23/10/2022   07:12 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 23/10: Hà Nội chiến Hải Phòng, Tottenham gặp khó

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay (23/10), các trận đấu trong nước và quốc tế đáng chú ý đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.
NGÀY GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
  V-LEAGUE 2022 - VÒNG 21  
22/10  17:00 Hải Phòng - Hà Nội VTV5, On Sport +, Next Sports
22/10  17:00 Bình Dương - Hà Tĩnh On Football
22/10  17:00 TPHCM - SLNA On Football
  NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 - VÒNG 13  
23/10  20:00 Aston Villa - Brentford K+LIVE1
Leeds - Fulham K+CINE
Southampton - Arsenal K+SPORT1
Wolverhampton - Leicester K+LIFE
23/10  22:30 Tottenham - Newcastle K+SPORT1
  VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2022/23 - VÒNG 11  
23/10  19:00 Espanyol - Elche ON SPORTS +; SSPORT
23/10  21:15 Real Betis - Atletico Madrid ON FOOTBALL, SSPORT
23/10  23:30 Girona - Osasuna ON SPORTS +, SSPORT
Villarreal - Almeria ON FOOTBALL
24/10  02:00 Barcelona - Bilbao ON FOOTBALL, SSPORT
  VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 - VÒNG 11  
23/10  17:30 Udinese - Torino VTV Cab ON
23/10  20:00 Bologna - Lecce VTV Cab ON
23/10  23:00 Atalanta - Lazio ON SPORTS
24/10  01:45 Roma - Napoli ON SPORTS
  VĐQG ĐỨC 2022/23 - VÒNG 11  
23/10  20:30 Bochum - Union Berlin ON SPORTS NEWS
23/10  22:30 Hertha Berlin - Schalke 04 ON SPORTS NEWS
  VĐQG PHÁP 2022/23 - VÒNG 12  
23/10  18:00 Angers - Rennes ON SPORTS NEWS
23/10  20:00 Clermont - Brest VTV Cab ON
Reims - Auxerre VTV Cab ON
Toulouse - Strasbourg VTV Cab ON
Troyes - Lorient VTV Cab ON
23/10  22:05 Nice - Nantes Info TV
24/10  01:45 Lille - Monaco ON SPORTS NEWS
  VĐQG HÀ LAN 2022/23 - VÒNG 11  
23/10  17:15 Excelsior - AZ Alkmaar  
23/10  19:30 Cambuur - Twente  
Groningen - PSV  
NEC Nijmegen - Go Ahead Eagles  
23/10  21:45 Utrecht - Sparta  
24/10  01:00 Volendam - Heerenveen  
  VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2022/23 - VÒNG 10  
23/10  21:30 Maritimo - Arouca  
Vizela - Santa Clara  
24/10  00:00 Chaves - Gil Vicente  
24/10  02:30 Vitoria Guimaraes - Boavista  
  VĐQG NGA 2022/23 - VÒNG 14  
23/10  18:00 Gazovik Orenburg - CSKA Moscow  
23/10  20:30 Spartak Moscow - Khimki  
23/10  23:00 Terek Grozny - Torpedo Moscow  
  HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2022/23 - VÒNG 17  
23/10  18:00 Swansea - Cardiff  
Watford - Luton  
  HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2022/23 - VÒNG 12  
23/10  19:00 Santander - Ponferradina  
23/10  21:15 Lugo - Burgos  
23/10  23:30 Eibar - Albacete  
Leganes - Tenerife  
24/10  02:00 Las Palmas - Cartagena  
  HẠNG 2 ITALIA 2022/23 - VÒNG 10  
23/10  21:15 Palermo - Cittadella  
Pisa - Modena  
  HẠNG 2 ĐỨC 2022/23 - VÒNG 13  
23/10  18:30 Hamburg - Magdeburg  
Heidenheim - Greuther Furth  
Karlsruher - Dusseldorf   
  VĐQG ARGENTINA 2022 - VÒNG 27  
23/10  22:00 Banfield - Sarmiento Junin  
24/10  00:30 Talleres Cordoba - Gimnasia L.P  
24/10  03:00 Boca Juniors - Independiente  
Patronato - Huracan  
Racing Club - River Plate  
  VĐQG BRAZIL 2022 - VÒNG 33  
24/10  02:00 Fluminense - Botafogo  
Juventude - Sao Paulo  
24/10  04:00 Coritiba - Internacional  
[17] Cuiaba - Goias  
Goianiense - Ceara  
  GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ MLS 2022 - VÒNG PLAY OFF  
24/10  00:00 Montreal Impact - New York City  
24/10  07:00 Austin - Dallas  
  VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2022/23 - VÒNG 3  
23/10  11:00 Sydney - Adelaide Utd  
23/10  13:00 Central Coast - Perth Glory  
  VĐQG HÀN QUỐC 2022 - VÒNG PLAY OFF  
23/10  13:00 Jeonbuk Hyundai - Incheon Utd  
Pohang Steelers - Gangwon  
Ulsan Hyundai - Jeju Utd  

 V-LEAGUE 2022 - VÒNG 21  

22/10  17:00

 Đà Nẵng 0-0 HAGL On Football

22/10  18:00

 Nam Định 0-1 Thanh Hóa VTV5, On Sport+, Next Sports

22/10  18:00

 Bình Định 3-0 Sài Gòn On Sports News
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 13
22/10  18:30 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool K+SPORT 1
22/10  21:00 Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace K+LIFE
Manchester City 3-1 Brighton K+SPORT 1
22/10  23:30 Chelsea 1-1 Manchester Utd K+SPORT 1
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 11
22/10  19:00 Rayo Vallecano 5-1 Cadiz  
22/10  21:15 Valladolid 1-0 Real Sociedad  
22/10  23:30 Valencia 1-1 Mallorca ON FOOTBALL
23/10  02:00 Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla ON FOOTBALL
VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 11
22/10  20:00 Salernitana 1-0 Spezia  
22/10  23:00 AC Milan 4-1 Monza ON SPORTS +
23/10  01:45 Fiorentina 3-4 Inter Milan ON SPORTS +
VĐQG ĐỨC 2022/23 – VÒNG 11
22/10  20:30 Augsburg 3-3 RB Leipzig  
Dortmund 5-0 Stuttgart ON FOOTBALL
Freiburg 2-0 Werder Bremen  
Hoffenheim 0-2 Bayern Munich ON SPORTS NEWS
Leverkusen 2-2 Wolfsburg  
22/10  23:30 M’gladbach 1-3 E.Frankfurt  
VĐQG PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 12
22/10  22:00 Montpellier 1-2 Lyon  
23/10  02:00 Marseille 0-1 Lens ON SPORTS NEWS
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 17
22/10  18:30 Blackpool 4-2 Preston  
22/10  21:00 Middlesbrough 0-0 Huddersfield  
Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Birmingham  
Millwall 2-1 West Brom  
QPR 2-1 Wigan  
Reading 2-0 Bristol City  
Rotherham United 2-4 Hull  
Sheffield Utd 0-2 Norwich  
Stoke City 0-2 Coventry City  
Sunderland 2-4 Burnley  
HẠNG 2 PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 13
22/10  20:00 Amiens 0-1 Saint Etienne  
23/10  00:00 Bordeaux 1-1 Annecy  
Caen 2-0 Rodez Aveyron  
Niort 2-1 Dijon  
Grenoble 1-0 Valenciennes  
Guingamp 1-1 Bastia  
Paris FC 0-0 Laval  
Pau FC 1-0 Nimes  On Sports News
Sochaux 2-2 Quevilly  
VĐQG BRAZIL 2022 – VÒNG 33
23/10  02:30 Bragantino 4-2 Atletico PR  
23/10  05:00 America Mineiro 1-2 Flamengo  
Santos - Corinthians  
23/10  07:00 Palmeiras - Avai  
CHUNG KẾT CÚP QG NHẬT BẢN 2022
22/10  11:05 Cerezo Osaka 1-2 S.Hiroshima  
VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2022/23 – VÒNG 30
22/10  14:00 Shimizu S-Pulse 1-1 Jubilo Iwata  
VĐQG HÀN QUỐC 2022/23 – VÒNG PLAY OFF
22/10  13:00 Sangmu 1-3 Suwon Samsung  
Seongnam 4-4 Daegu  
Suwon 0-2 FC Seoul  
VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 3
22/10  13:00 Newcastle Jets 3-1 Wellington Phoenix  
Western Sydney 1-1 Brisbane Roar  
22/10  15:45 Melbourne Victory 0-2 Melbourne City  

Valverde vẽ siêu phẩm, Real Madrid xây chắc ngôi đầu
Valverde vẽ siêu phẩm, Real Madrid xây chắc ngôi đầu

Valverde tiếp tục thể hiện phong độ cao với pha ghi bàn tuyệt đẹp mang về chiến thắng 3-1 cho Real Madrid trước Sevilla, ở vòng 11 La Liga rạng sáng 23/10.
Barca vs Bilbao: Cạm bẫy chờ Xavi
Barca vs Bilbao: Cạm bẫy chờ Xavi

Tâm lý giải tỏa phần nào nhưng Barca của Xavi hứa hẹn đối mặt nhiều khó khăn trước Bilbao, nhất là khi ít ngày sau là cuộc chiến với Bayern Munich.
Hải Phòng đấu Hà Nội: Khó cản đội khách
Hải Phòng đấu Hà Nội: Khó cản đội khách

Hải Phòng có lợi thế sân nhà và phong độ ấn tượng, nhưng đối thủ của họ quá mạnh và đang băng băng về đích tại V-League 2022.
Tuyển Việt Nam chọn thuyền trưởng: Tưởng dễ mà khó
Tuyển Việt Nam chọn thuyền trưởng: Tưởng dễ mà khó

Không thiếu ứng viên cho chiếc ghế thuyền trưởng tuyển Việt Nam sau khi HLV Park Hang Seo chia tay vào đầu năm 2023. Nhưng để lựa chọn người phù hợp lại không dễ.
Varane có nguy cơ lỡ hẹn World Cup 2022
Varane có nguy cơ lỡ hẹn World Cup 2022

Chấn thương trong trận MU hòa Chelsea 1-1 khiến cho trung vệ Varane có nguy cơ không thể cùng đội tuyển Pháp tham dự World Cup 2022.
MU gặp khó Lautaro Martinez, PSG 'giải cứu' Felix
MU gặp khó Lautaro Martinez, PSG ‘giải cứu’ Felix

MU gặp khó Lautaro Martinez, PSG lên kế hoạch ‘giải cứu’ Joao Felix, Chelsea tăng cường cho mục tiêu Osimhen là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 23/10.
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 23/10: MU thoát thua Chelsea, đội của Quang Hải lại thắng
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 23/10: MU thoát thua Chelsea, đội của Quang Hải lại thắng

Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá hôm nay (23/10), một số giải đấu trong nước và quốc tế đáng chú ý đêm nay và rạng sáng mai.
Quang Hải vào sân muộn, Pau thắng trận thứ 2 liên tiếp
Quang Hải vào sân muộn, Pau thắng trận thứ 2 liên tiếp

Quang Hải vào sân ở ít phút cuối trận, Pau FC giành chiến thắng nhọc nhằn 1-0 trước Nimes khi được chơi hơn người từ cuối hiệp một.
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 13: MU bám đuổi top 4
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 13: MU bám đuổi top 4

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Brahim Diaz ghi siêu phẩm, Milan thắng đội của Berlusconi
Brahim Diaz ghi siêu phẩm, Milan thắng đội của Berlusconi

Brahim Diaz tiếp tục ghi siêu phẩm đột phá từ giữa sân giúp Milan có chiến thắng 4-1 trước Monza, đội bóng mới của cựu Thủ tướng Silvio Berlusconi.

Casemiro ghi bàn phút 94, MU hòa kịch tính Chelsea
Casemiro ghi bàn phút 94, MU hòa kịch tính Chelsea

Tưởng như MU sẽ trắng tay trước Chelsea thì Casemiro lóe sáng phút 94, với cú đánh đầu đưa bóng đi qua vạch vôi gỡ hòa 1-1.
Liverpool thua bẽ bàng trên sân Nottingham Forest
Liverpool thua bẽ bàng trên sân Nottingham Forest

Bàn thắng duy nhất của Awoniyi cùng phong độ chói sáng mà thủ môn Dean Henderson thể hiện giúp tân binh Nottingham Forest quật ngã gã khổng lồ Liverpool.
HLV Hà Nội nói điều bất ngờ trước trận quyết đấu Hải Phòng
HLV Hà Nội nói điều bất ngờ trước trận quyết đấu Hải Phòng

HLV Chun Jae Ho nói rằng trận cầu tâm điểm với Hải Phòng tại Lạch Tray ở vòng 21 V-League 2022 cũng chỉ... bình thường.
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022/23 mới nhất: MU đánh chiếm top 4
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022/23 mới nhất: MU đánh chiếm top 4

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2022 mới nhất: Bình Định áp sát Hà Nội
Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2022 mới nhất: Bình Định áp sát Hà Nội

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Night Wolf V-League 1 2022 - Cập nhật bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League mùa giải 2022, đầy đủ và chính xác.

