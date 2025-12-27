Đội hình dự kiến
Nottingham Forest: Victor; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Luiz, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.
Man City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Silva, Rejinders, Nico; Cherki, Foden; Haaland.
* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 18
|27/12/2025 19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|West Ham - Fulham
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Arsenal - Brighton
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Brentford - Bournemouth
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Burnley - Everton
|27/12/2025 22:00:00
|Liverpool - Wolves
|28/12/2025 00:30:00
|Chelsea - Aston Villa
|28/12/2025 21:00:00
|Sunderland - Leeds
|28/12/2025 23:30:00
|Crystal Palace - Tottenham
27/12/2025 | 12:06
17h30
Thu gọn
27/12/2025 | 12:06
17h
Thông tin lực lượng
Nottingham Forest: Đội chủ nhà sẽ thiếu Aina, Awoniyi, Yates vì chấn thương. Sangare, Boly trở về dự AFCON.
Man City: Man City vắng Rodri, Kovacic, Doku do chấn thương. Marmoush, Ait-Nouri tham dự AFCON.
Thu gọn