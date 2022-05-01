Thể thao

Thắng Leeds "4 sao", Man City đòi lại ngôi đầu

Man City giành chiến thắng đậm đà 4-0 ngay trên sân của Leeds United, qua đó đòi lại ngôi đầu Ngoại hạng Anh từ tay Liverpool, sau vòng 35.

Ghi bàn:  Rodri (13'), Ake (54'), Jesus (78'), Fernandinho (90'+4)

Man City làm khách trên sân Leeds ở vòng 35 Ngoại hạng Anh
Đội khách chỉ cần 13 phút để mở tỷ số. Từ quả đá phạt của Foden bên cánh trái, Rodri bật cao hơn tất cả đánh đầu phá vỡ thế cân bằng.
Cũng từ một pha giàn xếp cố định ở phút 54, Ake nhanh chân sút nối từ quả chuyền bằng đầu của đồng đội nhân đôi cách biệt
Phút 78, Ederson phát động phản công nhanh, Cancelo đỡ ngực điệu nghệ cho Foden băng lên ở giữa sân. Tiền vệ người Anh nhận thấy Jesus ở vị trí trống trải và lập tức chuyền bóng cho tiền đạo này ghi bàn
Phút 90+3, Man City có bàn ấn định chiến thắng 4-0 nhờ công Fernandinho. Sau pha phá bóng lỗi của hậu vệ Leeds, Fernandinho sút xa một chạm khiến Meslier không kịp cản phá
Pep Guardiola và các học trò đòi lại ngôi đầu từ tay Liverpool
Man CIty thêm phần tự tin trước khi hành quân sang Tây Ban Nha đá lượt về bán kết Champions League với Real Madrid - đội vừa đoạt chức vô địch La Liga sớm 4 vòng đấu

Đội hình thi đấu

Leeds: Mesiler; Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Cooper, Koch, Dallas, Phillips, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Grealish, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Manchester City 34 26 5 3 63 83
2 Liverpool 34 25 7 2 64 82
3 Chelsea 33 19 9 5 40 66
4 Arsenal 33 19 3 11 12 60
5 Tottenham 33 18 4 11 18 58
6 Manchester United 35 15 10 10 2 55
7 West Ham 34 15 7 12 8 52
8 Wolves 34 15 4 15 1 49
9 Brighton 35 10 14 11 -8 44
10 Newcastle 35 11 10 14 -16 43
11 Leicester 32 11 9 12 -4 42
12 Crystal Palace 34 9 14 11 3 41
13 Aston Villa 33 12 4 17 -2 40
14 Brentford 34 11 7 16 -8 40
15 Southampton 35 9 13 13 -17 40
16 Burnley 34 7 13 14 -15 34
17 Leeds 34 8 10 16 -34 34
18 Everton 32 8 5 19 -21 29
19 Watford 34 6 4 24 -37 22
20 Norwich 34 5 6 23 -49 21

Thắng hoành tráng, Real vô địch La Liga sớm 4 vòng đấuReal Madrid dễ dàng vùi dập Espanyol với bốn bàn không gỡ, qua đó đoạt ngôi vô địch La Liga sớm 4 vòng đấu.

