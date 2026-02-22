Đội hình ra sân

Nottingham Forest: Ortega, Ola Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Elliot Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus.

Liverpool: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Ekitike.

* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 27
22/02/2026 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
22/02/2026 21:00:00 Sunderland - Fulham
22/02/2026 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Wolves
22/02/2026 23:30:00 Tottenham - Arsenal
24/02/2026 03:00:00 Everton - Manchester United
22/02/2026 | 20:13

20h

HBw0_qKXYAIZNZL.jpg
Đội hình ra sân Nottingham Forest - Ảnh: NFC
HBwy5DnbUAAI7O6.jpg
Đội hình ra sân Liverpool - Ảnh: LFC
Thu gọn
22/02/2026 | 13:55

19h

HBc67zmWoAE0Ddv.jpg
HBc653kXEAA1AuL.jpg
Dàn sao Liverpool tập luyện trước trận - Ảnh: LFC
Thu gọn
22/02/2026 | 13:55

18h

Thông tin lực lượng

Nottingham Forest: Savona, John Victor, Matz Sels, Willy Boly, Chris Wood chấn thương.

Liverpool: Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajcetic, Wataru Endo, Alexander Isak vắng mặt vì chấn thương.

LFC AWAY 17 1 820x547.jpg
Hai đội đều khao khát giành chiến thắng - Ảnh: T.I.A
Thu gọn