30/10/2022   21:36 (GMT+07:00)

Trực tiếp bóng đá Real Madrid vs Girona: Benzema vắng mặt

Trực tiếp bóng đá Real Madrid vs Girona thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 12 La Lige, sân Bernabeu, 22h15 hôm nay 30/10.

Đội hình xuất phát Real Madrid vs Girona

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Modric, Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Girona (3-5-2): Gazzaniga, Couto, Lopez, Bueno, Miguel, Romeu, Garcia, Herrera, Valery, Bueno Castellanos, Arnau

*Trực tiếp bóng đá Real Madrid vs Girona, những diễn biến chi tiết:

30/10/2022 | 21:35

Các cầu thủ Real Madrid bước ra sân Bernabeu chuẩn bị cho trận đấu

30/10/2022 | 21:34

Đội hình xuất phát của Real Madrid

30/10/2022 | 20:33

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga

STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 12 10 1 1 25 31
2 Real Madrid 11 10 1 0 19 31
3 Atletico Madrid 12 7 2 3 8 23
4 Real Sociedad 11 7 1 3 3 22
5 Real Betis 11 6 2 3 6 20
6 Athletic Club 11 5 3 3 7 18
7 Villarreal 11 5 3 3 7 18
8 Rayo Vallecano 12 5 3 4 3 18
9 Osasuna 11 5 2 4 0 17
10 Valencia 12 4 3 5 4 15
11 Valladolid 11 4 2 5 -4 14
12 Mallorca 12 3 4 5 -3 13
13 Almeria 12 4 1 7 -5 13
14 Espanyol 12 2 5 5 -5 11
15 Celta Vigo 12 3 2 7 -11 11
16 Sevilla 12 2 4 6 -8 10
17 Getafe 11 2 4 5 -8 10
18 Cadiz 12 2 4 6 -16 10
19 Girona 11 2 3 6 -4 9
20 Elche 11 0 4 7 -18 4
30/10/2022 | 20:28

Phong độ và đối đầu

Thu gọn

Video bàn thắng Hà Nội 3-0 Đà Nẵng: Trở lại ngôi đầu
Hà Nội dễ dàng đánh bại Đà Nẵng 3-0 nhờ các pha ghi bàn của Văn Quyết, Hùng Dũng và Xuân Tú để đòi lại ngôi đầu Night Wolf V-League 2022.
Ronaldo lại gây ồn ào, gọi sự trở lại MU là ‘thảm họa’
Siêu sao người Bồ chê các đồng đội kém, cơ sở vật chất ở Carrington xuống cấp, HLV trưởng thì chẳng ra sao, gọi sự trở lại MU là “thảm họa”.
Trực tiếp bóng đá MU vs West Ham: Đẳng cấp lên tiếng
Trực tiếp bóng đá MU vs West Ham thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 14 Ngoại hạng Anh diễn ra lúc 23h15 ngày 30/10, trên sân Old Trafford.
Văn Quyết, Hùng Dũng đưa Hà Nội trở lại đỉnh bảng
Văn Quyết, Hùng Dũng cùng nhau ghi bàn mang về chiến thắng 3-0 cho Hà Nội FC trước SHB Đà Nẵng, qua đó trở lại ngôi đầu bảng Night Wolf V-League 1.
Bảng xếp hạng vòng 22 V-League 2022: Hà Nội đòi lại ngôi đầu, Nam Định vẫn nguy hiểm
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Night Wolf V-League 1 2022 - Cập nhật bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League mùa giải 2022, đầy đủ và chính xác.
Video tổng hợp Hà Tĩnh 0-0 Viettel: ĐKVĐ thoát thua nhờ Nguyên Mạnh
Viettel có trận hòa 0-0 vất vả trên sân của Hà Tĩnh nhờ sự xuất sắc của thủ thành Nguyên Mạnh, ở vòng 22 Night Wolf V-League 1, chiều tối 28/10.
Nguyên Mạnh chơi xuất sắc, Viettel hòa hú vía Hà Tĩnh
Thủ thành Nguyên Mạnh thi đấu xuất sắc giúp Viettel tránh khỏi thất bại trên sân của Hà Tĩnh ở vòng 22 Night Wolf V-League 1, chiều tối 30/10.
Trực tiếp bóng đá Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham: Sức ép khủng khiếp (H1)
Trực tiếp bóng đá Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 14 Ngoại hạng Anh diễn ra lúc 21h ngày 30/10, trên sân Emirates.
Tuột chiến thắng trước Bình Dương, Nam Định vẫn trong vùng nguy hiểm
Có bàn mở tỉ số nhưng Nam Định không thể bảo vệ thành quả trên sân Bình Dương ở vòng 22 Night Wolf V-League 1. Thầy trò HLV Vũ Hồng Việt vẫn nằm trong nhóm nguy cơ xuống hạng.
Video bàn thắng Bình Dương 1-1 Nam Định: Chia điểm đậm màu phạt đền
Bình Dương và Nam Định chia điểm trong trận đấu mỗi đội được hưởng một quả phạt đền, thuộc vòng 22 Night Wolf V-League 1, chiều 28/10.

Trọng tài 'tặng' HAGL penalty bị treo còi hết mùa giải
Vua áo đen Trần Ngọc Nhớ bị treo còi đến hết mùa giải 2022 sau sai phạm nghiêm trọng ở trận HAGL - Bình Định.
Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá MU vs West Ham, 23h15 hôm nay 30/10
Cung cấp link xem trực tiếp trận đấu MU vs West Ham thuộc vòng 14 Ngoại hạng Anh, 23h30 ngày 30/10 (giờ Việt Nam).
Cuộc cách mạng LIV Golf: Từ green đến tòa án
LIV Golf đang thi đấu chặng cuối cùng tại Miami, đường đua triệu phú mà Saudi Arabia bảo trợ đưa golf đến một cuộc chiến thể thao, kinh tế và tư pháp.
MU đàm phán De Jong, Arsenal ký Jeremy Pino
MU đàm phán De Jong, Arsenal liên hệ lấy Yeremy Pino, Kessie muốn rời Barca là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 30/10.
Real Madrid vs Girona: Đẳng cấp chênh lệch
Trên sân nhà Bernabeu, Real Madrid tự tin lấy trọn 3 điểm trong cuộc tiếp đón Girona, đối thủ đứng thứ 19 bảng xếp hạng La Liga.

