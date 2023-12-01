Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá lượt trận thứ 5 vòng bảng UEFA Europa League và lượt trận thứ 5 vòng bảng UEFA Conference League mùa giải 2023/24.

Kết quả của lượt trận thứ 5 vòng bảng AFC Cup và một số giải vô địch quốc gia tại châu Á, châu Âu, châu Mỹ được cập nhật liên tục.

Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay 

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

01/12  
00:45

AEK Athens - Brighton

FPT Play

Atalanta - Sporting Lisbon

FPT Play

Maccabi Haifa - Rennes

FPT Play

Freiburg - Olympiakos Piraeus

FPT Play

Sparta Praha - Real Betis

FPT Play

Sturm Graz - Rakow Czestochowa

FPT Play

Backa Topola - West Ham

FPT Play

01/12  
03:00

Hacken BK - Leverkusen

FPT Play

Liverpool - LASK Linz

FPT Play

Molde - FK Qarabag

FPT Play

Marseille - Ajax

FPT Play

G.Rangers - Aris Limassol

FPT Play

Servette - Roma

FPT Play

Sheriff Tiraspol - Slavia Praha

FPT Play

Toulouse - Saint Gilloise

FPT Play

Villarreal vs Panathinaikos

FPT Play

UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2023/24 – VÒNG BẢNG

30/11  
22:30

Lokomotiv Astana - Dinamo Zagreb

FPT Play

01/12  
00:45

AZ Alkmaar - HSK Zrinjski Mostar

FPT Play

Besiktas - Club Brugge

FPT Play

Bodo Glimt - Lugano

FPT Play

FC Ballkani - Viktoria Plzen

FPT Play

HJK Helsinki - Aberdeen

FPT Play

KAA Gent - Zorya

FPT Play

KI Klaksvik - Slovan Bratislava

FPT Play

Olimpija Ljubljana - Lille OSC

FPT Play

01/12  
03:00

Aston Villa - Legia Warszawa

FPT Play

Breidablik) - Maccabi Tel Aviv

FPT Play

Frankfurt - PAOK Thessaloniki

FPT Play

Fiorentina - KRC Genk

FPT Play

FK Cukaricki - Ferencvarosi TC

FPT Play

Nordsjaelland - Fenerbahce

FPT Play

Spartak Trnava - Ludogorets Razgrad

FPT Play

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2023/24 - VÒNG 15

30/11  
22:00

Abha - Al Ahli Jeddah

Al Riyadh - Al Hazem FC

01/12  
01:00

Al Ittihad Jeddah - Al Khaleej Saihat

VĐQG BRAZIL 2023/24 – VÒNG 36

01/12  
06:00

Cruzeiro MG - Atl Paranaense

01/12  
05:00

Gremio - Goias GO

01/12  
06:30

Bragantino SP - Fortaleza CE

AFC CUP 2023 – VÒNG BẢNG

30/11 
12:00

Taichung Futuro FC 1-0 Chao Pak Kei

30/11 
15:00

Macarthur FC 4-0 Shan United

30/11 
17:00

Tainan City 3-0 Ulaanbaatar

30/11  
19:00

PSM Makassar 1-1 Hải Phòng

 FPT Play

Hougang United FC 1-4 SABAH

Phnom Penh Crown 4-0 Dynamic Herb Cebu FC

Merw FK 1-1 Ravshan

30/11  
23:00

Altyn Asyr FK - FK Abdish-Ata Kant