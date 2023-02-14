Link xem trực tiếp Cúp C1 hôm nay 14/2: Tâm điểm PSG vs Bayern Munich

|
Lịch thi đấu vòng 1/8 Champions League 2022-23 hôm nay
|
Ngày
|
Giờ
|
CẶP ĐẤU
|
Trực tiếp
|
15/2/2023
|03:00
|PSG
|0-1
|Bayern Munich
|FPT Play
|15/2/2023
|03:00
|AC Milan
|1-0
|Tottenham
|FPT Play
1. PSG vs Bayern Munich
Sân: Parc des Princes
Thời gian: 03h00 ngày 15/2 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/psg-vs-bayern-munich-truc-tiep-bong-da-c1-champions-league-2110315.html
Link xem trên K+: https://fptplay.vn/xem-truyen-hinh/
2. AC Milan vs Tottenham
Sân: San Siro
Thời gian: 03h00 ngày 15/2 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/ac-milan-vs-tottenham-truc-tiep-bong-da-c1-champions-league-2110316.html
Link xem trên K+: https://fptplay.vn/xem-truyen-hinh/