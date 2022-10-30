Trực tiếp bóng đá Real Madrid vs Girona: Benzema vắng mặt

Đội hình xuất phát Real Madrid vs Girona
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Modric, Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius
Girona (3-5-2): Gazzaniga, Couto, Lopez, Bueno, Miguel, Romeu, Garcia, Herrera, Valery, Bueno Castellanos, Arnau
*Trực tiếp bóng đá Real Madrid vs Girona, những diễn biến chi tiết:
Các cầu thủ Real Madrid bước ra sân Bernabeu chuẩn bị cho trận đấu
Đội hình xuất phát của Real Madrid
Bảng xếp hạng La Liga
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|12
|10
|1
|1
|25
|31
|2
|Real Madrid
|11
|10
|1
|0
|19
|31
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|12
|7
|2
|3
|8
|23
|4
|Real Sociedad
|11
|7
|1
|3
|3
|22
|5
|Real Betis
|11
|6
|2
|3
|6
|20
|6
|Athletic Club
|11
|5
|3
|3
|7
|18
|7
|Villarreal
|11
|5
|3
|3
|7
|18
|8
|Rayo Vallecano
|12
|5
|3
|4
|3
|18
|9
|Osasuna
|11
|5
|2
|4
|0
|17
|10
|Valencia
|12
|4
|3
|5
|4
|15
|11
|Valladolid
|11
|4
|2
|5
|-4
|14
|12
|Mallorca
|12
|3
|4
|5
|-3
|13
|13
|Almeria
|12
|4
|1
|7
|-5
|13
|14
|Espanyol
|12
|2
|5
|5
|-5
|11
|15
|Celta Vigo
|12
|3
|2
|7
|-11
|11
|16
|Sevilla
|12
|2
|4
|6
|-8
|10
|17
|Getafe
|11
|2
|4
|5
|-8
|10
|18
|Cadiz
|12
|2
|4
|6
|-16
|10
|19
|Girona
|11
|2
|3
|6
|-4
|9
|20
|Elche
|11
|0
|4
|7
|-18
|4