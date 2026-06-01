Link xem trực tiếp Maroc vs Haiti:
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV2: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv2-1,2.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10 (giọng Nam Bộ): https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://tv360.vn
Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://fptplay.vn/su-kien/morocco-haiti-6a3941a13d4ddd8fb3c2e160?event=eventtv&type=highlight
Đội hình dự kiến:
Maroc (4-2-3-1): Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.
Uzbekistan (4-4-2): Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Deedson, Bellegarde, Jean Jacques, Providence; Isidor, Pierrot.