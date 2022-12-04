Link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay 4/12

|Ngày
|Giờ
|STT
|Đội
|Tỷ số
|Đội
|Trực tiếp
|04/12
|22h00
|Trận 3
|Pháp
|?-?
|Ba Lan
|VTV2, VTVCần Thơ
|05/12
|02h00
|Trận 4
|Anh
|?-?
|Senegal
|VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
Trận 3: Pháp vs Ba Lan
Sân: Al Thumama
Thời gian: 22h00 ngày 04/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv2-2.html
Link video:
Trận 4: Anh vs Senegal
Sân: Al Bayt
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 05/12
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html
Link video:
