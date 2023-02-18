Thể thao

18/02/2023   17:36 (GMT+07:00)

Link xem trực tiếp Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 24 hôm nay 18/2

Thiên Bình

Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp Ngoại hạng Anh hôm nay 18/2/2023, với các trận thuộc vòng 24 Premier League mùa giải năm nay.

NGÀY GIỜ

 TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 24
18/02  19:30 Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal K+SPORT 1
18/02  22:00 Chelsea 0-1 Southampton K+SPORT 2
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City K+SPORT 1
Brentford 0-1 Crystal Palace K+Live 1
Brighton 0-0 Fulham K+CINE
Everton 1-0 Leeds K+LIFE
Wolverhampton 0-1 Bournemouth K+Live 2
19/02  00:30 Newcastle - Liverpool K+SPORT 1

1. Aston Villa - Arsenal

Sân: Villa Park

Thời gian: 19h30 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/aston-villa-vs-arsenal-truc-tiep-bong-da-anh-vong-24-2111754.html

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

2. Chelsea - Southampton

Sân: Stamford Bridge

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

3. Nottingham - Man City

Sân: City Ground, Nottingham

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/nottingham-forest-vs-man-city-truc-tiep-bong-da-anh-vong-24-2111780.html 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

4. Brentford - Crystal Palace

Sân: Gtech Community

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

5. Brighton - Fulham

Sân: The American Express Community

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

6. Everton - Leeds Utd

Sân: Goodison Park

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

7. Wolverhampton - Bournemouth

Sân: Molineux

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

8. Newcastle - Liverpool

Sân: St James' Park

Thời gian: 00h30 ngày 19/2 (giờ Việt Nam)

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/newcastle-vs-liverpool-truc-tiep-bong-da-anh-vong-24-2111781.html 

Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv 

Xem lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh ngay tại đây!

 

Nunez, Gakpo giúp Liverpool đả bại Newcastle

Bộ đôi tiền đạo Nunez, Gakpo cùng nhau ghi bàn mang về chiến thắng 2-0 cho Liverpool ngay trên sân của Newcastle, ở vòng 24 Ngoại hạng Anh.
Haaland vô duyên, Man City đánh rơi chiến thắng

Chơi áp đảo và dẫn trước nhờ công Bernado Silva nhưng Man City không bảo toàn được lợi thế, để Chris Wood gỡ hòa 1-1 cho Nottingham Forest lúc cuối trận.
Than KSVN có chiến thắng đầu tay tại cúp Quốc gia 2023

Than KSVN có chiến thắng quan trọng trước Hà Nội II để hy vọng giành quyền vào bán kết giải bóng đá nữ Cúp Quốc gia 2023.
Chelsea thua sốc đội bét bảng

Chelsea tiếp tục gây thất vọng lớn khi để thua Southampton 0-1 ngay trên sân nhà Stamford Bridge.
Văn Khang tỏa sáng, U20 Việt Nam thắng ĐKVĐ châu Á

Ở trận giao hữu đầu tiên trong chuyến tập huấn tại tây Á nhằm chuẩn bị cho VCK U20 châu Á, U20 Việt Nam có chiến thắng bất ngờ 2-1 trước U20 Saudi Arabia
Cầu thủ Arsenal ăn mừng khi Martinelli còn chưa ghi bàn

Fabio Vieira gây sốt với pha ăn mừng khi đồng đội Martinelli còn chưa đưa bóng vào lưới của Aston Villa ở phút 90+8, ấn định chiến thắng 4-2 cho Arsenal.
Arsenal ngược dòng ngoạn mục hạ Aston Villa

Liên tục bị Aston Villa dẫn trước nhưng Arsenal chiến đấu với tinh thần quả cảm, để rồi lội ngược dòng giành chiến thắng ngoạn mục với tỷ số 4-2.
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh hôm nay 18/2: Man City mất ngôi đầu vào tay Arsenal

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-23 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Hà Tĩnh hạ Hải Phòng sau màn rượt đuổi kịch tính

Hồng Tĩnh Hà Tĩnh giành chiến thắng kịch tính với tỉ số 3-2 ngay trên sân của Hải Phòng, ở vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League 1 2023, tối 18/2.
HLV Phan Thanh Hùng chấp nhận bị Đà Nẵng sa thải

Thành tích bết bát của SHB Đà Nẵng ở mùa giải Night Wolf V-League 1 2023 khiến HLV Phan Thanh Hùng không giấu nổi sự thất vọng.

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 25: Tâm điểm derby London

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23: Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 25 đầy đủ, nhanh và chính xác.
Văn Lâm cản phá xuất sắc, Bình Định lên ngôi đầu ở phút 94

Thủ thành đội trưởng Đặng Văn Lâm thi đấu xuất sắc giúp Bình Định đánh bại chủ nhà Đà Nẵng 3-2, qua đó tạm chiếm ngôi đầu Night Wolf V-League 1, chiều 18/2.
Barca đối mặt án phạt từ FIFA và UEFA vì trả tiền trọng tài

FIFA có khả năng buộc Barca phải xuống hạng, trong khi UEFA trục xuất CLB khỏi các giải đấu của họ trong một năm, liên quan việc trả tiền trọng tài.
Bóng đá Trung Quốc: Chiến dịch bàn tay sắt vì tương lai

Bóng đá Trung Quốc đang rất mạnh tay chống tham nhũng, đồng thời lấy thành công của bóng đá nữ để truyền cảm hứng cho giấc mơ World Cup.
Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023 vòng 4 hôm nay: Hải Phòng tiếp Hà Tĩnh, Đà Nẵng đấu Bình Định

Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 4 Night Wolf V-League 1 2023 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.

