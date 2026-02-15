|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 25
|
15/02
|
Udinese 1-2 Sassuolo
|
15/02
|
Cremonese 0-0 Genoa
|
Parma 2-1 Verona
|
16/02
|
Torino 1-2 Bologna
|
16/02
|
Napoli 2-2 AS Roma
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 24
|
15/02
|
Real Oviedo 1-2 Athletic Bilbao
|
15/02
|
Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Atletico Madrid
|
16/02
|
Levante 0-2 Valencia
|
16/02
|
Mallorca 1-2 Real Betis
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 22
|
15/02
|
Le Havre 2-1 Toulouse
|
15/02
|
Lorient 2-0 Angers
|
Metz 1-3 Auxerre
|
16/02
|
Lyon 2-0 Nice
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 22
|
15/02
|
Augsburg 1-0 Heidenheim
|
15/02
|
RB Leipzig 2-2 Wolfsburg
|
CÚP FA ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/16
|
15/02
|
Birmingham 1-1 Leeds (pen 2-4)
|
15/02
|
Grimsby Town 0-1 Wolverhampton
|
15/02
|
Oxford United 0-1 Sunderland
|
Stoke City 1-2 Fulham
|
15/02
|
Arsenal 4-0 Wigan
|
|
CÚP FA ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/16
|
14/02
19:15
|
Burton 0-1 West Ham
|
14/02
22:00
|
Burnley 1-2 Mansfield Town
|
Southampton 2-0 Leicester
|
Port Vale - Bristol City
|
Norwich 2-0 West Brom
|
Manchester City 2-0 Salford City
|
15/02
00:45
|
Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle
|
15/02
03:00
|
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 24
|
14/02
20:00
|
Espanyol 2-2 Celta Vigo
|
SCTV 15
|
14/02
22:15
|
Getafe 2-1 Villarreal
|
SCTV 15
|
15/02
00:30
|
Sevilla 1-1 Alaves
|
SCTV 22
|
15/02
03:00
|
Real Madrid 4-1 Sociedad
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 25
|
14/02
21:00
|
Como 1-2 Fiorentina
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
15/02
00:00
|
Lazio 0-2 Atalanta
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
15/02
02:45
|
Inter Milan 3-2 Juventus
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 22
|
14/02
21:30
|
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 M’gladbach
|
TV 360
|
Leverkusen 4-0 St. Pauli
|
TV 360
|
Hamburg 3-2 Union Berlin
|
TV 360
|
Werder Bremen 0-3 Bayern Munich
|
TV 360
|
Hoffenheim 3-0 Freiburg
|
TV 360
|
15/02
00:30
|
Stuttgart 3-1 FC Koln
|
TV 360
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 22
|
14/02
23:00
|
Marseille 2-2 Strasbourg
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
15/02
01:00
|
Lille 1-1 Brest
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
15/02
03:05
|
Paris FC 0-5 Lens
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
SAUDI PRO LEAGUE 2025/26 - VÒNG 22
|
15/02
00:30
|
Al-Fateh 0-2 Al Nassr