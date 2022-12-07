Link xem trực tiếp vòng tứ kết World Cup 2022 mới nhất

Vòng tứ kết World Cup 2022
|Ngày
|Giờ
|STT
|Đội
|Tỷ số
|Đội
|Trực tiếp
|09/12
|22h00
|TK 1
|Croatia
|?-?
|Brazil
|VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
|10/12
|02h00
|TK 2
|Hà Lan
|?-?
|Argentina
|VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
|10/12
|22h00
|TK 3
|Maroc
|?-?
|Bồ Đào Nha
|VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
|11/12
|02h00
|TK 4
|Anh
|?-?
|Pháp
|VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
Tứ kết 1: Croatia vs Brazil
Sân: Education City, Al Rayyan
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 9/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link video:
Tứ kết 2: Hà Lan vs Argentina
Sân: Lusail, Lusail
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 10/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html
Link video:
Tứ kết 3: Maroc vs Bồ Đào Nha
Sân: Al Thumama, Doha
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 10/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link video:
Tứ kết 4: Anh vs Pháp
Sân: Al Bayt, Al Khor
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 11/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html
Link video:
Video Maroc 0-0 (pen 3-0) Tây Ban Nha (nguồn: VTV)
Xem ngay lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 mới nhất tại đây!