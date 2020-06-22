World Cup
The Vietnamese U19 men’s national football team have been drawn in Group C at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U19 Championship 2020 finals and will take on regional rivals such as Laos, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.
21/04/2020
- Thái Lan đang xây dựng lộ trình 20 năm, với tham vọng vô địch châu Á và giành vé tham dự World Cup.
04/04/2020
- Cho đến nay, màn độc diễn của Diego Maradona "xé lưới" tuyển Anh ở Mexico 1986 vẫn được xem là pha lập công đẹp nhất lịch sử các kỳ World Cup. Cùng VietNamNet xem lại top 20 bàn thắng đẹp nhất ở sân chơi danh giá nhất bóng đá hành tinh.
19/02/2020
Vu Thanh An is the only Vietnamese athlete at the Men’s Sabre Fencing World Cup which will be held on February 21-22 in Varsovie, Poland.
18/02/2020
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have moved to cancel a proposed friendly between Vietnam and Iraq due to the ongoing fears surrounding the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
15/02/2020
FIFA have released an article titled “Rising Nguyen eyes big things with Vietnam” with striker Nguyen Tien Linh the subject of high praise following a number of impressive performances put in during the World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign.
10/02/2020
Situated in the southern province of Binh Duong, the Go Dau Stadium has been selected as the venue to host a friendly match between the Vietnamese national men’s football team and Iraq on March 26.
05/01/2020
The Vietnamese men’s national football team has climbed the FIFA rankings over the past 10-years to be named as the top footballing nation in Southeast Asia.
23/12/2019
- Sau thành công tại SEA Games 30, tuyển bóng đá nữ Việt Nam nhận được sự quan tâm đặc biệt để hướng tới mục tiêu World Cup.
23/12/2019
Vietnamese football is about to wrap up an eventful year with resounding success from teams at different levels, as well as gear up for new ambitions to conquer in the years ahead, including the campaign to earn a place in the 2026 World Cup.
16/11/2019
The Vietnam national football team have received VNĐ5.6 billion (US$243,400) from the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and enterprises for their result in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s second qualifying round.
14/11/2019
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be desperate to beat Vietnam and keep their World Cup qualifications hopes on track tonight, according to Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo.
12/11/2019
Phố đi bộ Nguyễn Huệ chuẩn bị truyền hình trực tiếp 9 trận đấu vòng loại World Cup 2022 và SEA Games 30 từ ngày 14/11 - 11/12/2019.
19/10/2019
Chiều tối qua, Chủ tịch QH Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân gặp mặt thân mật các thành viên đội tuyển bóng đá nữ Việt Nam.
17/10/2019
Vietnam have climbed to second place in Group G in their qualification campaign for the World Cup 2022 following their impressive 3-1 victory over Indonesia in Bali on October 15.
11/10/2019
An ASEAN ministerial meeting in Manila, the Philippines, has agreed that five ASEAN nations – Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – will launch a joint bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
08/10/2019
The Asian Football Confederation have announced the teams of referees that will take charge of the Vietnam national team’s upcoming fixtures against Malaysia and Indonesia in the Asian zone’s second qualifying round for the World Cup 2020.
06/10/2019
HLV Tan Cheng Hoe đã gút danh sách 23 cầu thủ của đội tuyển Malaysia chuẩn bị cho trận gặp Việt Nam tại vòng loại thứ 2 World Cup 2022 khu vực châu Á trên sân Mỹ Đình ngày 10/10 tới.