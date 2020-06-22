Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
World Cup

tin tức về World Cup mới nhất

Vietnam placed in same group as Laos for AFC U19 Championship 2020 finalsicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS22/06/20200

Vietnam placed in same group as Laos for AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals

The Vietnamese U19 men’s national football team have been drawn in Group C at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U19 Championship 2020 finals and will take on regional rivals such as Laos, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

 
AFF Cup 2020 prepared to maintain tournament schedule

AFF Cup 2020 prepared to maintain tournament schedule

icon22/06/20200
Vietnam invited to play in World Cup preparation match against Iraq

Vietnam invited to play in World Cup preparation match against Iraq

icon15/06/20200
Thái Lan vạch kế hoạch vô địch châu Á, dự World Cupicon

Thái Lan vạch kế hoạch vô địch châu Á, dự World Cup

Bóng đá quốc tế
21/04/2020

 - Thái Lan đang xây dựng lộ trình 20 năm, với tham vọng vô địch châu Á và giành vé tham dự World Cup.

Chiếu lại 20 bàn thắng đẹp nhất lịch sử World Cupicon

Chiếu lại 20 bàn thắng đẹp nhất lịch sử World Cup

Bóng đá quốc tế
04/04/2020

 - Cho đến nay, màn độc diễn của Diego Maradona "xé lưới" tuyển Anh ở Mexico 1986 vẫn được xem là pha lập công đẹp nhất lịch sử các kỳ World Cup. Cùng VietNamNet xem lại top 20 bàn thắng đẹp nhất ở sân chơi danh giá nhất bóng đá hành tinh.

Vietnamese fencer hunts Olympic points at World Cup in Polandicon

Vietnamese fencer hunts Olympic points at World Cup in Poland

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/02/2020

Vu Thanh An is the only Vietnamese athlete at the Men’s Sabre Fencing World Cup which will be held on February 21-22 in Varsovie, Poland.

Friendly tie with Iraq canceled amid COVID-19 fearsicon

Friendly tie with Iraq canceled amid COVID-19 fears

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/02/2020

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have moved to cancel a proposed friendly between Vietnam and Iraq due to the ongoing fears surrounding the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

FIFA praise Tien Linh ahead of World Cup 2022 qualifiersicon

FIFA praise Tien Linh ahead of World Cup 2022 qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/02/2020

FIFA have released an article titled “Rising Nguyen eyes big things with Vietnam” with striker Nguyen Tien Linh the subject of high praise following a number of impressive performances put in during the World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign.

Go Dau Stadium to host Vietnam tie against Iraqicon

Go Dau Stadium to host Vietnam tie against Iraq

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020

Situated in the southern province of Binh Duong, the Go Dau Stadium has been selected as the venue to host a friendly match between the Vietnamese national men’s football team and Iraq on March 26.

FIFA rankings indicate Vietnam’s progression over the past decadeicon

FIFA rankings indicate Vietnam’s progression over the past decade

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/01/2020

The Vietnamese men’s national football team has climbed the FIFA rankings over the past 10-years to be named as the top footballing nation in Southeast Asia.

Nhận tài trợ 100 tỷ, tuyển nữ Việt Nam quyết dự World Cupicon

Nhận tài trợ 100 tỷ, tuyển nữ Việt Nam quyết dự World Cup

Đội tuyển Việt Nam
23/12/2019

 - Sau thành công tại SEA Games 30, tuyển bóng đá nữ Việt Nam nhận được sự quan tâm đặc biệt  để hướng tới mục tiêu World Cup.

VN football is actively gearing up for World Cup 2026, says VFF Vice Presidenticon

VN football is actively gearing up for World Cup 2026, says VFF Vice President

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019

Vietnamese football is about to wrap up an eventful year with resounding success from teams at different levels, as well as gear up for new ambitions to conquer in the years ahead, including the campaign to earn a place in the 2026 World Cup.

VN football team receive $240,000 for their performance in FIFA World Cup’s qualifiericon

VN football team receive $240,000 for their performance in FIFA World Cup’s qualifier

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/11/2019

The Vietnam national football team have received VNĐ5.6 billion (US$243,400) from the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and enterprises for their result in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s second qualifying round.

UAE set to throw kitchen sink at Vietnamicon

UAE set to throw kitchen sink at Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/11/2019

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be desperate to beat Vietnam and keep their World Cup qualifications hopes on track tonight, according to Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo.

Trực tiếp Việt Nam đá World Cup và Sea Games trên phố đi bộ Nguyễn Huệicon

Trực tiếp Việt Nam đá World Cup và Sea Games trên phố đi bộ Nguyễn Huệ

Thị trường - tiêu dùng
12/11/2019

Phố đi bộ Nguyễn Huệ chuẩn bị truyền hình trực tiếp 9 trận đấu vòng loại World Cup 2022 và SEA Games 30 từ ngày 14/11 - 11/12/2019.

Chủ tịch Quốc hội động viên các cô gái vàng của bóng đá Việt Namicon

Chủ tịch Quốc hội động viên các cô gái vàng của bóng đá Việt Nam

Quốc hội
19/10/2019

Chiều tối qua, Chủ tịch QH Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân gặp mặt thân mật các thành viên đội tuyển bóng đá nữ Việt Nam. 

Vietnam move up to second in World Cup qualification groupicon

Vietnam move up to second in World Cup qualification group

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/10/2019

Vietnam have climbed to second place in Group G in their qualification campaign for the World Cup 2022 following their impressive 3-1 victory over Indonesia in Bali on October 15.

ASEAN pushes joint bid to host 2034 World Cupicon

ASEAN pushes joint bid to host 2034 World Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/10/2019

An ASEAN ministerial meeting in Manila, the Philippines, has agreed that five ASEAN nations – Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – will launch a joint bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Referees for upcoming World Cup qualifiers revealedicon

Referees for upcoming World Cup qualifiers revealed

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/10/2019

The Asian Football Confederation have announced the teams of referees that will take charge of the Vietnam national team’s upcoming fixtures against Malaysia and Indonesia in the Asian zone’s second qualifying round for the World Cup 2020.

Nghe VietNamNet: Đội tuyển Malaysia chốt danh sách 23 cầu thủ đấu Việt Namicon

Nghe VietNamNet: Đội tuyển Malaysia chốt danh sách 23 cầu thủ đấu Việt Nam

Nghe VietNamNet
06/10/2019

HLV Tan Cheng Hoe đã gút danh sách 23 cầu thủ của đội tuyển Malaysia chuẩn bị cho trận gặp Việt Nam tại vòng loại thứ 2 World Cup 2022 khu vực châu Á trên sân Mỹ Đình ngày 10/10 tới.

 
 
