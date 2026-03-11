|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/8
|
12/03
00:45
|
Leverkusen - Arsenal
|
TV 360
|
12/03
03:00
|
Bodo Glimt - Sporting Lisbon
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
PSG - Chelsea
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Real Madrid - Manchester City
|
TV 360
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 37
|
12/03
02:45
|
Birmingham - QPR
|
Middlesbrough - Charlton
|
Norwich - Sheffield Utd
|
Oxford Utd - Blackburn
|
West Brom - Southampton
|
12/03
03:00
|
Coventry - Preston
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2025/26 – VÒNG 10
|
12/03
03:30
|
Argentinos Juniors - Rosario Central
|
Banfield - Gimnasia
|
12/03
05:45
|
Boca Juniors - San Lorenzo
|
12/03
08:00
|
Atletico Tucuman - Aldosivi
|
Ind. Rivadavia - Barracas Central
|
VĐQG BRAZIL 2025/26 – VÒNG 5
|
12/03
05:00
|
Atletico Mineiro - Internacional
|
12/03
06:00
|
Bahia - Vitoria
|
12/03
07:30
|
Corinthians - Coritiba
|
Flamengo - Cruzeiro
|
AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/8
|
11/03
17:00
|
S.Hiroshima - Johor DT
|
Vissel Kobe - FC Seoul
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
VCK ASIAN CUP NỮ 2026 - VÒNG BẢNG
|
10/03
16:00
|
Việt Nam 0-4 Nhật Bản
|
TV360
|
10/03
16:00
|
Ấn Độ 1-3 Đài Loan (TQ)
|
TV360
|
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/8
|
11/03
00:45
|
Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
11/03
03:00
|
Atalanta 1-6 Bayern Munich
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Atletico Madrid 5-2 Tottenham
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Newcastle 1-1 Barcelona
|
TV 360
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 37
|
11/03
02:45
|
Leicester 2-0 Bristol City
|
Millwall 1-0 Derby
|
Portsmouth 1-2 Swansea
|
Sheffield Wed 1-1 Watford
|
Wrexham 1-2 Hull
|
11/03
03:00
|
Stoke 3-3 Ipswich
|
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2025/26 – VÒNG 10
|
11/03
05:45
|
Independiente - Club Union
|
Tigre - Velez Sarsfield
|
11/03
08:00
|
Newells Old Boys - Platense
|
Sarmiento - Racing Club
|
VĐQG BRAZIL 2025/26 – VÒNG 5
|
11/03
07:30
|
Mirassol - Santos
|
COPA LIBERTADORES 2025/26 – VÒNG LOẠI
|
11/03
07:30
|
Botafogo - Barcelona SC
|
AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/8
|
10/03
17:00
|
Machida Zelvia 1-0 Gangwon
|
10/03
19:15
|
Buriram Utd 0-0 Melbourne City (pen 4-2)