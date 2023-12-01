{"article":{"id":"2221193","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 1/12/2023","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 1/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","contentObject":"<p>Cập nhật nhanh <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-tag13527180185210639379.html\" target=\"_blank\">kết quả bóng đá</a> lượt trận thứ 5 vòng bảng UEFA Europa League và lượt trận thứ 5 vòng bảng UEFA Conference League mùa giải 2023/24.</p>

<p>Kết quả của lượt trận thứ 5 vòng bảng AFC Cup và một số giải vô địch quốc gia tại châu Á, châu Âu, châu Mỹ được cập nhật liên tục.</p>

<table style=\"width: 81.9868%;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9625%;\">

<h2>Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay </h2>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p><strong>NGÀY GIỜ</strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p><strong>TRẬN ĐẤU</strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p><strong>TRỰC TIẾP</strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9625%;\">

<p><strong>UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG</strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"7\" style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>01/12 <br>00:45</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>AEK Athens - Brighton</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Atalanta - Sporting Lisbon</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Maccabi Haifa - Rennes</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Freiburg - Olympiakos Piraeus</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Sparta Praha - Real Betis</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Sturm Graz - Rakow Czestochowa</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Backa Topola - West Ham</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"9\" style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>01/12 <br>03:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Hacken BK - Leverkusen</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Liverpool - LASK Linz</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Molde - FK Qarabag</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Marseille - Ajax</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>G.Rangers - Aris Limassol</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Servette - Roma</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Sheriff Tiraspol - Slavia Praha</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Toulouse - Saint Gilloise</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Villarreal vs Panathinaikos</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9625%;\">

<p><strong>UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG</strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>30/11 <br>22:30</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Lokomotiv Astana - Dinamo Zagreb</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"8\" style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>01/12 <br>00:45</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>AZ Alkmaar - HSK Zrinjski Mostar</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Besiktas - Club Brugge</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Bodo Glimt - Lugano</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>FC Ballkani - Viktoria Plzen</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>HJK Helsinki - Aberdeen</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>KAA Gent - Zorya</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>KI Klaksvik - Slovan Bratislava</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Olimpija Ljubljana - Lille OSC</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"7\" style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>01/12 <br>03:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Aston Villa - Legia Warszawa</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Breidablik) - Maccabi Tel Aviv</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Frankfurt - PAOK Thessaloniki</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Fiorentina - KRC Genk</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>FK Cukaricki - Ferencvarosi TC</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Nordsjaelland - Fenerbahce</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Spartak Trnava - Ludogorets Razgrad</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9625%;\">

<p><strong>VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 - VÒNG 15</strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>30/11 <br>22:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Abha - Al Ahli Jeddah</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Al Riyadh - Al Hazem FC</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>01/12 <br>01:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Al Ittihad Jeddah - Al Khaleej Saihat</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9625%;\">

<p><strong>VĐQG BRAZIL 2023/24 – VÒNG 36</strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>01/12 <br>06:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Cruzeiro MG - Atl Paranaense</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>01/12 <br>05:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Gremio - Goias GO</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>01/12 <br>06:30</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Bragantino SP - Fortaleza CE</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9625%;\">

<p><strong>AFC CUP 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG</strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>30/11 <br>12:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Taichung Futuro FC 1-0 Chao Pak Kei</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>30/11 <br>15:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Macarthur FC 4-0 Shan United</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>30/11 <br>17:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Tainan City 3-0 Ulaanbaatar</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"4\" style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>30/11 <br>19:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>PSM Makassar 1-1 Hải Phòng</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\">FPT Play</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Hougang United FC 1-4 SABAH</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Phnom Penh Crown 4-0 Dynamic Herb Cebu FC</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Merw FK 1-1 Ravshan</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.4181%;\">

<p>30/11 <br>23:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.0072%;\">

<p>Altyn Asyr FK - FK Abdish-Ata Kant</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.5372%;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

{"article":{"id":"2221193","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 1/12/2023","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 1/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","contentObject":"<p>Cập nhật nhanh <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-tag13527180185210639379.html\" target=\"_blank\">kết quả bóng đá</a> lượt trận thứ 5 vòng bảng UEFA Europa League và lượt trận thứ 5 vòng bảng UEFA Conference League mùa giải 2023/24.</p> hòng nâng cấp ĐTQG.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/u23-viet-nam-hlv-troussier-tinh-gi-o-giai-chau-a-2024-2221363.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/u23-viet-nam-hlv-troussier-tinh-gi-o-giai-chau-a-2024-1515.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-01T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2221068","title":"Hải Phòng tuột chiến thắng, hết cơ hội đi tiếp ở AFC Cup","description":"Hải Phòng FC bị chủ nhà PSM Makassar cầm hòa 1-1 ở lượt trận thứ 5 bảng H, thầy trò HLV Chu Đình Nghiêm hết cơ hội đi tiếp ở AFC Cup 2023/24.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-psm-makassar-vs-hai-phong-afc-cup-2023-24-2221068.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/hai-phong-tuot-chien-thang-het-co-hoi-di-tiep-o-afc-cup-1441.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T21:00:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221337","title":"Bất ngờ thứ hạng của tuyển Việt Nam, 1 đội bóng Đông Nam Á nhảy vọt","description":"Chiều 30/11, Liên đoàn bóng đá thế giới (FIFA) công bố thứ hạng các đội tuyển quốc gia trong tháng 11/2023.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-fifa-thang-11-viet-nam-dung-im-1-doi-bong-dong-nam-a-nhay-vot-2221337.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/bat-ngo-thu-hang-cua-tuyen-viet-nam-1-doi-bong-dong-nam-a-nhay-vot-1400.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T20:30:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2221316","title":"Erik ten Hag được yêu cầu loại Andre Onana ở trận MU đấu Newcastle","description":"Trong lúc fan MU đòi Erik ten Hag loại Andre Onana ở trận Newcastle, cựu danh thủ Ruud Gullit cũng khuyên thuyền trưởng Quỷ đỏ không nên để thủ môn này gây họa thêm.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/erik-ten-hag-phai-loai-andre-onana-khoi-tran-mu-dau-newcastle-2221316.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/erik-ten-hag-duoc-yeu-cau-loai-andre-onana-o-tran-mu-dau-newcastle-1338.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T18:48:57","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221225","title":"Jude Bellingham: Đôi giày Zidane và lịch sử Cúp C1","description":"Jude Bellingham tiếp tục làm nên lịch sử khi Real Madrid thắng Napoli 4-2, ngày anh mang đôi giày mà Zidane từng ghi bàn trận chung kết Cúp C1 2002.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/jude-bellingham-doi-giay-zidane-va-ky-luc-cup-c1-2221225.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/jude-bellingham-doi-giay-zidane-va-lich-su-cup-c1-1066.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T16:46:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221096","title":"Đặng Văn Lâm không ngại 'đấu' Filip Nguyễn ở tuyển Việt Nam","description":"Thủ thành Đặng Văn Lâm sẵn sàng cho cuộc cạnh tranh vị trí số 1 ở khung thành tuyển Việt Nam, một khi Filip Nguyễn nhập tịch thành công.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/dang-van-lam-khong-ngai-dau-filip-nguyen-o-tuyen-viet-nam-2221096.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/dang-van-lam-khong-ngai-dau-filip-nguyen-o-tuyen-viet-nam-790.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T15:06:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2221135","title":"MU hỏi mua Florian Wirtz, Bayern chốt Varane","description":"MU mua Florian Wirtz, Bayern Munich chốt Varane, Barca và Quỷ đỏ cùng tranh Guido Rodriguez là những tin chuyển nhượng chính hôm nay, 30/11.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Tin chuyển nhượng","detailUrl":"/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao/tin-chuyen-nhuong","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tin-chuyen-nhuong-30-11-mu-ky-florian-wirtz-bayern-lay-varane-2221135.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/mu-hoi-mua-florian-wirtz-bayern-chot-varane-794.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T13:19:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2221002","title":"Lộ diện võ sĩ kế thừa Duy Nhất tranh đai vô địch MMA Championship","description":"Vượt qua các đối thủ mạnh, Bùi Trường Sinh - võ sĩ được đánh giá kế thừa Nguyễn Trần Duy Nhất tranh đai vô địch hạng 60kg tại MMA Championship 11 (LC11).","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lo-dien-vo-si-ke-thua-duy-nhat-tranh-dai-vo-dich-mma-championship-2221002.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/lo-dien-vo-si-ke-thua-duy-nhat-tranh-dai-vo-dich-mma-championship-766.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T12:29:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2220935","title":"Nhận định Hải Phòng đấu PSM Makassar: Nuôi hy vọng đi tiếp","description":"Hải Phòng hạ quyết tâm giành chiến thắng trong chuyến làm khách trên sân của PSM Makassar (Indonesia), vòng bảng AFC Cup 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-bong-da-hai-phong-vs-psm-makassar-19h-ngay-30-11-2220935.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/nhan-dinh-hai-phong-dau-psm-makassar-nuoi-hy-vong-di-tiep-760.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T12:23:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2221095","title":"Messi xin Pep Guardiola cho gia nhập Man City nhưng bị từ chối phũ","description":"Messi được cho đã năn nỉ thầy cũ Pep Guardiola cho cuộc tái ngộ ở Man City nhưng đã bị cựu thuyền trưởng Barca từ chối thẳng thừng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/messi-xin-pep-guardiola-cho-gia-nhap-man-city-nhung-bi-tu-choi-phu-2221095.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/messi-xin-pep-guardiola-cho-gia-nhap-man-city-nhung-bi-tu-choi-phu-660.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T11:37:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221042","title":"Neymar bị bạn gái 'đá': Tật xấu không chừa","description":"Neymar và bạn gái Bruna Biancardi chia tay chỉ hơn một tháng sau khi con gái của họ chào đời, do cầu thủ bóng đá Brazil thiếu chung thủy.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/neymar-bi-bruna-biancardi-chia-tay-vi-lang-nhang-2221042.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/neymar-bi-ban-gai-da-tat-xau-khong-chua-557.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T10:32:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2221051","title":"Sao MU xin lỗi, hứa làm mọi thứ để vào vòng 16 đội Cúp C1","description":"Garnacho phá vỡ bầu không khí thất vọng, hứa cùng đội làm tất thảy để MU lấy vé vòng 16 đội Cúp C1 sau trận hòa tai hại Galatasaray.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/sao-mu-xin-loi-hua-lam-moi-thu-de-vao-vong-16-doi-cup-c1-2221051.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/sao-mu-xin-loi-hua-lam-moi-thu-de-vao-vong-16-doi-cup-c1-550.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T10:26:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221036","title":"Vì sao bàn thắng của Hakim Ziyech vào lưới MU không hợp lệ?","description":"MU có lẽ oan uổng khi vuột chiến thắng quan trọng trước Galatasaray, trong đó có bàn đầu tiên của Hakim Ziyech được cho là không hợp lệ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/vi-sao-ban-thang-cua-hakim-ziyech-vao-luoi-mu-khong-hop-le-2221036.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/vi-sao-ban-thang-cua-hakim-ziyech-vao-luoi-mu-khong-hop-le-454.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T09:52:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2221014","title":"Ancelotti tuyên bố dậy sóng về Bellingham khi so với Zidane","description":"HLV Carlo Ancelotti đánh giá Jude Bellingham làm được điều mà Zidane không thể, sau màn trình diễn chói sáng khác ở trận Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ancelotti-tuyen-bo-day-song-ve-bellingham-khi-so-voi-zidane-2221014.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/ancelotti-tuyen-bo-day-song-ve-bellingham-khi-so-voi-zidane-359.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T09:19:40","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2220991","title":"MU rơi chiến thắng trước Galatasaray: Cái giá đắt đỏ từ Andre Onana","description":"Liên tục dẫn cách biệt 2 bàn nhưng MU phải chịu chia điểm 3-3 với Galatasaray, sau hai sai lầm của Onana và đối mặt nguy cơ bị loại khỏi Cúp C1.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/galatasaray-3-3-mu-toi-do-onana-gay-hoa-mu-o-cup-c1-2220991.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/mu-roi-chien-thang-truoc-galatasaray-khi-andre-onana-lai-gay-hoa-326.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T09:08:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2220981","title":"Cầu thủ Thái Lan và Trung Quốc biến sân cỏ thành võ đài","description":"Cầu thủ của hai CLB Zhejiang và Buriam United tại AFC Champions League đã để lại hình ảnh xấu xí khi lao vào nhau ẩu đả sau trận đấu.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/afc-champions-league-cau-thu-thai-lan-va-trung-quoc-bien-san-co-thanh-vo-dai-2220981.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/cau-thu-thai-lan-va-trung-quoc-bien-san-co-thanh-vo-dai-836.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T08:26:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2220985","title":"Andre Onana phản ứng thế nào khi đạp đổ chiến thắng của MU","description":"MU đã có thể giành chiến thắng trên sân Galatasaray nhưng sai lầm tai hại của Andre Onana đã hại đội, đẩy họ vào thế mong manh ở Champions League.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/andre-onana-phan-ung-the-nao-khi-dap-do-chien-thang-cua-mu-2220985.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/andre-onana-phan-ung-the-nao-khi-dap-do-chien-thang-cua-mu-269.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T08:26:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2190725","title":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Cúp C1 2023/24 hôm nay: MU nguy cơ bị loại sớm","description":"Bảng xếp hạng Cup C1 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng giải bóng đá UEFA Champions League mùa giải 2023-24, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-cup-c1-mua-giai-2023-24-2190725.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/9/17/bang-xep-hang-uefa-champions-league-2023-24-651.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T07:27:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2220733","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 30/11/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 30/11/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-30-11-2023-2220733.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/29/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-30112023-955.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T07:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2220961","title":"Hai lần xé lưới MU, Ziyech tự tin vào vòng 1/8 Cúp C1","description":"Ghi 2 bàn quan trọng, Hakim Ziyech giúp Galatasaray ngược dòng hòa MU 3-3 và tuyên bố sẽ giành chiếc vé vào vòng 1/8 Cúp C1.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/2-lan-xe-luoi-mu-ziyech-tin-di-tiep-o-cup-c1-2220961.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/hai-lan-xe-luoi-mu-ziyech-tu-tin-vao-vong-18-cup-c1-166.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T06:01:09","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2220956","title":"Arsenal thắng 6-0, đoạt vé vào vòng 1/8 Champions League","description":"Arsenal đè bẹp đội bóng đến từ nước Pháp - Lens 6 bàn không gỡ, qua đó giành vé sớm vào vòng knock-out Champions League","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-arsenal-6-0-lens-cup-c1-2023-24-2220956.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/arsenal-thang-6-0-doat-ve-vao-vong-18-champions-league-124.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T05:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2220741","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 30/11/2023: Hải Phòng bị loại khỏi AFC Cup","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 30/11/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-30-11-2023-2220741.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-30112023-hai-phong-bi-loai-khoi-afc-cup-1447.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T05:05:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2220846","title":"Tuyển Việt Nam đua vé World Cup: Bầu Đức giúp được gì?","description":"Tuyển Việt Nam tranh vé dự World Cup 2026 khiến nhiều người nhớ tới bầu Đức cùng lời hứa trước đây. Liệu ông chủ đội bóng phố Núi có thể làm gì giúp HLV Troussier?","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tuyen-viet-nam-dua-ve-world-cup-bau-duc-giup-duoc-gi-2220846.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/29/tuyen-viet-nam-dua-ve-world-cup-bau-duc-giup-duoc-gi-1475.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2220749","title":"Kết quả bóng đá Cup C1 hôm nay 30/11: Siêu kịch tính Galatasaray vs MU","description":"Kết quả bóng đá Cup C1 hôm nay 30/11 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá Cup C1 2023/2024 mới nhất tại đây.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-cup-c1-hom-nay-30-11-2220749.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/ket-qua-bong-da-cup-c1-hom-nay-3011-sieu-kich-tinh-galatasaray-vs-mu-79.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T05:02:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2220762","title":"Andre Onana mắc sai lầm, MU đánh rơi chiến thắng","description":"Andre Onana mắc lỗi trực tiếp dẫn đến bàn thua khiến MU ngậm ngùi rời sân Galatasaray với kết quả hòa 3-3, dù liên tục dẫn trước đối thủ.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-galatasaray-3-3-mu-vong-bang-champions-league-2220762.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/11/30/andre-onana-mac-sai-lam-mu-danh-roi-chien-thang-86.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-11-30T02:01:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

