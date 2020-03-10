Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Aviation sector strives to navigate COVID-19 outbreakicon
BUSINESS10/03/20200

Aviation sector strives to navigate COVID-19 outbreak

Airlines in Vietnam are looking at ways to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak after seeing declining passenger numbers.

 
Tỷ phú vào cuộc, liên minh 'giải cứu' xuất quân

Tỷ phú vào cuộc, liên minh 'giải cứu' xuất quân

icon28/02/20200
Korean passengers flown back home from Da Nang city

Korean passengers flown back home from Da Nang city

icon26/02/20200
Vietjet Air to open three direct routes to Indiaicon

Vietjet Air to open three direct routes to India

TRAVEL
07/02/2020

Budget carrier Vietjet Air will open three direct routes linking Vietnam’s Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with India’s New Delhi and Mumbai, its representative said on February 6.

Hàng không Việt Nam đồng loạt ngừng bay tới Trung Quốcicon

Hàng không Việt Nam đồng loạt ngừng bay tới Trung Quốc

Thị trường
31/01/2020

Hàng không Vietjet Air ngừng khai thác các chuyến bay tới Trung Quốc từ ngày mai (1/2), Vietnam Airlines từ ngày 4/2 và Jetstar Pacific từ 6/2 do lo ngại dịch viêm phổi cấp do virus corona gây ra đang diễn biến phức tạp.

Journey evokes youngsters’ patriotismicon

Journey evokes youngsters’ patriotism

VIDEO
27/01/2020

Since its introduction in 2014, a special journey among the youth by the Vietnam’s Youth Federation entitled ‘I love my country’ has drawn great attention of youngsters across the nation.

Mở đường mà đi, khó không nản, vướng không dừngicon

Mở đường mà đi, khó không nản, vướng không dừng

Đầu tư
24/01/2020

2020, kinh tế tư nhân sẽ có nhiều đột phá. 2020, sẽ có nhiều thách thức nhưng để phát triển thì gặp khó không nản, gặp vướng mắc không dừng mà phải “mở đường” để đi, để làm giàu chính đáng và đóng góp cho đất nước.

Vietjet Air adds five air routes between Vietnam, Japanicon

Vietjet Air adds five air routes between Vietnam, Japan

TRAVEL
14/01/2020

Budget carrier Vietjet Air on January 13 announced that it has opened five more air routes linking culture, economic and political centres of Vietnam and Japan in 2020.

Vietnam aviation industry maintains double-digit growth in 2019icon

Vietnam aviation industry maintains double-digit growth in 2019

BUSINESS
12/01/2020

Airports Council International forecasts that Vietnam will have the fastest air passenger growth in the world in the period of 2018-2040 with an average annual growth rate of 6.2%.

Vietjet Air launches new routes linking Can Tho with Taiwan, RoKicon

Vietjet Air launches new routes linking Can Tho with Taiwan, RoK

TRAVEL
12/01/2020

Budget carrier Vietjet Air on January 12 launched two new air routes linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho with Taipei of Taiwan and Seoul of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Các đại gia Việt nắm cổ phần hãng hàng không của mình ra sao?icon

Các đại gia Việt nắm cổ phần hãng hàng không của mình ra sao?

Thị trường
30/12/2019

Ông Phạm Nhật Vượng, bà Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo và ông Trịnh Văn Quyết đang hoặc sắp tham gia kinh doanh trong ngành hàng không theo cách riêng.

Một năm 3 hãng xin bay, cuộc đua nóng trên bầu trời Việticon

Một năm 3 hãng xin bay, cuộc đua nóng trên bầu trời Việt

Đầu tư
24/12/2019

2019, một năm có ba hãng xin cấp phép được bay trong khi cơ sở hạ tầng quá tải và không thể sửa chữa, nâng cấp ngay. Bài toán đặt ra với nhà quản lý: làm sao để thị trường vừa tăng trưởng vừa đảm bảo bền vững?

Vé máy bay Tết bán chậm, không hề có chuyện khan hiếmicon

Vé máy bay Tết bán chậm, không hề có chuyện khan hiếm

Thị trường
24/12/2019

Vé máy bay Tết Nguyên đán đến thời điểm này mới bán được khoảng một nửa. Vé vẫn còn nhiều, lác đác mới có một vài chuyến giờ bay đẹp là hết chỗ.

Lập ban chỉ đạo, kiểm soát tăng giá vé máy bay Tết trái phépicon

Lập ban chỉ đạo, kiểm soát tăng giá vé máy bay Tết trái phép

Thị trường
12/12/2019

Trước nhu cầu bay tăng mạnh dịp Tết Canh Tý 2020, các hãng hàng không cần lên kế hoạch tăng chuyến, bố trí các giờ bay đêm; kiểm soát chặt không để xảy ra tình trạng tăng giá vé trái phép, có biện pháp chống đầu cơ, buôn bán vé.

Vietjet Air launches Hanoi-Delhi direct routeicon

Vietjet Air launches Hanoi-Delhi direct route

TRAVEL
09/12/2019

The first direct flight from Hanoi to India’s New Delhi landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 7 night after travelling for more than five hours.

Phu Cat airport to welcome first international flighticon

Phu Cat airport to welcome first international flight

SOCIETY
24/11/2019

Phu Cat airport in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, is scheduled to welcome the first international flight by the end of December this year.

Tourism helps more airlines take off in Vietnamicon

Tourism helps more airlines take off in Vietnam

BUSINESS
20/11/2019

Vietnam's booming tourism industry has led to growth in the aviation sector, with more routes and airlines creating a new landscape for the industry.

VN aviation industry seeks private investment amid explosive growthicon

VN aviation industry seeks private investment amid explosive growth

FEATURE
20/11/2019

The booming aviation sector in Việt Nam needs investment from the private sector to ensure that it has adequate airport infrastructure for continued...

'Chơi xấu' nhau vì bỏ tỷ USD mua tàu bay không có người láiicon

'Chơi xấu' nhau vì bỏ tỷ USD mua tàu bay không có người lái

Đầu tư
09/11/2019

 Phi công, giám sát viên, nhân viên kỹ thuật,... là những đối tượng dễ bị lôi kéo nhất khi hàng loạt hãng bay mới ra đời. Trong bối cảnh thiếu nhân lực hàng không trầm trọng, các hãng đổ xô tìm kiếm nguồn bù đắp.

Vietnamese PM meets Indian and New Zealand counterparts in Thailandicon

Vietnamese PM meets Indian and New Zealand counterparts in Thailand

POLITICS
05/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi met on November 4 on the sidelines of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand.

 
 
