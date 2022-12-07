Thể thao World Cup

07/12/2022   16:04 (GMT+07:00)

Link xem trực tiếp vòng tứ kết World Cup 2022 mới nhất

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay, với tâm điểm là các trận đấu thuộc vòng tứ kết, nơi có sự góp mặt của Brazil, Argentina, Pháp, Anh, Bồ Đào Nha, Croatia, Hà Lan và Maroc.

Vòng tứ kết World Cup 2022

Ngày Giờ STT Đội Tỷ số Đội Trực tiếp
09/12 22h00 TK 1 Croatia ?-? Brazil VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
10/12 02h00 TK 2 Hà Lan ?-? Argentina  VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
10/12 22h00 TK 3 Maroc ?-? Bồ Đào Nha VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
11/12 02h00 TK 4 Anh ?-? Pháp  VTV3, VTVCần Thơ

Tứ kết 1: Croatia vs Brazil

Sân: Education City, Al Rayyan

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 9/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html 

Link video: 

Tứ kết 2: Hà Lan vs Argentina

Sân: Lusail, Lusail

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 10/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html  

Link video: 

Tứ kết 3: Maroc vs Bồ Đào Nha

Sân: Al Thumama, Doha

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 10/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html 

Link video: 

Tứ kết 4: Anh vs Pháp

Sân: Al Bayt, Al Khor

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 11/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html  

Link video: 

Video Maroc 0-0 (pen 3-0) Tây Ban Nha (nguồn: VTV)

