Video highlights Inter Miami 1-2 Houston Dynamo:

Bàn thắng
Inter Miami: Martinez (90'+1)
Houston Dynamo: Dorsey (24'), Bassi (33' pen)

Chạm trán Houston Dynamo trên sân nhà ở chung kết US Open Cup 2023 mà Inter Miami không có sự phục vụ của Messi vì chấn thương
Cũng bởi vậy mà Inter Miami gặp rất nhiều khó khăn trước đội khách
Phút 24, hậu vệ phải Dorsey dâng cao, xâm nhập vòng cấm đón đường chuyền Artur rồi tung cú đá như búa bổ bằng chân phải tung nóc lưới Inter Miami
Hơn 10 phút sau, Houston Dynamo nhân đôi các biệt nhờ pha đá phạt đền chính xác
Busquets không đủ giúp Inter Miami lật ngược tình thế trước Houston Dynamo
Những nỗ lực không ngừng nghỉ của Inter Miami chỉ giúp họ có bàn danh dự ở phút bù giờ thứ nhất nhờ công của Martinez
Thất bại khiến Inter Miami hụt chức vô địch US Open Cup 2023
Houston Dynamo lần thứ hai trong lịch sử vô địch US Open Cup

Đội hình ra sân

Inter Miami: Callender, Allen, Miller, Kryvtsov, Yedlin, Gomez, Cresmachi, Busquets, Taylor, Campana, Farias.

Houston Dynamo: Tarbell, Dorsey, Micael, Sviatchenko, Escobar, Artur, Herrera, Carrasquilla, Quinones, Baird, Bassi.