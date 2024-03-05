Arsenal.jpg
Ngay phút thứ 4, Odegaard đã mở tỷ số cho Pháo thủ
Tiếp đó, Bukayo Saka khiến cho Bogle phản lưới nhà ở cự ly gần
Sheffield nhận những đòn phủ đầu choáng váng
Phút 15, Martinelli ghi bàn thứ 3 cho đội khách
Kai Havertz cũng tỏa sáng với pha dứt điểm hiểm hóc
Màn ăn mừng của tiền đạo người Đức
Trước khi hiệp một khép lại, Declan Rice nâng tỷ số lên 5-0
Màn trình diễn tệ hại của các cầu thủ Sheffield Utd
Qua giờ giải lao, Ben White dứt điểm căng bằng chân trái ấn định tỷ số 6-0
Chiến thắng dễ dàng của The Gunners
HLV Mikel Arteta ăn mừng ngoài đường biên
Arsenal tiếp tục đè bẹp đối thủ
Arsenal toàn thắng 7 trận gần nhất ở Premier League
Kết quả
Vòng 27
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Brentford 2 - 2 Chelsea
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle 3 - 0 Wolves
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Liverpool
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Everton 1 - 3 West Ham
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Fulham 3 - 0 Brighton
02/03/2024 22:00:00 Tottenham 3 - 1 Crystal Palace
03/03/2024 00:30:00 Luton 2 - 3 Aston Villa
03/03/2024 20:00:00 Burnley 0 - 2 Bournemouth
03/03/2024 22:30:00 Manchester City 3 - 1 Manchester United
05/03/2024 03:00:00 Sheffield Utd 0 - 6 Arsenal
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Liverpool 27 19 6 2 39 63
2 Manchester City 27 19 5 3 35 62
3 Arsenal 27 19 4 4 45 61
4 Aston Villa 27 17 4 6 22 55
5 Tottenham 26 15 5 6 16 50
6 Manchester United 27 14 2 11 -2 44
7 West Ham 27 12 6 9 -4 42
8 Newcastle 27 12 4 11 12 40
9 Brighton 27 10 9 8 5 39
10 Wolves 27 11 5 11 -3 38
11 Chelsea 26 10 6 10 1 36
12 Fulham 27 10 5 12 -3 35
13 Bournemouth 26 8 7 11 -12 31
14 Crystal Palace 27 7 7 13 -15 28
15 Brentford 27 7 5 15 -11 26
16 Everton 27 8 7 12 -8 25
17 Nottingham Forest 27 6 6 15 -15 24
18 Luton 26 5 5 16 -17 20
19 Burnley 27 3 4 20 -35 13
20 Sheffield Utd 27 3 4 20 -50 13

  • Dự Champions League
  • Dự Europa league
  • Xuống hạng