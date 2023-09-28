Video highlights Inter Miami 1-2 Houston Dynamo:
Bàn thắng
Inter Miami: Martinez (90'+1)
Houston Dynamo: Dorsey (24'), Bassi (33' pen)
Đội hình ra sân
Inter Miami: Callender, Allen, Miller, Kryvtsov, Yedlin, Gomez, Cresmachi, Busquets, Taylor, Campana, Farias.
Houston Dynamo: Tarbell, Dorsey, Micael, Sviatchenko, Escobar, Artur, Herrera, Carrasquilla, Quinones, Baird, Bassi.
