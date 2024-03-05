|Kết quả
|Vòng 27
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Brentford 2 - 2 Chelsea
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle 3 - 0 Wolves
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Liverpool
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Everton 1 - 3 West Ham
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Fulham 3 - 0 Brighton
|02/03/2024 22:00:00
|Tottenham 3 - 1 Crystal Palace
|03/03/2024 00:30:00
|Luton 2 - 3 Aston Villa
|03/03/2024 20:00:00
|Burnley 0 - 2 Bournemouth
|03/03/2024 22:30:00
|Manchester City 3 - 1 Manchester United
|05/03/2024 03:00:00
|Sheffield Utd 0 - 6 Arsenal
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Liverpool
|27
|19
|6
|2
|39
|63
|2
|Manchester City
|27
|19
|5
|3
|35
|62
|3
|Arsenal
|27
|19
|4
|4
|45
|61
|4
|Aston Villa
|27
|17
|4
|6
|22
|55
|5
|Tottenham
|26
|15
|5
|6
|16
|50
|6
|Manchester United
|27
|14
|2
|11
|-2
|44
|7
|West Ham
|27
|12
|6
|9
|-4
|42
|8
|Newcastle
|27
|12
|4
|11
|12
|40
|9
|Brighton
|27
|10
|9
|8
|5
|39
|10
|Wolves
|27
|11
|5
|11
|-3
|38
|11
|Chelsea
|26
|10
|6
|10
|1
|36
|12
|Fulham
|27
|10
|5
|12
|-3
|35
|13
|Bournemouth
|26
|8
|7
|11
|-12
|31
|14
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|7
|13
|-15
|28
|15
|Brentford
|27
|7
|5
|15
|-11
|26
|16
|Everton
|27
|8
|7
|12
|-8
|25
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|27
|6
|6
|15
|-15
|24
|18
|Luton
|26
|5
|5
|16
|-17
|20
|19
|Burnley
|27
|3
|4
|20
|-35
|13
|20
|Sheffield Utd
|27
|3
|4
|20
|-50
|13
- Dự Champions League
- Dự Europa league
- Xuống hạng