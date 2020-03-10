Vietjet Air
Airlines in Vietnam are looking at ways to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak after seeing declining passenger numbers.
07/02/2020
Budget carrier Vietjet Air will open three direct routes linking Vietnam’s Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with India’s New Delhi and Mumbai, its representative said on February 6.
31/01/2020
Hàng không Vietjet Air ngừng khai thác các chuyến bay tới Trung Quốc từ ngày mai (1/2), Vietnam Airlines từ ngày 4/2 và Jetstar Pacific từ 6/2 do lo ngại dịch viêm phổi cấp do virus corona gây ra đang diễn biến phức tạp.
27/01/2020
Since its introduction in 2014, a special journey among the youth by the Vietnam’s Youth Federation entitled ‘I love my country’ has drawn great attention of youngsters across the nation.
24/01/2020
2020, kinh tế tư nhân sẽ có nhiều đột phá. 2020, sẽ có nhiều thách thức nhưng để phát triển thì gặp khó không nản, gặp vướng mắc không dừng mà phải “mở đường” để đi, để làm giàu chính đáng và đóng góp cho đất nước.
14/01/2020
Budget carrier Vietjet Air on January 13 announced that it has opened five more air routes linking culture, economic and political centres of Vietnam and Japan in 2020.
12/01/2020
Airports Council International forecasts that Vietnam will have the fastest air passenger growth in the world in the period of 2018-2040 with an average annual growth rate of 6.2%.
12/01/2020
Budget carrier Vietjet Air on January 12 launched two new air routes linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho with Taipei of Taiwan and Seoul of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
30/12/2019
Ông Phạm Nhật Vượng, bà Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo và ông Trịnh Văn Quyết đang hoặc sắp tham gia kinh doanh trong ngành hàng không theo cách riêng.
24/12/2019
2019, một năm có ba hãng xin cấp phép được bay trong khi cơ sở hạ tầng quá tải và không thể sửa chữa, nâng cấp ngay. Bài toán đặt ra với nhà quản lý: làm sao để thị trường vừa tăng trưởng vừa đảm bảo bền vững?
24/12/2019
Vé máy bay Tết Nguyên đán đến thời điểm này mới bán được khoảng một nửa. Vé vẫn còn nhiều, lác đác mới có một vài chuyến giờ bay đẹp là hết chỗ.
12/12/2019
Trước nhu cầu bay tăng mạnh dịp Tết Canh Tý 2020, các hãng hàng không cần lên kế hoạch tăng chuyến, bố trí các giờ bay đêm; kiểm soát chặt không để xảy ra tình trạng tăng giá vé trái phép, có biện pháp chống đầu cơ, buôn bán vé.
09/12/2019
The first direct flight from Hanoi to India’s New Delhi landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 7 night after travelling for more than five hours.
24/11/2019
Phu Cat airport in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, is scheduled to welcome the first international flight by the end of December this year.
20/11/2019
Vietnam's booming tourism industry has led to growth in the aviation sector, with more routes and airlines creating a new landscape for the industry.
20/11/2019
The booming aviation sector in Việt Nam needs investment from the private sector to ensure that it has adequate airport infrastructure for continued...
09/11/2019
Phi công, giám sát viên, nhân viên kỹ thuật,... là những đối tượng dễ bị lôi kéo nhất khi hàng loạt hãng bay mới ra đời. Trong bối cảnh thiếu nhân lực hàng không trầm trọng, các hãng đổ xô tìm kiếm nguồn bù đắp.
05/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi met on November 4 on the sidelines of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand.