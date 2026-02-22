Đội hình ra sân
Nottingham Forest: Ortega, Ola Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Elliot Anderson, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus.
Liverpool: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Ekitike.
* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 27
|22/02/2026 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
|22/02/2026 21:00:00
|Sunderland - Fulham
|22/02/2026 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Wolves
|22/02/2026 23:30:00
|Tottenham - Arsenal
|24/02/2026 03:00:00
|Everton - Manchester United
Thông tin lực lượng
Nottingham Forest: Savona, John Victor, Matz Sels, Willy Boly, Chris Wood chấn thương.
Liverpool: Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajcetic, Wataru Endo, Alexander Isak vắng mặt vì chấn thương.
