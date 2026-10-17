Đội hình dự kiến

Everton: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.

Chelsea: Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro.

* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 7
17/10/2026 18:30:00 Everton - Chelsea
17/10/2026 21:00:00 Fulham - Hull City
17/10/2026 21:00:00 Brentford - Liverpool
17/10/2026 21:00:00 Manchester City - Ipswich
17/10/2026 23:30:00 Newcastle - Aston Villa
18/10/2026 20:00:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace
18/10/2026 20:00:00 Leeds - Manchester United
18/10/2026 20:00:00 Bournemouth - Sunderland
18/10/2026 22:30:00 Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
20/10/2026 02:00:00 Tottenham - Coventry