{"article":{"id":"2221921","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 3/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 3/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","contentObject":"<table align=\"center\" style=\"width: 81.856%;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<h2>Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay </h2>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<p><strong><span> V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 4</span></strong><strong><span></span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p>03/12<br>17:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p>HAGL vs Bình Dương</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p>VTV5, VTV5TN, FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p>03/12<br>17:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p>Hà Tĩnh vs Nam Định</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p>03/12<br>19:15</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p>Hà Nội vs Bình Định</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p>FPT Play, HTV Keys</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p>03/12<br>19:15</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p>TP Hồ Chí Minh vs Thể Công - Viettel</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p>HTV Thể Thao, FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"4\" style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>21:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Chelsea - Brighton</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Liverpool - Fulham</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT2</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Bournemouth - Aston Villa</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>K+ACTION</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> West Ham - Crystal Palace</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>K+CINE</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>23:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Manchester City - Tottenham</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>K+SPORT1</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>20:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Mallorca - Alaves</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12 <br>22:15</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Almeria - Real Betis</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>04/12 <br>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Sevilla - Villarreal</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>04/12 <br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Barcelona - Atl. Madrid</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 13</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12 <br>21:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Mainz - Freiburg</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS ACTION</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>23:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Leverkusen - Dortmund</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>04/12<br>01:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Augsburg - Frankfurt</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>18:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Lecce - Bologna</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"2\" style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>21:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Fiorentina - Salernitana</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS+</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Udinese - Verona</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>VTVCab ON</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>04/12<br>00:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Sassuolo - Roma</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>04/12<br>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Napoli - Inter Milan</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>18:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Lecce - Bologna</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON FOOTBALL</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9435%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>19:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Le Havre - PSG</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS NEWS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>21:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Monaco - Montpellier</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>VTVCab ON</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Brestois - Clermont</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Toulouse - Lorient</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>23:05</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Lille - Metz</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.9723%;\">

<p><span>04/12<br>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.3049%;\">

<p><span> Marseille - Rennes</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 20.6663%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>

<table align=\"center\" style=\"width: 82.133%;\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGÀY GIỜ</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRẬN ĐẤU</span></strong></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\">

<p><strong><span>TRỰC TIẾP</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9437%;\">

<p><strong><span> </span></strong><strong><span>V-LEAGUE 2023/24 - VÒNG 4</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p>02/12<br>17:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p>SLNA 4-4 Quảng Nam</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p>02/12<br>18:00</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p>Khánh Hòa 0-2 Thanh Hóa</p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\">

<p>FPT Play</p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9437%;\">

<p><strong><span>NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>02/12<br>22:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Arsenal 2-1 Wolverhampton</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"><span>K+SPORT1</span></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Brentford 3-1 Luton</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"><span>ON Football, K+SPORT2</span></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Burnley 5-0 Sheffield Utd</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"><span>ON Sports, K+ACTION</span></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"><span>ON Football, K+SPORT1</span></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Newcastle 1-0 Manchester Utd</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"><span>ON Football, K+SPORT1</span></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9437%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2023/24 – VÒNG 15</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>02/12<br>20:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Girona 2-1 Valencia</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>02/12<br>22:15</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Ath.Bilbao 4-0 Rayo Vallecano</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Real Madrid 2-0 Granada</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Osasuna 1-1 Real Sociedad</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\">

<p><span>SCTV15</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9437%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ĐỨC 2023/24 – VÒNG 13</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"4\" style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>02/12<br>21:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Bayern Munich - Union Berlin</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\">

<p><span>Hoãn</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Monchengladbach 2-1 Hoffenheim</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> RB Leipzig 2-1 Heidenheim</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS ACTION</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Bochum 3-1 Wolfsburg</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>00:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Stuttgart 2-0 Werder Bremen</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9437%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG ITALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>02/12<br>21:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Genoa 1-1 Empoli</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS+</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>00:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Lazio 1-0 Cagliari</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS+</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>02:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> AC Milan 3-1 Frosinone</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\">

<p><span>ON SPORTS+</span></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9437%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG PHÁP 2023/24 – VÒNG 14</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>02/12<br>23:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Lens 3-2 Lyon</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>03/12<br>03:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Nantes 1-0 Nice</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9437%;\">

<p><strong><span>HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2023/24 – VÒNG 19</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>02/12<br>19:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>West Brom 1-2 Leicester City</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"9\" style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>02/12<br>22:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Birmingham City 0-0 Rotherham United</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Hull City 1-2 Watford</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Ipswich Town 2-1 Coventry City</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Leeds United 3-2 Middlesbrough</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Millwall 1-1 Sunderland</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Stoke City</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Blackburn Rovers</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Southampton 2-0 Cardiff City</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Swansea City 1-1 Huddersfield Town</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9437%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2023/24 – VÒNG 6</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>02/12<br>13:30</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Western Utd 0-1 Wellington Phoenix</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>02/12<br>15:45</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span> Sydney 3-2 Perth Glory</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9437%;\">

<p><strong><span>VĐQG HÀN QUỐC 2023 – PLAY OFF</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td rowspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>02/12<br>12:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Daejeon Hana Citizen 2-2 FC Seoul</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Suwon Bluewings 0-0 Gangwon FC</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Suwon FC 1-1 Jeju United</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=\"3\" style=\"width: 99.9437%;\">

<p><strong><span>VÔ ĐỊCH U17 THẾ GIỚI 2023 – CHUNG KẾT</span></strong></p>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td style=\"width: 18.7394%;\">

<p><span>02/12<br>19:00</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 60.1013%;\">

<p><span>Đức 2-2 Pháp (pen 4-3)</span></p>

</td>

<td style=\"width: 21.103%;\"></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>","displayType":1,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-3-12-2023-2221921.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-3122023-147.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-3122023-148.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-03T06:47:02","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"03/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2222210","title":"Lịch thi đấu VCK EURO 2024 mới nhất","description":"Lịch thi đấu EURO 2024 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng chung kết EURO 2024, nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác nhất.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-euro-2024-moi-nhat-2222210.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/lich-thi-dau-vck-euro-2024-178.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T07:13:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222207","title":"Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2023/24 vòng 4 mới nhất","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League 1 2023/24 - Cập nhật vòng 4 bảng xếp hạng giải vô địch quốc gia V-League mùa giải 2023/2024, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-v-league-2023-24-vong-4-moi-nhat-2222207.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/bang-xep-hang-v-league-202324-vong-4-moi-nhat-173.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T06:32:27","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222003","title":"Nhận định Hà Nội đấu Bình Định: Thừa thắng xông lên","description":"Hà Nội FC hướng tới trận thắng thứ 2 liên tiếp ở đấu trường V-League 2023/24, trong cuộc tiếp đón Bình Định ở vòng 4, lúc 19h15 ngày 3/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-ha-noi-fc-vs-binh-dinh-19h15-ngay-3-12-2222003.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/nhan-dinh-ha-noi-dau-binh-dinh-thua-thang-xong-len-982.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T06:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2222204","title":"Rodrygo lập công, Real Madrid bỏ xa Barca 7 điểm","description":"Real Madrid giành chiến thắng 2-0 trước Granada, nhờ các pha ghi bàn của Diaz và Rodrygo ở vòng 15 La Liga. 