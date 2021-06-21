 
Moderna

tin tức về Moderna mới nhất

Moderna COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in Vietnam: Health ministry
SOCIETY

Moderna COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in Vietnam: Health ministry

Vietnam's health ministry has granted conditional approval for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
 
Việt Nam phê duyệt khẩn cấp vắc xin Moderna của Mỹ

Việt Nam phê duyệt khẩn cấp vắc xin Moderna của Mỹ

icon6 giờ trước0
Cập nhật mới, vắc xin Covid-19 bảo vệ trên 6 tháng

Cập nhật mới, vắc xin Covid-19 bảo vệ trên 6 tháng

icon21/06/20210
Details of 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for Vietnam this year announced

Details of 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for Vietnam this year announced

SOCIETY
04/06/2021
Vietnam has completed negotiations with at least four pharmaceutical companies to buy more than 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this year, the Ministry of Health has announced.
Covid-19 vaccine and the gap between countries

Covid-19 vaccine and the gap between countries

FEATURE
16/05/2021
The US announcement to support the waiver of IP protection on Covid-19 vaccine has not been the good news that was previously expected.
Đề xuất cấp phép thêm 2 vắc xin Covid-19 của Mỹ và Nga

Đề xuất cấp phép thêm 2 vắc xin Covid-19 của Mỹ và Nga

Sức khỏe
25/02/2021
Hội đồng tư vấn cấp giấy lưu hành thuốc đề xuất Bộ Y tế tiếp tục cấp phép cho 2 vắc xin ngừa Covid-19 của Mỹ và Nga.  
Công nghệ quan trọng tạo ra vắc xin Covid-19 từng bị chế nhạo nhiều năm

Công nghệ quan trọng tạo ra vắc xin Covid-19 từng bị chế nhạo nhiều năm

Sức khỏe
18/11/2020
Nhà khoa học Kariko từng bị đồng nghiệp biến thành trò cười vì quá kiên trì theo đuổi công nghệ mRNA.
Hãng dược Mỹ tuyên bố có vắc xin Covid-19 hiệu quả gần như tuyệt đối

Hãng dược Mỹ tuyên bố có vắc xin Covid-19 hiệu quả gần như tuyệt đối

Sức khỏe
16/11/2020
Moderna, công ty được chính phủ Mỹ tài trợ, công bố vắc xin Covid-19 của họ có rất nhiều ưu điểm. 
 
 
