-villa-vs-arsenal-thu-thach-lon-cho-phao-thu-2224812.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/aston-villa-vs-arsenal-thu-thach-lon-cho-phao-thu-1219.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T06:28:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224868","title":"Hạ Napoli, Juventus chiếm ngôi đầu Serie A","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Juventus thắng tối thiểu Napoli 1-0 nhờ pha ghi bàn của Federico Gatti ở vòng 15, qua đó tạm vượt mặt Inter để chiếm ngôi đầu Serie A.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-juventus-1-0-napoli-serie-a-2023-24-vong-15-2224868.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ha-napolijuventus-chiem-ngoi-dau-serie-a-39.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T05:11:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2224737","title":"Tuyển Việt Nam mơ World Cup và hiện thực phũ từ V-League","description":"Tuyển Việt Nam đang nỗ lực cho mục tiêu World Cup nhưng những gì đang diễn ra ở V-League và bóng đá nước nhà nói chung thật sự là... quá tầm cho tham vọng ấy.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tuyen-viet-nam-mo-world-cup-va-hien-thuc-phu-tu-v-league-2224737.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/tuyen-viet-nam-mo-world-cup-va-hien-thuc-phu-tu-v-league-1050.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224641","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 9/12: Ronaldo giúp Al Nassr thắng, Juventus hạ Napoli","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 9/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-9-12-2023-2224641.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-912-ronaldo-giup-al-nassr-thang-juventus-ha-napoli-38.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T05:02:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224867","title":"Ronaldo chói sáng, Al Nassr tìm lại nụ cười","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Cristiano Ronaldo ghi một bàn cùng pha kiến tạo đem về chiến thắng 4-1 cho Al Nassr trước Al Riyadh, ở vòng 16 Saudi Pro League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-al-nassr-4-1-al-riyadh-ronaldo-ruc-sang-2224867.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ronaldo-choi-sang-al-nassr-tim-lai-nu-cuoi-16.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T04:39:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224781","title":"Maguire và HLV Ten Hag được Ngoại hạng Anh vinh danh","description":"Erik ten Hag nhận danh hiệu HLV xuất sắc nhất tháng 11 tại Ngoại hạng Anh, còn học trò Harry Maguire cũng được xướng tên là cầu thủ hay nhất tháng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/maguire-va-hlv-ten-hag-duoc-ngoai-hang-anh-vinh-danh-2224781.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/maguire-va-hlv-ten-hag-duoc-ngoai-hang-anh-vinh-danh-1116.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T20:31:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224761","title":"150 triệu đồng tiền thưởng cho nhà vô địch SV Cup 2023","description":"Giải bóng đá sinh viên toàn quốc 2023 quy tụ 16 đội bóng so tài, diễn ra tại Nha Trang từ 16 đến 27-12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/150-trieu-dong-tien-thuong-cho-nha-vo-dich-sv-cup-2023-2224761.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/150-trieu-dong-tien-thuong-cho-nha-vo-dich-sv-cup-2023-1088.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T19:45:09","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224624","title":"Thua ngược Thể Công Viettel, HAGL chôn chân ở đáy bảng","description":"HAGL thua ngược Thể Công Viettel 1-2 ở trận đấu sớm nhất vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 2023/24, chiều 8/12. Kết quả này khiến thầy trò HLV Kiatisuk xếp cuối bảng xếp hạng.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hoang-anh-gia-lai-1-2-the-cong-vong-5-v-league-2023-24-2224624.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/thua-nguoc-the-cong-viettel-hagl-chan-chan-o-day-bang-1043.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T18:56:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224730","title":"Man City rệu rã: 3 vấn đề của Pep Guardiola","description":"Man City vừa trải qua chuỗi 4 trận liên tiếp không biết thắng ở Premier League, với 3 vấn đề đến từ sự lựa chọn của Pep Guardiola.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-city-khung-hoang-3-van-de-cua-pep-guardiola-2224730.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/man-city-reu-ra-3-van-de-cua-pep-guardiola-939.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T18:03:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222208","title":"Lịch thi đấu vòng 5 V-League 1 2023/24 hôm nay","description":"Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023/24 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 1 mùa giải 2023/2024 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-v-league-2023-24-vong-5-2222208.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/lich-thi-dau-vong-5-v-league-1-202324-hom-nay-176.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T17:55:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224734","title":"Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2023/24 vòng 5 mới nhất: Thể Công vào top 3","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League 1 2023/24 - Cập nhật vòng 5 bảng xếp hạng giải vô địch quốc gia V-League mùa giải 2023/2024, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-v-league-2023-24-vong-5-moi-nhat-2224734.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bang-xep-hang-v-league-202324-vong-5-moi-nhat-the-cong-vao-top-3-1047.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T17:53:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224693","title":"Arsenal tống khứ Thomas Partey, rước về Palhinha","description":"Arsenal đang xem xét khả năng bán Thomas Partey cho Juventus rồi tái đầu tư vào tiền vệ trung tâm của Fulham - Joao Palhinha.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/arsenal-tong-khu-thomas-partey-ruoc-ve-palhinha-2224693.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/arsenal-tong-khu-thomas-partey-ruoc-ve-palhinha-792.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T16:13:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224690","title":"Erik ten Hag bị bủa vây vẫn quyết không nhượng bộ dàn sao MU","description":"Erik ten Hag bất kể gặp sức ép lớn vẫn quyết không nhượng bộ dàn cầu thủ cấp cao MU yêu cầu có thêm ngày nghỉ, sau khi phàn nàn về khối lượng công việc là lịch tập của đội.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/erik-ten-hag-bi-bua-vay-van-quyet-khong-nhuong-bo-dan-sao-mu-2224690.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/erik-ten-hag-bi-bua-vay-van-quyet-khong-nhuong-bo-dan-sao-mu-786.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T16:08:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224615","title":"Santa Run 2023 - Sải bước yêu thương vì trẻ em có hoàn cảnh khó khăn","description":"Giải chạy thiện nguyện SantaRun 2023 vừa được phát động với mục tiêu toàn bộ tiền bán BIB và “virtual race” sẽ được dành tặng cho công tác thiện nguyện.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Các môn khác","detailUrl":"/the-thao/cac-mon-khac","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/cac-mon-khac","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00001S","00006T","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/santarun-2023-chay-bo-gay-quy-ho-tro-tre-em-kho-khan-2224615.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/santarun-2023-chay-bo-gay-quy-ho-tro-tre-em-kho-khan-675.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T15:00:00","option":4,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224626","title":"MU chiêu mộ Pedro Neto, Chelsea quyết mua Kvaratskhelia","description":"MU muốn chiêu mộ Pedro Neto, Chelsea tăng tốc ký Kvaratskhelia, Milan liên hệ Muller là những tin chuyển nhượng chính hôm nay, 8/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Tin chuyển nhượng","detailUrl":"/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tin-chuyen-nhuong-8-12-mu-ky-pedro-neto-chelsea-mua-kvaratskhelia-2224626.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/mu-chieu-pedro-neto-malen-chelsea-quyet-mua-kvaratskhelia-696.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T14:56:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224510","title":"Bốc thăm Copa America 2024: Argentina hẹn Brazil ở chung kết","description":"Kết quả bốc thăm Copa America 2024 đưa Argentina vào bảng khá dễ, chờ tái ngộ Brazil trong trận chung kết trên đất Mỹ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/boc-tham-copa-america-2024-argentina-cho-brazil-o-chung-ket-2224510.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/boc-tham-copa-america-2024-argentina-hen-brazil-o-chung-ket-441.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T11:35:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224498","title":"Bất ngờ dự đoán Ngoại hạng Anh: MU trượt top 4, kịch tính Man City","description":"Man City sụt giảm cơ hội nhưng tạo kịch tính Ngoại hạng Anh mùa này sau 4 trận liên tiếp không biết thắng, trong khi MU có thể lỡ vé Cúp C1 mùa tới.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bat-ngo-du-doan-ngoai-hang-anh-mu-truot-top-4-kich-tinh-man-city-2224498.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bat-ngo-du-doan-ngoai-hang-anh-mu-truot-top-4-kich-tinh-man-city-351.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T10:46:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224477","title":"Arsenal dẫn đầu Ngoại hạng Anh: Giá trị Declan Rice","description":"Arsenal dẫn đầu bảng xếp hạng Premier League với phong độ bùng nổ thời gian gần đây, nổi bật là những đóng góp của bản hợp đồng lịch sử Declan Rice.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/arsenal-dau-bang-ngoai-hang-anh-gia-tri-declan-rice-2224477.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/arsenal-dan-dau-ngoai-hang-anh-gia-tri-declan-rice-305.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T10:31:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/bar-chart.svg","avatarIconPosition":4,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000E"},{"id":"2224451","title":"Tottenham lập kỷ lục tồi tệ Ngoại hạng Anh, Son Heung Min cạn lời","description":"Tottenham lập kỷ lục tồi tệ chưa từng có ở Ngoại hạng Anh sau khi để thua ngược West Ham 1-2 ngay trên sân nhà.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tottenham-lap-ky-luc-toi-te-ngoai-hang-anh-son-heung-min-can-loi-2224451.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/tottenham-lap-ky-luc-toi-te-ngoai-hang-anh-son-heung-min-can-loi-230.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T09:33:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224415","title":"Jon Rahm tạo địa chấn gia nhập LIV Golf, nhận 500 triệu euro","description":"Cơn động đất vừa diễn ra, khi Jon Rahm gia nhập LIV Golf của Saudi Arabia với hợp đồng kỷ lục có thể lên tới 500 triệu euro.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/jon-rahm-tao-dia-chan-gia-nhap-liv-golf-nhan-500-trieu-euro-2224415.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/jon-rahm-tao-dia-chan-gia-nhap-liv-golf-nhan-500-trieu-euro-143.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T07:43:38","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2224129","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 8/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 8/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-8-12-2023-2224129.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-8122023-677.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T07:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224410","title":"Cầu thủ Newcastle giận dữ đòi 'xử' Jordan Pickford","description":"Bức xúc vì màn ăn mừng khiêu khích của Jordan Pickford, nhiều cầu thủ Newcastle muốn \"dạy cho thủ thành Everton một bài học\" khi kết thúc trận cầu trên sân Goodison Park.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cau-thu-newcastle-gian-du-doi-xu-jordan-pickford-2224410.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/cau-thu-newcastle-gian-du-doi-xu-jordan-pickford-103.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T07:01:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224408","title":"MU thanh trừng mạnh tay, 3 ngôi sao bị rao bán","description":"Man United đang lên kế hoạch thanh lý Casemiro, Jadon Sancho và Raphael Varane.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/man-united-thanh-trung-manh-tay-3-ngoi-sao-bi-rao-ban-2224408.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/man-united-thanh-trung-manh-tay-3-ngoi-sao-bi-rao-ban-97.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T06:34:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224296","title":"HAGL: Phía trước là cầu vồng hay miệng vực?","description":"HAGL tiếp tục khởi đầu bết bát tại V-League, nếu không cải thiện tình hình, đội bóng phố Núi có thể sẽ chứng kiến một cuộc đại phẫu lớn nhất trong vài năm trở lại đây.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hagl-phia-truoc-la-cau-vong-hay-mieng-vuc-2224296.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/hagl-phia-truoc-la-cau-vong-hay-mieng-vuc-1351.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-08T06:03:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa