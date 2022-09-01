Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 6: MU đại chiến Arsenal

|Lịch thi đấu vòng 6 Ngoại hạng Anh
|Trực tiếp
|03/09/2022 23:30:00
|Aston Villa - Manchester City
|03/09/2022 21:00:00
|Brentford - Leeds
|04/09/2022 20:00:00
|Brighton - Leicester
|03/09/2022 21:00:00
|Chelsea - West Ham
|03/09/2022 18:30:00
|Everton - Liverpool
|04/09/2022 22:30:00
|Manchester United - Arsenal
|03/09/2022 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Crystal Palace
|03/09/2022 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth
|03/09/2022 21:00:00
|Tottenham - Fulham
|03/09/2022 21:00:00
|Wolves - Southampton