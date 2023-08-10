Kết quả Ngoại hạng Anh 2023-2024
Regular Season - 1
12/08/2023 02:00:00 Burnley - Manchester City
12/08/2023 18:30:00 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest
12/08/2023 21:00:00 Bournemouth - West Ham
12/08/2023 21:00:00 Brighton - Luton
12/08/2023 21:00:00 Everton - Fulham
12/08/2023 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Crystal Palace
12/08/2023 23:30:00 Newcastle - Aston Villa
13/08/2023 20:00:00 Brentford - Tottenham
13/08/2023 22:30:00 Chelsea - Liverpool
15/08/2023 02:00:00 Manchester United - Wolves
Regular Season - 2
19/08/2023 01:45:00 Nottingham Forest - Sheffield Utd
19/08/2023 21:00:00 Fulham - Brentford
19/08/2023 21:00:00 Liverpool - Bournemouth
19/08/2023 21:00:00 Wolves - Brighton
19/08/2023 23:30:00 Tottenham - Manchester United
20/08/2023 02:00:00 Manchester City - Newcastle
20/08/2023 20:00:00 Aston Villa - Everton
20/08/2023 22:30:00 West Ham - Chelsea
22/08/2023 02:00:00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal
Regular Season - 3
26/08/2023 02:00:00 Chelsea - Luton
26/08/2023 18:30:00 Bournemouth - Tottenham
26/08/2023 21:00:00 Arsenal - Fulham
26/08/2023 21:00:00 Brentford - Crystal Palace
26/08/2023 21:00:00 Everton - Wolves
26/08/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United - Nottingham Forest
26/08/2023 23:30:00 Brighton - West Ham
27/08/2023 20:00:00 Burnley - Aston Villa
27/08/2023 20:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Manchester City
27/08/2023 22:30:00 Newcastle - Liverpool
Regular Season - 4
02/09/2023 02:00:00 Luton - West Ham
02/09/2023 18:30:00 Sheffield Utd - Everton
02/09/2023 21:00:00 Manchester City - Fulham
02/09/2023 21:00:00 Burnley - Tottenham
02/09/2023 21:00:00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
02/09/2023 21:00:00 Brentford - Bournemouth
02/09/2023 23:30:00 Brighton - Newcastle
03/09/2023 20:00:00 Crystal Palace - Wolves
03/09/2023 20:00:00 Liverpool - Aston Villa
03/09/2023 22:30:00 Arsenal - Manchester United
Regular Season - 5
16/09/2023 18:30:00 Wolves - Liverpool
16/09/2023 21:00:00 Fulham - Luton
16/09/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United - Brighton
16/09/2023 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
16/09/2023 21:00:00 Tottenham - Sheffield Utd
16/09/2023 21:00:00 West Ham - Manchester City
16/09/2023 23:30:00 Everton - Arsenal
17/09/2023 20:00:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea
17/09/2023 22:30:00 Newcastle - Brentford
19/09/2023 01:45:00 Nottingham Forest - Burnley
Regular Season - 6
23/09/2023 21:00:00 Luton - Wolves
23/09/2023 21:00:00 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
23/09/2023 21:00:00 Chelsea - Aston Villa
23/09/2023 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Fulham
23/09/2023 23:30:00 Brentford - Everton
24/09/2023 02:00:00 Burnley - Manchester United
24/09/2023 20:00:00 Liverpool - West Ham
24/09/2023 20:00:00 Brighton - Bournemouth
24/09/2023 20:00:00 Arsenal - Tottenham
24/09/2023 22:30:00 Sheffield Utd - Newcastle
Regular Season - 7
30/09/2023 18:30:00 Aston Villa - Brighton
30/09/2023 21:00:00 Everton - Luton
30/09/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace
30/09/2023 21:00:00 Newcastle - Burnley
30/09/2023 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Arsenal
30/09/2023 21:00:00 West Ham - Sheffield Utd
30/09/2023 21:00:00 Wolves - Manchester City
30/09/2023 23:30:00 Tottenham - Liverpool
01/10/2023 20:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Brentford
03/10/2023 02:00:00 Fulham - Chelsea
Regular Season - 8
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Arsenal - Manchester City
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Brighton - Liverpool
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Burnley - Chelsea
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Everton - Bournemouth
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Fulham - Sheffield Utd
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Luton - Tottenham
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United - Brentford
07/10/2023 21:00:00 West Ham - Newcastle
07/10/2023 21:00:00 Wolves - Aston Villa
Regular Season - 9
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Wolves
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Aston Villa - West Ham
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Brentford - Burnley
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Chelsea - Arsenal
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Liverpool - Everton
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Manchester City - Brighton
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Newcastle - Crystal Palace
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Luton
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Manchester United
21/10/2023 21:00:00 Tottenham - Fulham
Regular Season - 10
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Burnley
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Arsenal - Sheffield Utd
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Luton
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Brighton - Fulham
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Chelsea - Brentford
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Manchester United - Manchester City
28/10/2023 21:00:00 West Ham - Everton
28/10/2023 21:00:00 Wolves - Newcastle
Regular Season - 11
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Brentford - West Ham
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Burnley - Crystal Palace
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Everton - Brighton
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Fulham - Manchester United
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Luton - Liverpool
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Manchester City - Bournemouth
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Newcastle - Arsenal
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Wolves
04/11/2023 22:00:00 Tottenham - Chelsea
Regular Season - 12
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Newcastle
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Arsenal - Burnley
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Fulham
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Brighton - Sheffield Utd
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Chelsea - Manchester City
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Everton
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Liverpool - Brentford
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Manchester United - Luton
11/11/2023 22:00:00 West Ham - Nottingham Forest
11/11/2023 22:00:00 Wolves - Tottenham
Regular Season - 13
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Brentford - Arsenal
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Burnley - West Ham
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Everton - Manchester United
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Fulham - Wolves
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Luton - Crystal Palace
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Manchester City - Liverpool
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Newcastle - Chelsea
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Brighton
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Bournemouth
25/11/2023 22:00:00 Tottenham - Aston Villa
Regular Season - 14
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Aston Villa
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Arsenal - Wolves
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Brentford - Luton
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Burnley - Sheffield Utd
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Chelsea - Brighton
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Liverpool - Fulham
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Manchester City - Tottenham
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Newcastle - Manchester United
02/12/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Everton
02/12/2023 22:00:00 West Ham - Crystal Palace
Regular Season - 15
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Aston Villa - Manchester City
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Brighton - Brentford
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Everton - Newcastle
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Fulham - Nottingham Forest
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Luton - Arsenal
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Sheffield Utd - Liverpool
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Tottenham - West Ham
06/12/2023 02:45:00 Wolves - Burnley
06/12/2023 03:00:00 Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
07/12/2023 03:00:00 Manchester United - Chelsea
Regular Season - 16
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Arsenal
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Brighton - Burnley
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Liverpool
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Everton - Chelsea
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Fulham - West Ham
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Luton - Manchester City
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Manchester United - Bournemouth
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Brentford
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Tottenham - Newcastle
09/12/2023 22:00:00 Wolves - Nottingham Forest
Regular Season - 17
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Luton
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Arsenal - Brighton
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Brentford - Aston Villa
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Burnley - Everton
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Chelsea - Sheffield Utd
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Liverpool - Manchester United
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Manchester City - Crystal Palace
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Newcastle - Fulham
16/12/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham
16/12/2023 22:00:00 West Ham - Wolves
Regular Season - 18
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Sheffield Utd
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Brighton
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Fulham - Burnley
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Liverpool - Arsenal
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Luton - Newcastle
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Tottenham - Everton
23/12/2023 22:00:00 West Ham - Manchester United
23/12/2023 22:00:00 Wolves - Chelsea
Regular Season - 19
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Fulham
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Arsenal - West Ham
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Brentford - Wolves
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Brighton - Tottenham
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Burnley - Liverpool
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Chelsea - Crystal Palace
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Everton - Manchester City
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Manchester United - Aston Villa
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
26/12/2023 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Luton
Regular Season - 20
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Burnley
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Brentford
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Fulham - Arsenal
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Liverpool - Newcastle
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Luton - Chelsea
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Manchester City - Sheffield Utd
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Tottenham - Bournemouth
30/12/2023 22:00:00 West Ham - Brighton
30/12/2023 22:00:00 Wolves - Everton
Regular Season - 21
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Liverpool
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal - Crystal Palace
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Brentford - Nottingham Forest
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Brighton - Wolves
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Luton
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Chelsea - Fulham
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Everton - Aston Villa
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Manchester United - Tottenham
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle - Manchester City
13/01/2024 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - West Ham
Regular Season - 22
31/01/2024 02:45:00 Aston Villa - Newcastle
31/01/2024 02:45:00 Fulham - Everton
31/01/2024 02:45:00 Luton - Brighton
31/01/2024 02:45:00 Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
31/01/2024 02:45:00 Tottenham - Brentford
31/01/2024 02:45:00 West Ham - Bournemouth
31/01/2024 02:45:00 Wolves - Manchester United
31/01/2024 03:00:00 Crystal Palace - Sheffield Utd
01/02/2024 03:00:00 Liverpool - Chelsea
01/02/2024 03:00:00 Manchester City - Burnley
Regular Season - 23
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal - Liverpool
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Brentford - Manchester City
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Fulham
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Chelsea - Wolves
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Everton - Tottenham
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Manchester United - West Ham
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle - Luton
03/02/2024 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Aston Villa
Regular Season - 24
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Manchester United
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Fulham - Bournemouth
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Liverpool - Burnley
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Luton - Sheffield Utd
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Manchester City - Everton
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Newcastle
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Tottenham - Brighton
10/02/2024 22:00:00 West Ham - Arsenal
10/02/2024 22:00:00 Wolves - Brentford
Regular Season - 25
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Brentford - Liverpool
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Arsenal
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Everton - Crystal Palace
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Fulham - Aston Villa
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Luton - Manchester United
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Manchester City - Chelsea
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle - Bournemouth
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - West Ham
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Brighton
17/02/2024 22:00:00 Tottenham - Wolves
Regular Season - 26
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Manchester City
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal - Newcastle
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Brighton - Everton
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Chelsea - Tottenham
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Burnley
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Liverpool - Luton
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Manchester United - Fulham
24/02/2024 22:00:00 West Ham - Brentford
24/02/2024 22:00:00 Wolves - Sheffield Utd
Regular Season - 27
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Brentford - Chelsea
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Bournemouth
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Everton - West Ham
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Fulham - Brighton
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Luton - Aston Villa
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Manchester City - Manchester United
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle - Wolves
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Arsenal
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Tottenham - Crystal Palace
Regular Season - 28
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Sheffield Utd
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal - Brentford
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Tottenham
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Brighton - Nottingham Forest
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Chelsea - Newcastle
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Luton
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Liverpool - Manchester City
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Manchester United - Everton
09/03/2024 22:00:00 West Ham - Burnley
09/03/2024 22:00:00 Wolves - Fulham
Regular Season - 29
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal - Chelsea
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Brighton - Manchester City
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Brentford
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Newcastle
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Everton - Liverpool
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Fulham - Tottenham
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Luton - Nottingham Forest
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Manchester United - Sheffield Utd
16/03/2024 22:00:00 West Ham - Aston Villa
16/03/2024 22:00:00 Wolves - Bournemouth
Regular Season - 30
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Everton
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Wolves
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Brentford - Manchester United
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Chelsea - Burnley
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Liverpool - Brighton
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Manchester City - Arsenal
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Newcastle - West Ham
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Fulham
30/03/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham - Luton
Regular Season - 31
03/04/2024 01:45:00 Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
03/04/2024 01:45:00 Arsenal - Luton
03/04/2024 01:45:00 Brentford - Brighton
03/04/2024 01:45:00 Burnley - Wolves
03/04/2024 01:45:00 Nottingham Forest - Fulham
03/04/2024 01:45:00 West Ham - Tottenham
04/04/2024 01:45:00 Chelsea - Manchester United
04/04/2024 01:45:00 Newcastle - Everton
04/04/2024 02:00:00 Liverpool - Sheffield Utd
04/04/2024 02:00:00 Manchester City - Aston Villa
Regular Season - 32
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Brentford
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Brighton - Arsenal
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester City
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Everton - Burnley
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Fulham - Newcastle
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Luton - Bournemouth
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Manchester United - Liverpool
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Chelsea
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
06/04/2024 21:00:00 Wolves - West Ham
Regular Season - 33
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Arsenal - Aston Villa
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Brentford - Sheffield Utd
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Burnley - Brighton
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Chelsea - Everton
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Liverpool - Crystal Palace
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Manchester City - Luton
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Newcastle - Tottenham
13/04/2024 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Wolves
13/04/2024 21:00:00 West Ham - Fulham
Regular Season - 34
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Bournemouth
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Brighton - Chelsea
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - West Ham
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Everton - Nottingham Forest
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Fulham - Liverpool
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Luton - Brentford
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Manchester United - Newcastle
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Burnley
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham - Manchester City
20/04/2024 21:00:00 Wolves - Arsenal
Regular Season - 35
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Brighton
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Chelsea
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Everton - Brentford
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Fulham - Crystal Palace
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Manchester United - Burnley
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Newcastle - Sheffield Utd
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham - Arsenal
27/04/2024 21:00:00 West Ham - Liverpool
27/04/2024 21:00:00 Wolves - Luton
Regular Season - 36
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Arsenal - Bournemouth
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Brentford - Fulham
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Brighton - Aston Villa
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Burnley - Newcastle
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Chelsea - West Ham
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester United
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Liverpool - Tottenham
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Luton - Everton
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Manchester City - Wolves
04/05/2024 21:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Nottingham Forest
Regular Season - 37
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Brentford
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Liverpool
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Everton - Sheffield Utd
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Fulham - Manchester City
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Manchester United - Arsenal
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Newcastle - Brighton
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Tottenham - Burnley
11/05/2024 21:00:00 West Ham - Luton
11/05/2024 21:00:00 Wolves - Crystal Palace
Regular Season - 38
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal - Everton
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Brentford - Newcastle
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Brighton - Manchester United
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Burnley - Nottingham Forest
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Chelsea - Bournemouth
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Liverpool - Wolves
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Luton - Fulham
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Manchester City - West Ham
19/05/2024 22:00:00 Sheffield Utd - Tottenham