juventus vs napoli 4.jpg
Màn so tài giữa Juventus và Napoli là trận đấu sớm nhất ở vòng 15 Serie A
juventus vs napoli 1.jpg
Trận đấu diễn ra với thế trận giằng co và chặt chẽ
juventus vs napoli 3.jpg
Không có quá nhiều cơ hội được cầu thủ đôi bên tạo ra về phía khung thành của nhau
juventus vs napoli 2.jpg
Đội khách Napoli muốn giành kết quả khả quan trong khi "Bà đầm già" quyết tâm có 3 điểm để chiếm ngôi đầu bảng
juventus vs napoli 5.jpg
Phút 51, Andrea Cambiaso kiến tạo để hậu vệ cánh phải Federico Gatti dứt điểm tung lưới Napoli
juventus vs napoli.jpg
Quãng thời gian còn lại, hai bên chơi ăn miếng trả miếng. Đội khách nỗ lực gây sức ép để tìm kiếm bàn gỡ nhưng đều bất thành
juventus vs napoli 6.jpg
Một pha đi bóng của Federico Chiesa trước sự theo kèm của cầu thủ đối phương
juventus vs napoli 9.jpg
Victor Osimhen (áo xanh) bị các hậu vệ Juventus khóa chặt
juventus vs napoli 8.jpg
Thắng trận tối thiểu nhưng hiệu quả tối đa, "Lão phu nhân" có được 36 điểm, hơn Inter (đội chưa ra sân ở vòng 15) 1 điểm để tạm chiếm ngôi đầu Serie A 2023/24