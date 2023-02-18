Link xem trực tiếp Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 24 hôm nay 18/2

|
NGÀY GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 24
|18/02 19:30
|Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal
|K+SPORT 1
|18/02 22:00
|Chelsea 0-1 Southampton
|K+SPORT 2
|Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City
|K+SPORT 1
|Brentford 0-1 Crystal Palace
|K+Live 1
|Brighton 0-0 Fulham
|K+CINE
|Everton 1-0 Leeds
|K+LIFE
|Wolverhampton 0-1 Bournemouth
|K+Live 2
|19/02 00:30
|Newcastle - Liverpool
|K+SPORT 1
1. Aston Villa - Arsenal
Sân: Villa Park
Thời gian: 19h30 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/aston-villa-vs-arsenal-truc-tiep-bong-da-anh-vong-24-2111754.html
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/
2. Chelsea - Southampton
Sân: Stamford Bridge
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/
3. Nottingham - Man City
Sân: City Ground, Nottingham
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/nottingham-forest-vs-man-city-truc-tiep-bong-da-anh-vong-24-2111780.html
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/
4. Brentford - Crystal Palace
Sân: Gtech Community
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/
5. Brighton - Fulham
Sân: The American Express Community
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/
6. Everton - Leeds Utd
Sân: Goodison Park
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/
7. Wolverhampton - Bournemouth
Sân: Molineux
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 18/2 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/
8. Newcastle - Liverpool
Sân: St James' Park
Thời gian: 00h30 ngày 19/2 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/newcastle-vs-liverpool-truc-tiep-bong-da-anh-vong-24-2111781.html
Link xem trên K+: https://www.kplus.vn/ottservices/vi-vn/livetv
