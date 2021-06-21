Moderna
tin tức về Moderna mới nhất
Vietnam's health ministry has granted conditional approval for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
04/06/2021
Vietnam has completed negotiations with at least four pharmaceutical companies to buy more than 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this year, the Ministry of Health has announced.
16/05/2021
The US announcement to support the waiver of IP protection on Covid-19 vaccine has not been the good news that was previously expected.
25/02/2021
Hội đồng tư vấn cấp giấy lưu hành thuốc đề xuất Bộ Y tế tiếp tục cấp phép cho 2 vắc xin ngừa Covid-19 của Mỹ và Nga.
18/11/2020
Nhà khoa học Kariko từng bị đồng nghiệp biến thành trò cười vì quá kiên trì theo đuổi công nghệ mRNA.
16/11/2020
Moderna, công ty được chính phủ Mỹ tài trợ, công bố vắc xin Covid-19 của họ có rất nhiều ưu điểm.