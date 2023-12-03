Kết quả bóng đá các trận đấu hôm nay 

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

 

V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 4

 

02/12
17:00

SLNA 4-4 Quảng Nam

FPT Play

02/12
18:00

Khánh Hòa 0-2 Thanh Hóa

FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

02/12
22:00

 Arsenal 2-1 Wolverhampton

 K+SPORT1

 Brentford 3-1 Luton

 ON Football, K+SPORT2

 Burnley 5-0 Sheffield Utd

 ON Sports, K+ACTION

03/12
00:30

 Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton

 ON Football, K+SPORT1

03/12
03:00

 Newcastle 1-0 Manchester Utd

 ON Football, K+SPORT1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15

02/12
20:00

 Girona 2-1 Valencia

SCTV15

02/12
22:15

 Ath.Bilbao 4-0 Rayo Vallecano

SCTV15

03/12
00:30

 Real Madrid 2-0 Granada

SCTV15

03/12
03:00

 Osasuna 1-1 Real Sociedad

SCTV15

VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 13

02/12
21:30

 Bayern Munich - Union Berlin

Hoãn

 Monchengladbach 2-1 Hoffenheim

 RB Leipzig 2-1 Heidenheim

ON SPORTS ACTION

 Bochum 3-1 Wolfsburg

03/12
00:30

 Stuttgart 2-0 Werder Bremen

VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

02/12
21:00

 Genoa 1-1 Empoli

ON SPORTS+

03/12
00:00

 Lazio 1-0 Cagliari

ON SPORTS+

03/12
02:45

 AC Milan 3-1 Frosinone

ON SPORTS+

VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 14

02/12
23:00

 Lens 3-2 Lyon

03/12
03:00

 Nantes 1-0 Nice

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 19

02/12
19:30

West Brom 1-2 Leicester City

02/12
22:00

Birmingham City 0-0 Rotherham United

Hull City 1-2 Watford

Ipswich Town 2-1 Coventry City

Leeds United 3-2 Middlesbrough

Millwall 1-1 Sunderland

Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Blackburn Rovers

Southampton 2-0 Cardiff City

Swansea City 1-1 Huddersfield Town

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6

02/12
13:30

 Western Utd 0-1 Wellington Phoenix

02/12
15:45

 Sydney 3-2 Perth Glory

VĐQG HÀN QUỐC 2023 – PLAY OFF

02/12
12:00

Daejeon Hana Citizen 2-2 FC Seoul

Suwon Bluewings 0-0 Gangwon FC

Suwon FC 1-1 Jeju United

VÔ ĐỊCH U17 THẾ GIỚI 2023 – CHUNG KẾT

02/12
19:00

Đức 2-2 Pháp (pen 4-3)