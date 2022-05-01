Thể thao

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 1/5 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá bảng H AFC Champions League, vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 34 La Liga, vòng 35 Serie A, vòng 35 Ligue 1 và vòng 32 Bundesliga.

Kết quả bảng H AFC Champions League 2022:

01/05 - 18:00: HAGL vs Sydney FC (VTV6, FPT Play)
 
01/05 - 21:00: Jeonbuk - Yokohama (VTV5, FPT Play)

Kết quả vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh:

30/04 - 18:30: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool (K+Sport1)
 
30/04 - 21:00: Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich City
 
30/04 - 21:00: Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace
 
30/04 - 21:00: Watford 1-2 Burnley
 
30/04 - 21:00: Wolverhampton 1-2 Brighton
 
30/04 - 23:30: Leeds Utd - Man City (K+Sport1)

Kết quả vòng 34 La Liga:

30/04 - 02:00: Sevilla 1-1 Cadiz (On Football)

30/04 - 19:00: Alaves 2-1 Villarreal (On Football)
 
30/04 - 21:15: Real Madrid 0-4 Espanyol (On Football)
 
30/04 - 23:30: Valencia - Levante (On Football)

01/05 - 02:00: Athletic Bilbao - Atletico Madrid (On Football)

Kết quả vòng 35 Serie A:

30/04 - 20:00: Cagliari 1-2 Hellas Verona (ON)
 
30/04 - 20:00: Napoli 6-1 Sassuolo (On Sports+)
 
30/04 - 23:00: Sampdoria - Genoa (On Sports+)
 
01/05 - 01:45: Spezia - Lazio (On Sports+)

Kết quả vòng 35 Ligue 1:

30/04 - 02:00: Strasbourg 3-3 Paris SG (On Sports News)

30/04 - 22:00: Lens 1-2 Nantes (ON)

01/05 - 02:00: Rennes - St.Etienne (On Sports News)

Kết quả vòng 32 Bundesliga:

30/04 - 01:30: Union Berlin 1-1 Greuther Furth (On Sports+)

30/04 - 20:30: Bielefeld 1-1 Hertha Berlin

30/04 - 20:30: Dortmund 3-4 Bochum (On Sports+)

30/04 - 20:30: Augsburg 1-4 FC Koln

30/04 - 20:30: Mainz 05 3-1 Bayern Munich (On Sports News)

30/04 - 20:30: Stuttgart 1-1 Wolfsburg

30/04 - 23:30: Hoffenheim - Freiburg (On Sports News)

Thiên Bình

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật lịch thi đấu mới nhất Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á 2021 được tổ chức tại Việt Nam.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật toàn bộ lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá tại SEA Games 31 diễn ra từ ngày 6/5 đến 23/5.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá Nữ tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga 2021-2022: Real vô địch sớm 4 vòng đấu
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga 2021-2022: Real vô địch sớm 4 vòng đấu

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga 2021-2022 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng giải VĐQG Tây Ban Nha La Liga mùa giải 2021-2022 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Thắng hoành tráng, Real vô địch La Liga sớm 4 vòng đấu
Thắng hoành tráng, Real vô địch La Liga sớm 4 vòng đấu

Real Madrid dễ dàng vùi dập Espanyol với bốn bàn không gỡ, qua đó đoạt ngôi vô địch La Liga sớm 4 vòng đấu.
"Siêu cò" Mino Raiola qua đời ở tuổi 54
"Siêu cò" Mino Raiola qua đời ở tuổi 54

Báo chí quốc tế đồng loạt đưa tin, "siêu đại diện" trong giới bóng đá Mino Raiola đã qua đời ở tuổi 54.
Xavi yêu cầu Barca mua ngay Bernardo Silva
Xavi yêu cầu Barca mua ngay Bernardo Silva

HLV Xavi Hernandez đề xuất Barca phải mua ngay cầu thủ đa năng Bernardo Silva để hướng đến tham vọng giành vinh quang trong mùa giải 2022-23.
Erik ten Hag muốn De Jong, MU cược Harry Maguire cho Barca
Erik ten Hag muốn De Jong, MU cược Harry Maguire cho Barca

Erik ten Hag xem học trò cũ De Jong là cầu thủ lý tưởng để giải quyết tuyến giữa cho MU, với suy đoán sẵn sàng cược Harry Maguire cho Barca.
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2021-2022: Liverpool lên đỉnh
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2021-2022: Liverpool lên đỉnh

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2021-2022 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2021-2022 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Bắn hạ "Chích chòe", Liverpool tạm chiếm ngôi đầu
Bắn hạ "Chích chòe", Liverpool tạm chiếm ngôi đầu

Keita ghi bàn duy nhất giúp Liverpool đánh bại chủ nhà Newcastle ở vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh, qua đó tạm chiếm ngôi đầu bảng của Man City.
Chốt danh sách Olympic Việt Nam dự VCK châu Á và Asiad
Chốt danh sách Olympic Việt Nam dự VCK châu Á và Asiad

Tuyển Olympic Việt Nam tập trung từ ngày 30/4 đến ngày 23/5, chuẩn bị cho VCK U23 châu Á và Asiad 2022.
Real Madrid nổi điên, xem xét phạt Bale vì hành động xấu hổ
Real Madrid nổi điên, xem xét phạt Bale vì hành động xấu hổ

Real Madrid cho rằng Gareth Bale cố tình giả đau, không chịu ra sân thi đấu mà mới nhất là xin rút khỏi danh sách ở trận gặp Espanyol.
PSG chi đậm tiền lương lấy Ousmane Dembele
PSG chi đậm tiền lương lấy Ousmane Dembele

PSG một lần nữa tiếp cận Ousmane Dembele, đưa ra mức lương hấp dẫn để đưa cầu thủ người Pháp về Công viên các Hoàng tử hè năm nay.

Kiatisuk: HAGL quyết thắng Sydney FC để làm quà cho khán giả
Kiatisuk: HAGL quyết thắng Sydney FC để làm quà cho khán giả

HLV Kiatisuk khẳng định HAGL không bao giờ từ bỏ mục tiêu chơi tốt, chiến thắng trong mọi trận đấu, và ở cuộc gặp gỡ SydneyFC tối 1/5 cũng thế để làm quà tri ân khán giả…
Cúp xe đạp truyền hình TP.HCM: Igor Frolov đoạt áo vàng chung cuộc
Cúp xe đạp truyền hình TP.HCM: Igor Frolov đoạt áo vàng chung cuộc

Tuyển thủ Nga Igor Frolov cùng xe đạp TP.HCM thắng lớn ở Cúp truyền hình TP.HCM 2022 vừa kết thúc với chặng 23 từ Madagui (Lâm Đồng) về TP.HCM, ngày 30/4.
Declan Rice mở cửa đến MU, Salah ở lại Liverpool
Declan Rice mở cửa đến MU, Salah ở lại Liverpool

Declan Rice để ngỏ đến MU, Milan muốn lấy Gimenez, Salah ở lại Liverpool là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 30/4.
Jurgen Klopp gia hạn Liverpool: Người kiến tạo chiến thắng
Jurgen Klopp gia hạn Liverpool: Người kiến tạo chiến thắng

Jurgen Klopp gia hạn với Liverpool đến năm 2026, tiếp tục cuộc hành trình xây dựng một đế chế hùng mạnh trên sân cỏ cùng những tiến bộ về tài chính.
Danh sách U23 Việt Nam: Thầy Park công bố rút gọn 25 cầu thủ
Danh sách U23 Việt Nam: Thầy Park công bố rút gọn 25 cầu thủ

HLV Park Hang Seo vừa công bố danh sách rút gọn 25 cầu thủ U23 Việt Nam cho giai đoạn chuẩn bị cuối cùng của kế hoạch bảo vệ ngôi vương SEA Games 31.

