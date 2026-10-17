Đội hình dự kiến
Everton: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.
Chelsea: Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro.
* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 7
|17/10/2026 18:30:00
|Everton - Chelsea
|17/10/2026 21:00:00
|Fulham - Hull City
|17/10/2026 21:00:00
|Brentford - Liverpool
|17/10/2026 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Ipswich
|17/10/2026 23:30:00
|Newcastle - Aston Villa
|18/10/2026 20:00:00
|Brighton - Crystal Palace
|18/10/2026 20:00:00
|Leeds - Manchester United
|18/10/2026 20:00:00
|Bournemouth - Sunderland
|18/10/2026 22:30:00
|Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
|20/10/2026 02:00:00
|Tottenham - Coventry