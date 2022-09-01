Thể thao

01/09/2022   08:30 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 6: MU đại chiến Arsenal

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 6 mùa giải 2022-2023, đầy đủ, nhanh và chính xác.
Lịch thi đấu vòng 6 Ngoại hạng Anh Trực tiếp
03/09/2022 23:30:00 Aston Villa - Manchester City
03/09/2022 21:00:00 Brentford - Leeds
04/09/2022 20:00:00 Brighton - Leicester
03/09/2022 21:00:00 Chelsea - West Ham
03/09/2022 18:30:00 Everton - Liverpool
04/09/2022 22:30:00 Manchester United - Arsenal
03/09/2022 21:00:00 Newcastle - Crystal Palace
03/09/2022 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth
03/09/2022 21:00:00 Tottenham - Fulham
03/09/2022 21:00:00 Wolves - Southampton
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 mới nhấtBảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.

Haaland tiết lộ bí quyết lập hat-trick, Pep Guardiola cười hết cỡ
Haaland tiết lộ bí quyết lập hat-trick, Pep Guardiola cười hết cỡ

Erling Haaland nổ hat-trick trận thứ 2 liên tiếp, đánh dấu 9 bàn thắng chỉ sau 5 vòng đấu Ngoại hạng Anh. Chân sút Na Uy chỉ ra bí quyết, Pep Guardiola cười hết cỡ.
Leicester vs MU: Quỷ đỏ giương oai
Leicester vs MU: Quỷ đỏ giương oai

Sau màn khởi đầu ác mộng, Ten Hag xoay chuyển tình thế MU và hướng đến chiến thắng thứ ba liên tiếp khi làm khách trên sân Leicester.
Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 5 hôm nay: MU chiến Leicester
Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 5 hôm nay: MU chiến Leicester

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 5 mùa giải 2022-2023, đầy đủ, nhanh và chính xác.
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/9: MU đấu Leicester
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/9: MU đấu Leicester

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay (1/9), các trận đấu trong nước và quốc tế đáng chú ý đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.
Messi kiến tạo cho Neymar và Mbappe ghi bàn, PSG giữ đỉnh bảng
Messi kiến tạo cho Neymar và Mbappe ghi bàn, PSG giữ đỉnh bảng

Lionel Messi tỏa sáng với cú đúp kiến tạo cho Neymar và Mbappe lập công, PSG dễ dàng vượt qua chủ nhà Toulouse, ở vòng 5 Ligue 1 rạng sáng 1/9.
Tottenham hòa may mắn trên sân West Ham
Tottenham hòa may mắn trên sân West Ham

Tottenham có trận hòa hú vía trên sân của West Ham ở vòng 5 Ngoại hạng Anh, rạng sáng 1/9.
Bóng đá Sài Gòn: Khổ vì… được yêu
Bóng đá Sài Gòn: Khổ vì… được yêu

Sài Gòn FC một lần nữa biến động ở thượng tầng bằng việc thay chủ tịch CLB. Chưa biết đội bóng này có khác hay không, nhưng nhiều người đã phải chép miệng than rằng: Khổ vì…được yêu.
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 1/9: Những cơn mưa bàn thắng NHA
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 1/9: Những cơn mưa bàn thắng NHA

Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá hôm nay (1/9), một số giải đấu trong nước và quốc tế đáng chú ý đêm nay và rạng sáng mai.
Liverpool ngược dòng siêu kịch tính hạ Newcastle
Liverpool ngược dòng siêu kịch tính hạ Newcastle

Pha lập công của Fabio Carvalho phút 98 đem về chiến thắng nghẹt thở 2-1 cho Liverpool, trong thế trận bị đội khách Newcastle vượt lên dẫn trước.
Arsenal thắng trận thứ 5 liên tiếp ở Ngoại hạng Anh
Arsenal thắng trận thứ 5 liên tiếp ở Ngoại hạng Anh

Gabriel Martinelli ghi bàn quyết định trong chiến thắng 2-1 của Arsenal trước Aston Villa, giúp Pháo thủ khởi đầu hoàn hảo tại Ngoại hạng Anh 2022/23.

TP.HCM: Đường xá, sân bay tấp nập trước kỳ nghỉ lễ Quốc khánh 2/9

CLB Hà Nội luyện

CLB Hà Nội luyện "bài lạ" với thùng rác, Văn Hậu cũng gặp khó

Trắng đêm sửa xe cho người dân, 'có tiền cũng vá, không tiền cũng vá'

Trắng đêm sửa xe cho người dân, 'có tiền cũng vá, không tiền cũng vá'

TP.HCM: CSGT kiểm tra hành chính các phương tiện sau 22h dịp lễ Quốc khánh

TP.HCM: CSGT kiểm tra hành chính các phương tiện sau 22h dịp lễ Quốc khánh

Trung Quốc: Khoảnh khắc tên lửa tạo mưa suýt rơi trúng người đi bộ

Trung Quốc: Khoảnh khắc tên lửa tạo mưa suýt rơi trúng người đi bộ

Haaland 'nổ' hat-trick cực đỉnh, Man City đại thắng 6-0
Haaland 'nổ' hat-trick cực đỉnh, Man City đại thắng 6-0

Erling Haaland tiếp tục phong độ chói sáng với cú hat-trick thứ hai liên tiếp ở Ngoại hạng Anh, giúp Man City đè bẹp Nottingham Forest 6-0.
Chelsea công bố ‘bom tấn’ Fofana, tỷ phú Todd Boehly khen nức nở
Chelsea công bố ‘bom tấn’ Fofana, tỷ phú Todd Boehly khen nức nở

Chelsea chi 80 triệu bảng cho trung vệ Wesley Fofana từ Leicester City. Ông chủ Todd Boehly hỉ hả khen bản hợp đồng mới.
CLB Hà Nội luyện "bài lạ" với thùng rác, Văn Hậu cũng gặp khó
CLB Hà Nội luyện "bài lạ" với thùng rác, Văn Hậu cũng gặp khó

CLB Hà Nội cho cầu thủ luyện "bài lạ": chuyền bóng và kết thúc bóng vào thùng rác trong buổi tập chuẩn bị cho trận đấu gặp Bình Định tại vòng 15 V.League 2022.
SLNA bảo vệ thành công chức vô địch giải U9 toàn quốc
SLNA bảo vệ thành công chức vô địch giải U9 toàn quốc

U9 SLNA lên ngôi vô địch U9 toàn quốc Toyota Cup 2022 sau chiến thắng áp trong trận chung kết.
Thắng đậm TP.HCM II, Hà Nội I dẫn đầu giải nữ VĐQG 2022
Thắng đậm TP.HCM II, Hà Nội I dẫn đầu giải nữ VĐQG 2022

Thắng đậm TP.HCM II 4-0, Hà Nội I vươn lên dẫn đầu bảng xếp hạng giải nữ VĐQG – cúp Thái Sơn Bắc 2022.

