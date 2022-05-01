Thắng Leeds "4 sao", Man City đòi lại ngôi đầu

Ghi bàn: Rodri (13'), Ake (54'), Jesus (78'), Fernandinho (90'+4)
Đội hình thi đấu
Leeds: Mesiler; Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Cooper, Koch, Dallas, Phillips, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo
Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Grealish, Jesus, Foden, Sterling
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Manchester City
|34
|26
|5
|3
|63
|83
|2
|Liverpool
|34
|25
|7
|2
|64
|82
|3
|Chelsea
|33
|19
|9
|5
|40
|66
|4
|Arsenal
|33
|19
|3
|11
|12
|60
|5
|Tottenham
|33
|18
|4
|11
|18
|58
|6
|Manchester United
|35
|15
|10
|10
|2
|55
|7
|West Ham
|34
|15
|7
|12
|8
|52
|8
|Wolves
|34
|15
|4
|15
|1
|49
|9
|Brighton
|35
|10
|14
|11
|-8
|44
|10
|Newcastle
|35
|11
|10
|14
|-16
|43
|11
|Leicester
|32
|11
|9
|12
|-4
|42
|12
|Crystal Palace
|34
|9
|14
|11
|3
|41
|13
|Aston Villa
|33
|12
|4
|17
|-2
|40
|14
|Brentford
|34
|11
|7
|16
|-8
|40
|15
|Southampton
|35
|9
|13
|13
|-17
|40
|16
|Burnley
|34
|7
|13
|14
|-15
|34
|17
|Leeds
|34
|8
|10
|16
|-34
|34
|18
|Everton
|32
|8
|5
|19
|-21
|29
|19
|Watford
|34
|6
|4
|24
|-37
|22
|20
|Norwich
|34
|5
|6
|23
|-49
|21
Thiên Bình