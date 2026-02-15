Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 25

15/02
18:30

Udinese 1-2 Sassuolo

15/02
21:00

Cremonese 0-0 Genoa

Parma 2-1 Verona

16/02
00:00

Torino 1-2 Bologna

16/02
02:45

Napoli 2-2 AS Roma

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 24

15/02
20:00

Real Oviedo 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

15/02
22:15

Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Atletico Madrid

16/02
00:30

Levante 0-2 Valencia

16/02
03:00

Mallorca 1-2 Real Betis

VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 22

15/02
21:00

Le Havre 2-1 Toulouse

15/02
23:15

Lorient 2-0 Angers

Metz 1-3 Auxerre

16/02
02:45

Lyon 2-0 Nice

VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 22

15/02
21:30

Augsburg 1-0 Heidenheim

15/02
23:30

RB Leipzig 2-2 Wolfsburg

CÚP FA ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/16

15/02
19:00

Birmingham 1-1 Leeds (pen 2-4)

15/02
20:30

Grimsby Town 0-1 Wolverhampton

15/02
21:00

Oxford United 0-1 Sunderland

Stoke City 1-2 Fulham

15/02
23:30

Arsenal 4-0 Wigan

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

CÚP FA ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/16

14/02

19:15

Burton 0-1 West Ham

14/02

22:00

Burnley 1-2 Mansfield Town

Southampton 2-0 Leicester

Port Vale - Bristol City

Norwich 2-0 West Brom

Manchester City 2-0 Salford City

15/02

00:45

Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle

15/02

03:00

Liverpool 3-0 Brighton

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 24

14/02

20:00

Espanyol 2-2 Celta Vigo

SCTV 15

14/02

22:15

Getafe 2-1 Villarreal

SCTV 15

15/02

00:30

Sevilla 1-1 Alaves

SCTV 22

15/02

03:00

Real Madrid 4-1 Sociedad

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 25

14/02

21:00

Como 1-2 Fiorentina

ON FOOTBALL

15/02

00:00

Lazio 0-2 Atalanta

ON FOOTBALL

15/02

02:45

Inter Milan 3-2 Juventus

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 22

14/02

21:30

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 M’gladbach

TV 360

Leverkusen 4-0 St. Pauli

TV 360

Hamburg 3-2 Union Berlin

TV 360

Werder Bremen 0-3 Bayern Munich

TV 360

Hoffenheim 3-0 Freiburg

TV 360

15/02

00:30

Stuttgart 3-1 FC Koln

TV 360

VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 22

14/02

23:00

Marseille 2-2 Strasbourg

ON SPORTS NEWS

15/02

01:00

Lille 1-1 Brest

ON SPORTS NEWS

15/02

03:05

Paris FC 0-5 Lens

ON SPORTS NEWS

SAUDI PRO LEAGUE 2025/26 - VÒNG 22

15/02

00:30

Al-Fateh 0-2 Al Nassr