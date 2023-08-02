Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/24 mới nhấtLịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.
|Kết quả Ngoại hạng Anh 2023-2024
|Regular Season - 1
|12/08/2023 02:00:00
|Burnley - Manchester City
|12/08/2023 18:30:00
|Arsenal - Nottingham Forest
|12/08/2023 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - West Ham
|12/08/2023 21:00:00
|Brighton - Luton
|12/08/2023 21:00:00
|Everton - Fulham
|12/08/2023 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Crystal Palace
|12/08/2023 23:30:00
|Newcastle - Aston Villa
|13/08/2023 20:00:00
|Brentford - Tottenham
|13/08/2023 22:30:00
|Chelsea - Liverpool
|15/08/2023 02:00:00
|Manchester United - Wolves
|Regular Season - 2
|19/08/2023 01:45:00
|Nottingham Forest - Sheffield Utd
|19/08/2023 21:00:00
|Fulham - Brentford
|19/08/2023 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Bournemouth
|19/08/2023 21:00:00
|Wolves - Brighton
|19/08/2023 23:30:00
|Tottenham - Manchester United
|20/08/2023 02:00:00
|Manchester City - Newcastle
|20/08/2023 20:00:00
|Aston Villa - Everton
|20/08/2023 22:30:00
|West Ham - Chelsea
|22/08/2023 02:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Arsenal
|Regular Season - 3
|26/08/2023 02:00:00
|Chelsea - Luton
|26/08/2023 18:30:00
|Bournemouth - Tottenham
|26/08/2023 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Fulham
|26/08/2023 21:00:00
|Brentford - Crystal Palace
|26/08/2023 21:00:00
|Everton - Wolves
|26/08/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Nottingham Forest
|26/08/2023 23:30:00
|Brighton - West Ham
|27/08/2023 20:00:00
|Burnley - Aston Villa
|27/08/2023 20:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Manchester City
|27/08/2023 22:30:00
|Newcastle - Liverpool
|Regular Season - 4
|02/09/2023 02:00:00
|Luton - West Ham
|02/09/2023 18:30:00
|Sheffield Utd - Everton
|02/09/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Fulham
|02/09/2023 21:00:00
|Burnley - Tottenham
|02/09/2023 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
|02/09/2023 21:00:00
|Brentford - Bournemouth
|02/09/2023 23:30:00
|Brighton - Newcastle
|03/09/2023 20:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Wolves
|03/09/2023 20:00:00
|Liverpool - Aston Villa
|03/09/2023 22:30:00
|Arsenal - Manchester United
|Regular Season - 5
|16/09/2023 18:30:00
|Wolves - Liverpool
|16/09/2023 21:00:00
|Fulham - Luton
|16/09/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Brighton
|16/09/2023 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
|16/09/2023 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Sheffield Utd
|16/09/2023 21:00:00
|West Ham - Manchester City
|16/09/2023 23:30:00
|Everton - Arsenal
|17/09/2023 20:00:00
|Bournemouth - Chelsea
|17/09/2023 22:30:00
|Newcastle - Brentford
|19/09/2023 01:45:00
|Nottingham Forest - Burnley
|Regular Season - 6
|23/09/2023 21:00:00
|Luton - Wolves
|23/09/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
|23/09/2023 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Aston Villa
|23/09/2023 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Fulham
|23/09/2023 23:30:00
|Brentford - Everton
|24/09/2023 02:00:00
|Burnley - Manchester United
|24/09/2023 20:00:00
|Liverpool - West Ham
|24/09/2023 20:00:00
|Brighton - Bournemouth
|24/09/2023 20:00:00
|Arsenal - Tottenham
|24/09/2023 22:30:00
|Sheffield Utd - Newcastle
|Regular Season - 7
|30/09/2023 18:30:00
|Aston Villa - Brighton
|30/09/2023 21:00:00
|Everton - Luton
|30/09/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Crystal Palace
|30/09/2023 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Burnley
|30/09/2023 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Arsenal
|30/09/2023 21:00:00
|West Ham - Sheffield Utd
|30/09/2023 21:00:00
|Wolves - Manchester City
|30/09/2023 23:30:00
|Tottenham - Liverpool
|01/10/2023 20:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Brentford
|03/10/2023 02:00:00
|Fulham - Chelsea
|Regular Season - 8
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Manchester City
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Brighton - Liverpool
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Burnley - Chelsea
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Everton - Bournemouth
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Fulham - Sheffield Utd
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Luton - Tottenham
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Brentford
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|West Ham - Newcastle
|07/10/2023 21:00:00
|Wolves - Aston Villa
|Regular Season - 9
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Wolves
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - West Ham
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Brentford - Burnley
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Arsenal
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Everton
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Brighton
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Crystal Palace
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Luton
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Manchester United
|21/10/2023 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Fulham
|Regular Season - 10
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Burnley
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Sheffield Utd
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Luton
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Brighton - Fulham
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Brentford
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Tottenham
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Manchester City
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|West Ham - Everton
|28/10/2023 21:00:00
|Wolves - Newcastle
|Regular Season - 11
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford - West Ham
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Burnley - Crystal Palace
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Everton - Brighton
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Fulham - Manchester United
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Luton - Liverpool
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Bournemouth
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Arsenal
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Wolves
|04/11/2023 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Chelsea
|Regular Season - 12
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Newcastle
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Burnley
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Fulham
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Brighton - Sheffield Utd
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Manchester City
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Everton
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Brentford
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Luton
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|West Ham - Nottingham Forest
|11/11/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves - Tottenham
|Regular Season - 13
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford - Arsenal
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Burnley - West Ham
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Everton - Manchester United
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Fulham - Wolves
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Luton - Crystal Palace
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Liverpool
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Chelsea
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Brighton
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Bournemouth
|25/11/2023 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Aston Villa
|Regular Season - 14
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Aston Villa
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Wolves
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford - Luton
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Burnley - Sheffield Utd
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Brighton
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Fulham
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Tottenham
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Manchester United
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Everton
|02/12/2023 22:00:00
|West Ham - Crystal Palace
|Regular Season - 15
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Aston Villa - Manchester City
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Brighton - Brentford
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Everton - Newcastle
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Fulham - Nottingham Forest
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Luton - Arsenal
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Sheffield Utd - Liverpool
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Tottenham - West Ham
|06/12/2023 02:45:00
|Wolves - Burnley
|06/12/2023 03:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
|07/12/2023 03:00:00
|Manchester United - Chelsea
|Regular Season - 16
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Arsenal
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Brighton - Burnley
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Liverpool
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Everton - Chelsea
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Fulham - West Ham
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Luton - Manchester City
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Bournemouth
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Brentford
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Newcastle
|09/12/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves - Nottingham Forest
|Regular Season - 17
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Luton
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Brighton
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford - Aston Villa
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Burnley - Everton
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Sheffield Utd
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Manchester United
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Crystal Palace
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Fulham
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Tottenham
|16/12/2023 22:00:00
|West Ham - Wolves
|Regular Season - 18
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Sheffield Utd
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Brighton
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Fulham - Burnley
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Arsenal
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Luton - Newcastle
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Everton
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|West Ham - Manchester United
|23/12/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves - Chelsea
|Regular Season - 19
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Fulham
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Arsenal - West Ham
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Brentford - Wolves
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Brighton - Tottenham
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Burnley - Liverpool
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Crystal Palace
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Everton - Manchester City
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Aston Villa
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
|26/12/2023 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Luton
|Regular Season - 20
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Burnley
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Brentford
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Fulham - Arsenal
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Newcastle
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Luton - Chelsea
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Sheffield Utd
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Bournemouth
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|West Ham - Brighton
|30/12/2023 22:00:00
|Wolves - Everton
|Regular Season - 21
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Liverpool
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Crystal Palace
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford - Nottingham Forest
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Brighton - Wolves
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Luton
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Fulham
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Everton - Aston Villa
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Tottenham
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Manchester City
|13/01/2024 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - West Ham
|Regular Season - 22
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|Aston Villa - Newcastle
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|Fulham - Everton
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|Luton - Brighton
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|Tottenham - Brentford
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|West Ham - Bournemouth
|31/01/2024 02:45:00
|Wolves - Manchester United
|31/01/2024 03:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Sheffield Utd
|01/02/2024 03:00:00
|Liverpool - Chelsea
|01/02/2024 03:00:00
|Manchester City - Burnley
|Regular Season - 23
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Liverpool
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford - Manchester City
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Brighton - Crystal Palace
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Fulham
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Wolves
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Everton - Tottenham
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester United - West Ham
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Luton
|03/02/2024 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Aston Villa
|Regular Season - 24
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Manchester United
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Chelsea
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Fulham - Bournemouth
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Burnley
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Luton - Sheffield Utd
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Everton
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Newcastle
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Brighton
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|West Ham - Arsenal
|10/02/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves - Brentford
|Regular Season - 25
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford - Liverpool
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Arsenal
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Everton - Crystal Palace
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Fulham - Aston Villa
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Luton - Manchester United
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Chelsea
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Bournemouth
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - West Ham
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Brighton
|17/02/2024 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Wolves
|Regular Season - 26
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Manchester City
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Newcastle
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Brighton - Everton
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Tottenham
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Burnley
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Luton
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Fulham
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|West Ham - Brentford
|24/02/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves - Sheffield Utd
|Regular Season - 27
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford - Chelsea
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Bournemouth
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Everton - West Ham
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Fulham - Brighton
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Luton - Aston Villa
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Manchester United
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Wolves
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Arsenal
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Tottenham - Crystal Palace
|Regular Season - 28
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Sheffield Utd
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Brentford
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Tottenham
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Brighton - Nottingham Forest
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Newcastle
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Luton
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Manchester City
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Everton
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|West Ham - Burnley
|09/03/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves - Fulham
|Regular Season - 29
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Chelsea
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Brighton - Manchester City
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Brentford
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Newcastle
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Everton - Liverpool
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Fulham - Tottenham
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Luton - Nottingham Forest
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester United - Sheffield Utd
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|West Ham - Aston Villa
|16/03/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves - Bournemouth
|Regular Season - 30
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Everton
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Wolves
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Brentford - Manchester United
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Burnley
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Brighton
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Arsenal
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Newcastle - West Ham
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Fulham
|30/03/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Luton
|Regular Season - 31
|03/04/2024 01:45:00
|Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
|03/04/2024 01:45:00
|Arsenal - Luton
|03/04/2024 01:45:00
|Brentford - Brighton
|03/04/2024 01:45:00
|Burnley - Wolves
|03/04/2024 01:45:00
|Nottingham Forest - Fulham
|03/04/2024 01:45:00
|West Ham - Tottenham
|04/04/2024 01:45:00
|Chelsea - Manchester United
|04/04/2024 01:45:00
|Newcastle - Everton
|04/04/2024 02:00:00
|Liverpool - Sheffield Utd
|04/04/2024 02:00:00
|Manchester City - Aston Villa
|Regular Season - 32
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Brentford
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Brighton - Arsenal
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Manchester City
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Everton - Burnley
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham - Newcastle
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Luton - Bournemouth
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Liverpool
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Chelsea
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
|06/04/2024 21:00:00
|Wolves - West Ham
|Regular Season - 33
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Manchester United
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Aston Villa
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Brentford - Sheffield Utd
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Burnley - Brighton
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Chelsea - Everton
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Crystal Palace
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Luton
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Tottenham
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Wolves
|13/04/2024 21:00:00
|West Ham - Fulham
|Regular Season - 34
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Bournemouth
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Brighton - Chelsea
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - West Ham
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Everton - Nottingham Forest
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham - Liverpool
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Luton - Brentford
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Newcastle
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Burnley
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Manchester City
|20/04/2024 21:00:00
|Wolves - Arsenal
|Regular Season - 35
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Brighton
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Chelsea
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Everton - Brentford
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham - Crystal Palace
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Burnley
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Sheffield Utd
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Arsenal
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|West Ham - Liverpool
|27/04/2024 21:00:00
|Wolves - Luton
|Regular Season - 36
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Arsenal - Bournemouth
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Brentford - Fulham
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Brighton - Aston Villa
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Burnley - Newcastle
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Chelsea - West Ham
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Manchester United
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Liverpool - Tottenham
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Luton - Everton
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Wolves
|04/05/2024 21:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Nottingham Forest
|Regular Season - 37
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Bournemouth - Brentford
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Aston Villa - Liverpool
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Everton - Sheffield Utd
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Fulham - Manchester City
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Arsenal
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Brighton
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Burnley
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|West Ham - Luton
|11/05/2024 21:00:00
|Wolves - Crystal Palace
|Regular Season - 38
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Everton
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford - Newcastle
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Brighton - Manchester United
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Burnley - Nottingham Forest
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Bournemouth
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Wolves
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Luton - Fulham
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Manchester City - West Ham
|19/05/2024 22:00:00
|Sheffield Utd - Tottenham
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/24 mới nhấtBảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.
Lịch thi đấu của MU tại Ngoại hạng Anh 2023/24 mới nhấtLịch thi đấu của MU tại Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.