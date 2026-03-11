Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/8

12/03

00:45

Leverkusen - Arsenal

TV 360

12/03

03:00

Bodo Glimt - Sporting Lisbon

ON SPORTS NEWS

PSG - Chelsea

ON FOOTBALL

Real Madrid - Manchester City

TV 360

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 37

12/03

02:45

Birmingham - QPR

Middlesbrough - Charlton

Norwich - Sheffield Utd

Oxford Utd - Blackburn

West Brom - Southampton

12/03

03:00

Coventry - Preston

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2025/26 – VÒNG 10

12/03

03:30

Argentinos Juniors - Rosario Central

Banfield - Gimnasia

12/03

05:45

Boca Juniors - San Lorenzo

12/03

08:00

Atletico Tucuman - Aldosivi

Ind. Rivadavia - Barracas Central

VĐQG BRAZIL 2025/26 – VÒNG 5

12/03

05:00

Atletico Mineiro - Internacional

12/03

06:00

Bahia - Vitoria

12/03

07:30

Corinthians - Coritiba

Flamengo - Cruzeiro

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/8

11/03

17:00

S.Hiroshima - Johor DT

Vissel Kobe - FC Seoul

VCK ASIAN CUP NỮ 2026 - VÒNG BẢNG

10/03

16:00

Việt Nam 0-4 Nhật Bản

TV360

10/03

16:00

Ấn Độ 1-3 Đài Loan (TQ)

TV360

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/8

11/03

00:45

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

ON SPORTS NEWS

11/03

03:00

Atalanta 1-6 Bayern Munich

ON FOOTBALL

Atletico Madrid 5-2 Tottenham

ON SPORTS NEWS

Newcastle 1-1 Barcelona

TV 360

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 37

11/03

02:45

Leicester 2-0 Bristol City

Millwall 1-0 Derby

Portsmouth 1-2 Swansea

Sheffield Wed 1-1 Watford

Wrexham 1-2 Hull

11/03

03:00

Stoke 3-3 Ipswich

VĐQG ARGENTINA 2025/26 – VÒNG 10

11/03

05:45

Independiente - Club Union

Tigre - Velez Sarsfield

11/03

08:00

Newells Old Boys - Platense

Sarmiento - Racing Club

VĐQG BRAZIL 2025/26 – VÒNG 5

11/03

07:30

Mirassol - Santos

COPA LIBERTADORES 2025/26 – VÒNG LOẠI

11/03

07:30

Botafogo - Barcelona SC

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/8

10/03

17:00

Machida Zelvia 1-0 Gangwon

10/03

19:15

Buriram Utd 0-0 Melbourne City (pen 4-2)