An additional 2,133,600 does of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Vietnam via the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, according to UNICEF Vietnam.

A box containing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine vials arriving in Vietnam from COVAX. — Photo courtesy of the World Health Organisation in Vietnam

This brings the shipments from COVAX to Vietnam so far to over 22.9 million doses, out of the initiative’s 31 million doses commitment set to be delivered within this year.

In a related move, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen also announced the donation of 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam to aid the latter’s COVID-19 response, according to the Agence Kampuchea Presse.

Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of the Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination, will hand over the vaccines to the Government and people of Vietnam on Friday at Bavet-Moc Bai border gate.

To date, Vietnam has received about 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and has administered 76.2 million doses, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccine Portal.

Hanoi and HCM City, the two biggest economic centres of the country with the largest population, lead in terms of shots given at 9.7 million and 12.8 million, respectively, followed by COVID-19 hot spots in the southern region like Dong Nai or Binh Duong provinces with 3.8 million shots administered each. VNS

Source: Vietnamnet

