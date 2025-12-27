Đội hình dự kiến

Nottingham Forest: Victor; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Luiz, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.

Man City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Silva, Rejinders, Nico; Cherki, Foden; Haaland.

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 18
27/12/2025 19:30:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
27/12/2025 22:00:00 West Ham - Fulham
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Arsenal - Brighton
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Brentford - Bournemouth
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Burnley - Everton
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Wolves
28/12/2025 00:30:00 Chelsea - Aston Villa
28/12/2025 21:00:00 Sunderland - Leeds
28/12/2025 23:30:00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham
27/12/2025 | 12:06

17h30

Dàn sao Man City hăng say tập luyện - Ảnh: MCFC
27/12/2025 | 12:06

17h

Thông tin lực lượng

Nottingham Forest: Đội chủ nhà sẽ thiếu Aina, Awoniyi, Yates vì chấn thương. Sangare, Boly trở về dự AFCON.

Man City: Man City vắng Rodri, Kovacic, Doku do chấn thương. Marmoush, Ait-Nouri tham dự AFCON.

Đội khách được đánh giá cao hơn - Ảnh: Tod
