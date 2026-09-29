Link xem trực tiếp Indonesia vs Malaysia:
Link xem trên FTP Play: https://fptplay.vn/su-kien/malaysia-indonesia-6ab9d2bcc1ae173c2dfe8913?event=event&type=highlight
Link xem trên TV360: https://tv360.vn/tv/tv360-10?ch=9957&ev=100768&es=1&col=banner§=BANNER&page=home
Cả Philippines và Pakistan đều thua trận ra quân FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, vì thế rất quyết tâm giành chiến thắng ở trận đấu này. Xét về thứ hạng FIFA, Philippines đứng 135, còn Pakistan đứng 198. Tuy nhiên, Philippines cũng không thể chủ quan khi Pakistan chơi phòng ngự phản công.
Đội hình dự kiến:
Philippines: Michael Fakesgaard, Tabinas, Jefferson Tabinas, Nyholm Jesper, Leipold, Munel Ott, Kristensen, Schneider Randy, Aguinaldo, Bailey Zico, Javier Gayoso
Pakistan: Yousuf Butt, Mohammad Fazal, Mohib Ullah, Abdullah Iqbal, Abdullah Shah, Abdul Shahzad, Ali Akbar Khan, Syed Ali Raza, Ali Agha, Mahmood Ali Uzair, Haris Zeb