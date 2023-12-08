{"article":{"id":"2224585","title":"Tại sao giới trẻ thời nay không thích học môn lịch sử?","description":"Nếu hỏi một học sinh câu hỏi “Bạn ghét bộ môn nào nhất ?”, thì hầu hết câu trả lời sẽ là bộ môn lịch sử. Vậy từ đâu mà giới trẻ hiện nay lại không coi trọng môn lịch sử, chỉ gắn mác nó là môn “phụ”?","contentObject":[{"audioUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/tai-sao-gioi-tre-khong-thich-hoc-lich-su-final.mp3","duration":424,"versionName":"","durationMinute":7}],"displayType":22,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"/tai-sao-gioi-tre-thoi-nay-khong-thich-hoc-mon-lich-su-2224585.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/tai-sao-gioi-tre-thoi-nay-khong-thich-hoc-mon-lich-su-621.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/tai-sao-gioi-tre-thoi-nay-khong-thich-hoc-mon-lich-su-622.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-08T13:56:40","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"08/12/2023","hasCover":false,"podcastCoverDesktop":"https://static.vnncdn.net/v1/icon/vnn/podcast-cv-light-desktop.jpg","podcastCoverMobile":"https://static.vnncdn.net/v1/icon/vnn/podcast-cv-light-mobile.jpg","podcastCoverType":2,"podcastContent":""},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2221120","title":"Sức khỏe là lựa chọn, không phải bí ẩn của sự ngẫu nhiên","description":"Trong 14 điều răn của Phật, 'Tài sản lớn nhất của con người là sức khỏe'. Thế nhưng sức khỏe đã không còn là ưu tiên của giới trẻ hiện nay. Vậy từ đâu dẫn đến việc người trẻ ít quan tâm đến sức khỏe của mình hơn?","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/suc-khoe-la-lua-chon-khong-phai-bi-an-cua-su-ngau-nhien-2221120.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/1/tran-phu-cu-1-836.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-02T08:34:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2217322","title":"Tình yêu thời 4.0 đang thay đổi thế nào?","description":"Trong thời đại xã hội thay đổi, nhịp sống ngày càng nhanh và giá trị đồng tiền lên ngôi, thì dường như giá trị tình cảm ngày càng bị xem nhẹ. Vậy tình yêu thời 4.0 của giới trẻ hiện nay ra sao?","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tinh-yeu-thoi-4-0-2217322.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/22/tinh-yeu-thoi-41-196.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-22T08:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2207486","title":"Vì sao các rapper năm nay lại không “lặn” như các năm trước?","description":"Ngay sau kết thúc Rap Việt mùa 3 năm nay, từ thí sinh đến giám khảo và huấn luyện viên đều thi nhau ra sản phẩm mới, khác hẳn tình trạng im hơi lặng tiếng, không ra sản phẩm như các rapper năm trước. Vậy đâu là lý do?","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/vi-sao-cac-rapper-nam-nay-lai-khong-lan-nhu-cac-nam-truoc-2207486.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/10/27/vi-sao-cac-rapper-nam-nay-lai-khong-lan-nhu-cac-nam-truoc-622.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-10-28T06:03:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2177946","title":"Từ ước mơ của cô bé nghèo ở TP.HCM đến hành trình 70 tỷ đồng qua 102 quốc gia","description":"Gặp gỡ chị Hoàng Thúy Anh (45 tuổi, quê TP.HCM) - nữ du khách đã có hành trình chinh phục 102 quốc gia khắp thế giới, thực hiện giấc mơ từ khi 5 tuổi.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tu-uoc-mo-cua-co-be-ngheo-den-hanh-trinh-70-ty-dong-kham-pha-102-quoc-gia-2177946.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/8/22/tu-uoc-mo-cua-co-be-ngheo-den-hanh-trinh-70-ty-dong-kham-pha-102-quoc-gia-391.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-08-22T11:20:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2179668","title":"Từ giao bánh pizza trở thành ông chủ công ty tỷ USD","description":"Từ ước mơ trở thành cầu thủ bóng đá, đến công việc giao pizza những năm 20 tuổi. Đến năm 30 tuổi, anh đã trở thành một trong những người trẻ nhất lọt vào bảng xếp hạng Tỷ phú thế giới năm 2023.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tu-giao-banh-pizza-tro-thanh-ong-chu-cong-ty-ty-usd-2179668.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/8/20/tu-giao-banh-pizza-tro-thanh-ong-chu-cong-ty-ty-usd-553.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-08-20T12:38:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2160323","title":"Người trẻ và nỗi lo đứng đầu","description":"Dưới hào quang của vị trí người giỏi nhất, họ luôn nhận được ánh mắt ngưỡng mộ. Nhưng chính ánh mắt đó đã tạo ra áp lực vô hình. Cùng lắng nghe người trẻ chia sẻ về chính những khó khăn và đánh đổi mà mình đã trải qua để trở thành người giỏi nhất.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguoi-tre-va-noi-lo-dung-dau-2160323.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/7/3/nguoi-tre-va-noi-lo-dung-dau-1125.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-07-04T06:12:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2160319","title":"Những mô hình quán cà phê độc đáo thu hút giới trẻ","description":"4 mô hình quán cà phê độc đáo đã mở ra những không gian, những trải nghiệm đặc biệt phục vụ nhu cầu các đối tượng khách hàng. Các quán cà phê không chỉ là nơi để uống cà phê mà còn là nơi để gặp gỡ, giao lưu, để các bạn trẻ thỏa sức khám phá.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhung-mo-hinh-quan-ca-phe-doc-dao-thu-hut-gioi-tre-2160319.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/7/3/nhung-mo-hinh-quan-ca-phe-doc-dao-thu-hut-gioi-tre-271.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-07-03T10:11:19","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2146692","title":"Giới trẻ làm gì trong mùa hè để nuôi dưỡng tâm hồn?","description":"Tại sao không làm mùa hè của bạn trở nên khác biệt? Hãy để những hoạt động bổ ích và thú vị làm nên một mùa hè ý nghĩa, nuôi dưỡng tâm hồn của bạn.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lam-gi-trong-mua-he-de-nuoi-duong-tam-hon-2146692.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/5/31/anh-ava-530.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-05-31T07:18:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2147416","title":"Khám phá lịch sử trong mỗi chuyến đi của người trẻ","description":"Thời gian gần đây xu hướng các bạn trẻ lựa chọn tham quan các di tích, lịch sử, các bảo tàng lịch sử ngày càng nhiều. Đây không chỉ là việc tham quan mà còn là cách các bạn trẻ “kéo” lịch sử đến gần hơn.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-su-trong-moi-chuyen-di-cua-nguoi-tre-2147416.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/5/30/screenshot-2023-05-25-235501-247.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-05-30T13:38:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2147422","title":"Thế hệ người trẻ ngại giao tiếp, không dám thể hiện bản thân","description":"Giao tiếp xã hội được hiểu là phương thức vận hành xã hội thông thường, nhưng vẫn tồn tại một thế hệ ngại giao tiếp. Vậy điều gì tạo nên chứng bệnh này ở giới trẻ? Bản chất hướng nội? Sự nhút nhát vốn có? Hay thói quen sinh hoạt hằng ngày tạo nên?","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/the-he-ngai-giao-tiep-khong-dam-the-hien-ban-than-2147422.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/5/29/nguon-anh-pinterest-3032.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-05-30T07:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2146712","title":"FAS Angel: Đặt mình vào vị trí nạn nhân để không bỏ rơi ai cả!","description":"Được thành lập từ tháng 9/2019, FAS Angel đã hỗ trợ sơ cấp cứu hơn 15000 vụ tai nạn. Chỉ cần nhận được tin báo ca tai nạn, bất kể thời gian nào, những thành viên \"áo cam\" luôn sẵn sàng ứng cứu.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/fas-angel-dat-minh-vao-vi-tri-nan-nhan-de-khong-bo-roi-ai-ca-2146712.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/5/29/fas-angle-600-400-mm-2268-1512-px-600-400-px-1818.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-05-29T07:41:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2146669","title":"Cô gái 23 tuổi lái xe xuyên Việt, chuyên 'săn' học bổng để du lịch '0 đồng'","description":"Gặp gỡ Lý Phương Thanh - cô gái Long An đang trên hành trình xuyên Việt bằng xe máy, chinh phục những hang động, đỉnh núi kì vĩ dọc đất nước. Phương Thanh từng đi 20 quốc gia châu Âu nhờ các học bổng quốc tế.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/co-gai-23-tuoi-lai-xe-xuyen-viet-chuyen-san-hoc-bong-de-du-lich-0-dong-2146669.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/5/27/thumb-ava-3-359.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-05-27T13:44:49","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2144849","title":"Đưa công việc đi du lịch: Tại sao không?","description":"Workcation là xu thế du lịch kết hợp làm việc từ xa. Chỉ cần một chiếc máy tính bảng hoặc laptop bạn có thể mang công việc của mình đi du lịch bất cứ nơi đâu.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/dua-cong-viec-di-du-lich-tai-sao-khong-2144849.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/5/22/blue-minimalist-travel-vlogger-youtube-thumbnail-260.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-05-22T08:05:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2143423","title":"Khi người trẻ mắc hội chứng \"lười yêu, ngại cưới\"","description":"Ngày càng có nhiều người trẻ \"lười yêu, ngại cưới\" vì nhiều lý do khác nhau.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/khi-nguoi-tre-mac-hoi-chung-luoi-yeu-ngai-cuoi-2143423.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/5/20/4b3f1b4a-563f-43e7-be4a-a832aa686ace-39.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-05-20T07:38:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2143413","title":"Cô gái Thái Bình chi tiền tỷ du lịch: 'Tôi đã quen với tin đồn có bồ đại gia'","description":"Gặp gỡ nữ Travel Blogger Hoàng Minh Thương, cô gái từ bỏ công việc ổn định với mức lương 3.000 USD/tháng để du lịch khắp Việt Nam, tới khoảng 20 quốc gia trên thế giới.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/co-gai-thai-binh-chi-tien-ty-du-lich-toi-da-quen-voi-tin-don-co-bo-dai-gia-2143413.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/5/19/thumb-ava-2-324.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-05-19T08:31:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2142465","title":"Người trẻ và cách xây dựng thương hiệu cá nhân","description":"Xây dựng thương hiệu cá nhân từ khi còn trẻ giúp bạn trở nên khác biệt, độc đáo. Những nỗ lực mà bạn xây dựng sẽ là hành trang vững chắc sau này.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguoi-tre-va-cach-xay-dung-thuong-hieu-ca-nhan-2142465.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/5/16/anh-nen-1005.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-05-18T06:27:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2143421","title":"Xu hướng thưởng thức nghệ thuật để nuôi dưỡng tâm hồn ở giới trẻ","description":"Đằng sau nhịp điệu của cuộc sống hiện đại, các bạn trẻ có thể cảm nhận được vẻ đẹp của cuộc sống thông qua những hình ảnh, âm thanh và không gian tại triển lãm để cảm nhận những tinh túy của cuộc sống, những thông điệp giúp chữa lành tâm hồn.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/xu-huong-di-xem-trien-lam-o-gioi-tre-2143421.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/5/16/b4b48f42401a9e44c70b-983.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-05-17T06:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2142411","title":"Thời trang tuần hoàn: Sống \"mới\" với đồ \"cũ\"","description":"Thời trang tuần hoàn được xem là một xu hướng phát triển tiềm năng trong ngành công nghiệp may mặc. Trong đó, bảo vệ môi trường là yếu tố được đặt lên hàng đầu.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/thoi-trang-tuan-hoan-song-moi-voi-cu-2142411.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/5/12/anh-nen-1076.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-05-13T06:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2137364","title":"Vợ chồng ở Hà Nội chi hàng chục tỷ đồng đi 107 quốc gia: 'Du lịch để được gì'?","description":"Gặp gỡ cặp vợ chồng ở Hà Nội chi nhiều tỷ đồng thực hiện ước mơ dùng hộ chiếu Việt Nam đi vòng quanh thế giới.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/vo-chong-o-ha-noi-chi-hang-chuc-ty-dong-di-107-quoc-gia-du-lich-de-duoc-gi-2137364.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/5/9/emag-ava-425.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-05-09T10:38:24","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2136109","title":"Travel blogger Trang Chó: “Kỳ tích là tên gọi khác của sự nỗ lực tột bậc”","description":"Gặp gỡ Trang Chó - người được ví như underground của giới Travel Blogger bởi phong cách độc lạ và khác biệt","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/travel-blogger-trang-cho-ky-tich-la-ten-goi-khac-cua-su-no-luc-tot-bac-2136109.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/4/27/premium-ava-1057.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-04-27T14:19:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2136072","title":"Nhiều người Hàn Quốc coi việc vợ đánh chồng không phải là bạo lực gia đình","description":"Một nửa người trưởng thành ở Hàn Quốc tham gia khảo sát nhầm tưởng hành vi vợ đánh chồng không cấu thành bạo lực gia đình.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhieu-nguoi-han-quoc-coi-viec-vo-danh-chong-khong-phai-la-bao-luc-gia-dinh-2136072.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/4/24/vo-danh-chong-651.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-04-24T14:00:20","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2132194","title":"Hàn Quốc tặng tiền để khuyến khích giới trẻ ra khỏi nhà","description":"Hàn Quốc sẽ trợ cấp 490 USD một tháng cho những thanh niên sống ẩn dật để khuyến khích họ ra khỏi nhà như một phần của biện pháp mới được Bộ Bình đẳng giới và Gia đình của nước này thông qua.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/han-quoc-tang-tien-de-khuyen-khich-gioi-tre-ra-khoi-nha-2132194.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/4/13/gioi-tre-han-quoc-1099.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-04-13T17:39:02","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2128434","title":"Nhiều người loay hoay trốn khổ đau, thành 'mồi ngon' của trầm cảm","description":"Do áp lực cuộc sống, nhiều người trẻ chọn rút lui về quê, sống nhàn nhã bình yên. Nhưng theo thầy Minh Niệm, nếu không biết cách chữa lành, họ có thể bị trầm cảm nặng hơn.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/thay-minh-niem-nhieu-nguoi-loay-hoay-tron-kho-dau-thanh-moi-ngon-cua-tram-cam-2128434.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/4/4/thay-minhniem2-1678-1-889.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-04-04T14:59:53","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2124752","title":"Thầy Minh Niệm: Vượt cú sốc cha mẹ qua đời, đi và về với trái tim rộng mở","description":"Lần đầu tiên thầy Minh Niệm có chia sê sâu về nỗi niềm thầm kín của bån thân và hành trình vượt qua khổ đau, trở thành người có trái tim rộng mở, chữa lành cho những tâm hồn đang tổn thương.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Sống trẻ","detailUrl":"/podcast/song-tre","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/song-tre","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Podcast về đời sống giới trẻ, xu hướng giải trí, lối sống hiện đại, trải nghiệm du lịch theo cách hoàn toàn mới","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/song-tre-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/thay-minh-niem-vuot-cu-soc-cha-me-qua-doi-di-va-ve-voi-trai-tim-rong-mo-2124752.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/3/27/mb-minh-niem-1119-2469.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-03-27T07:19:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa