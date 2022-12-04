Thể thao World Cup

04/12/2022   08:36 (GMT+07:00)

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 4/12

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Xem các bài viết của tác giả
Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 4/12, với 2 trận đấu tiếp theo của vòng 1/8 giải vô địch thế giới.
Ngày Giờ STT Đội Tỷ số Đội Trực tiếp
04/12 22h00 Trận 3 Pháp   ?-? Ba Lan VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
05/12 02h00 Trận 4 Anh  ?-?  Senegal VTV3, VTVCần Thơ

Trận 3: Pháp vs Ba Lan

Sân: Al Thumama

Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 04/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html 

Link video: 

Trận 4: Anh vs Senegal

Sân: Al Bayt 

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 05/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html  

Link video: 

Xem ngay lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay mới nhất tại đây!

tin nổi bật

Khoảnh khắc vàng Argentina: Sao MU, Lisandro Martinez cứu thua ngoạn mục
World Cup

Khoảnh khắc vàng Argentina: Sao MU, Lisandro Martinez cứu thua ngoạn mục

Lisandro Martinez trở thành người hùng thầm lặng, góp công đáng kể vào tấm vé tứ kết World Cup 2022 mà Argentina giành được trước Australia.
Dự đoán tỷ số World Cup 2022 hôm nay ngày 4/12
World Cup

Dự đoán tỷ số World Cup 2022 hôm nay ngày 4/12

Dự đoán tỷ số World Cup 2022 hôm nay ngày 4/12 mới nhất, dự đoán tỷ số các trận đấu hot nhất tại World Cup chính xác nhất.
Dự đoán Anh vs Senegal: Kết quả khó lường
World Cup

Dự đoán Anh vs Senegal: Kết quả khó lường

Tuyển Anh được đánh giá cao hơn, nhưng trước Senegal càng đá càng hay, sẽ không dễ để thầy trò Southgate lấy vé tứ kết.
Nhận định Pháp vs Ba Lan: Nhà vô địch giương oai
World Cup

Nhận định Pháp vs Ba Lan: Nhà vô địch giương oai

May mắn lách qua khe cửa hẹp vào vòng 1/8 World Cup, Ba Lan va ngay phải "ngọn núi cao" Pháp với Mbappe đang chơi cực hay.
Xác định cặp tứ kết đầu tiên ở World Cup 2022
World Cup

Xác định cặp tứ kết đầu tiên ở World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi ghi bàn giúp Argentina vượt qua Australia với tỉ số 2-1, qua đó chạm trán Hà Lan ở vòng tứ kết World Cup 2022.
Lịch thi đấu tứ kết World Cup 2022: Gọi tên Hà Lan, Argentina
World Cup

Lịch thi đấu tứ kết World Cup 2022: Gọi tên Hà Lan, Argentina

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 - VietNamNet cập nhật chi tiết lịch thi vòng tứ kết đấu giải vô địch bóng đá Thế giới 2022 tại đây.
Chuyên gia dự đoán World Cup 2022 Pháp vs Ba Lan: Gà trống thắng to
World Cup

Chuyên gia dự đoán World Cup 2022 Pháp vs Ba Lan: Gà trống thắng to

Pháp vượt trội so với Ba Lan ở vòng 1/8 World Cup 2022, được các chuyên gia dự đoán thắng cách biệt ít nhất 2 bàn dễ dàng lấy vé tứ kết ở Qatar.
Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay 4/12
World Cup

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay 4/12

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 hôm nay - VietNamNet cập nhật chi tiết lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay với 2 trận đấu tiếp theo của vòng 1/8.
Video Argentina 2-1 Australia: Phút lóe sáng thiên tài của Messi
World Cup

Video Argentina 2-1 Australia: Phút lóe sáng thiên tài của Messi

Messi ghi siêu phẩm mở tỷ số, góp công lớn giúp Argentina đánh bại Australia 2-1 để đoạt tấm vé vào tứ kết World Cup 2022.
Messi rực sáng đưa Argentina vào tứ kết World Cup 2022
World Cup

Messi rực sáng đưa Argentina vào tứ kết World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi thi đấu bùng nổ, là người ghi bàn mở tỷ số trong chiến thắng 2-1 của Argentina trước Australia ở vòng 1/8 World Cup 2022.

Công nghệ bắt việt vị bán tự động tại World Cup phức tạp như thế nào?

Video clips
Văn Hậu tì đè 'lấn lướt' cầu thủ Dortmund, Văn Toản cứu thua xuất sắc

Văn Hậu tì đè 'lấn lướt' cầu thủ Dortmund, Văn Toản cứu thua xuất sắc

Văn Hậu, Khuất Văn Khang 'đeo bám' xin chữ kí, áo đấu của Marco Reus

Văn Hậu, Khuất Văn Khang 'đeo bám' xin chữ kí, áo đấu của Marco Reus

Khung thành gặp sự cố 'hiếm thấy', thủ thành Dortmund luống cuống, dân mạng xôn xao

Khung thành gặp sự cố 'hiếm thấy', thủ thành Dortmund luống cuống, dân mạng xôn xao

Bù giờ 1 phút khiến cầu thủ Dortmund ngỡ ngàng, HLV Park nói gì?

Bù giờ 1 phút khiến cầu thủ Dortmund ngỡ ngàng, HLV Park nói gì?

Kết quả bóng đá World Cup 2022 hôm nay 4/12: Messi bay cao cùng Argentina
World Cup

Kết quả bóng đá World Cup 2022 hôm nay 4/12: Messi bay cao cùng Argentina

VietNamNet cập nhật liên tục kết quả các trận đấu thuộc vòng 1/8 World Cup 2022 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác nhất.
Xem trực tiếp bóng đá World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Australia ở kênh nào?
World Cup

Xem trực tiếp bóng đá World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Australia ở kênh nào?

Xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 - VietNamNet cung cấp kênh sóng trực tiếp trận Argentina vs Australia, thuộc vòng 1/8 World Cup 2022.
Video bàn thắng World Cup Hà Lan 3-1 Mỹ: Người hùng Dumfries
World Cup

Video bàn thắng World Cup Hà Lan 3-1 Mỹ: Người hùng Dumfries

Dumfries lập cú đúp kiến tạo trước khi trực tiếp ghi bàn, Hà Lan đánh bại Mỹ 3-1 để đoạt tấm vé đầu tiên vào vòng tứ kết World Cup 2022.
Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 giờ Việt Nam mới nhất
World Cup

Lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 giờ Việt Nam mới nhất

Cung cấp lịch thi đấu vòng chung kết World Cup 2022, Lịch VCK giải vô địch bóng đá thế giới diễn ra tại Qatar, từ ngày 20/11 đến 18/12/2022 đầy đủ và chính xác.
Hà Lan giành vé đầu tiên vào tứ kết World Cup 2022
World Cup

Hà Lan giành vé đầu tiên vào tứ kết World Cup 2022

Chiến thuật cùng đấu pháp hợp lý giúp Hà Lan đánh bại Mỹ 3-1, qua đó giành quyền vào tứ kết World Cup 2022.

World Cup

Khoảnh khắc vàng Argentina: Sao MU, Lisandro Martinez cứu thua ngoạn mục

Khoảnh khắc vàng Argentina: Sao MU, Lisandro Martinez cứu thua ngoạn mục

Bên lề

Argentina cẩn thận, Messi chưa từng ghi bàn vòng 1/8 World Cup

Argentina cẩn thận, Messi chưa từng ghi bàn vòng 1/8 World Cup

Ảnh

Khoảnh khắc vàng Argentina: Sao MU, Lisandro Martinez cứu thua ngoạn mục

Khoảnh khắc vàng Argentina: Sao MU, Lisandro Martinez cứu thua ngoạn mục

Trực tiếp

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 4/12

Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 4/12

Video

Video bàn thắng World Cup Hà Lan 3-1 Mỹ: Người hùng Dumfries

Video bàn thắng World Cup Hà Lan 3-1 Mỹ: Người hùng Dumfries