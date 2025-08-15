Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2025/26 mới nhất
Vòng 1
16/08/2025 02:00:00 Liverpool - Bournemouth
16/08/2025 18:30:00 Aston Villa - Newcastle
16/08/2025 21:00:00 Brighton - Fulham
16/08/2025 21:00:00 Sunderland - West Ham
16/08/2025 21:00:00 Tottenham - Burnley
16/08/2025 23:30:00 Wolves - Manchester City
17/08/2025 20:00:00 Chelsea - Crystal Palace
17/08/2025 20:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Brentford
17/08/2025 22:30:00 Manchester United - Arsenal
19/08/2025 02:00:00 Leeds - Everton
Vòng 2
23/08/2025 02:00:00 West Ham - Chelsea
23/08/2025 18:30:00 Manchester City - Tottenham
23/08/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Wolves
23/08/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Aston Villa
23/08/2025 21:00:00 Burnley - Sunderland
23/08/2025 23:30:00 Arsenal - Leeds
24/08/2025 20:00:00 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
24/08/2025 20:00:00 Everton - Brighton
24/08/2025 22:30:00 Fulham - Manchester United
26/08/2025 02:00:00 Newcastle - Liverpool
Vòng 3
30/08/2025 02:00:00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
30/08/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Fulham
30/08/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United - Burnley
30/08/2025 21:00:00 Sunderland - Brentford
30/08/2025 21:00:00 Tottenham - Bournemouth
30/08/2025 21:00:00 Wolves - Everton
30/08/2025 23:30:00 Leeds - Newcastle
31/08/2025 20:00:00 Nottingham Forest - West Ham
31/08/2025 20:00:00 Brighton - Manchester City
31/08/2025 22:30:00 Liverpool - Arsenal
Vòng 4
13/09/2025 18:30:00 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest
13/09/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Brighton
13/09/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Chelsea
13/09/2025 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Sunderland
13/09/2025 21:00:00 Everton - Aston Villa
13/09/2025 21:00:00 Fulham - Leeds
13/09/2025 21:00:00 Newcastle - Wolves
13/09/2025 23:30:00 West Ham - Tottenham
14/09/2025 20:00:00 Burnley - Liverpool
14/09/2025 22:30:00 Manchester City - Manchester United
Vòng 5
20/09/2025 18:30:00 Liverpool - Everton
20/09/2025 21:00:00 West Ham - Crystal Palace
20/09/2025 21:00:00 Wolves - Leeds
20/09/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Newcastle
20/09/2025 21:00:00 Brighton - Tottenham
20/09/2025 21:00:00 Burnley - Nottingham Forest
20/09/2025 23:30:00 Manchester United - Chelsea
21/09/2025 02:00:00 Fulham - Brentford
21/09/2025 20:00:00 Sunderland - Aston Villa
21/09/2025 22:30:00 Arsenal - Manchester City
Vòng 6
27/09/2025 18:30:00 Brentford - Manchester United
27/09/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Brighton
27/09/2025 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Liverpool
27/09/2025 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Fulham
27/09/2025 21:00:00 Leeds - Bournemouth
27/09/2025 21:00:00 Manchester City - Burnley
27/09/2025 23:30:00 Nottingham Forest - Sunderland
28/09/2025 20:00:00 Tottenham - Wolves
28/09/2025 22:30:00 Newcastle - Arsenal
30/09/2025 02:00:00 Everton - West Ham
Vòng 7
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Arsenal - West Ham
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Burnley
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Fulham
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Manchester City
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Liverpool
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Everton - Crystal Palace
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Leeds - Tottenham
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United - Sunderland
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Wolves - Brighton
Vòng 8
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Brighton - Newcastle
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Burnley - Leeds
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Fulham - Arsenal
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Liverpool - Manchester United
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Manchester City - Everton
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Sunderland - Wolves
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Tottenham - Aston Villa
18/10/2025 21:00:00 West Ham - Brentford
Vòng 9
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Arsenal - Crystal Palace
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Manchester City
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Liverpool
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Chelsea - Sunderland
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Everton - Tottenham
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Leeds - West Ham
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United - Brighton
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Newcastle - Fulham
25/10/2025 21:00:00 Wolves - Burnley
Vòng 10
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Brighton - Leeds
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Burnley - Arsenal
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Brentford
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Wolves
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Aston Villa
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City - Bournemouth
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Sunderland - Everton
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Tottenham - Chelsea
01/11/2025 22:00:00 West Ham - Newcastle
Vòng 11
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Bournemouth
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Brentford - Newcastle
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Chelsea - Wolves
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Brighton
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Everton - Fulham
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City - Liverpool
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Leeds
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Sunderland - Arsenal
08/11/2025 22:00:00 Tottenham - Manchester United
08/11/2025 22:00:00 West Ham - Burnley
Vòng 12
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Arsenal - Tottenham
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth - West Ham
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Brighton - Brentford
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Burnley - Chelsea
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Sunderland
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Leeds - Aston Villa
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Manchester United - Everton
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Newcastle - Manchester City
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Wolves - Crystal Palace
Vòng 13
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Wolves
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Brentford - Burnley
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Chelsea - Arsenal
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester United
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Everton - Newcastle
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City - Leeds
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Brighton
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Sunderland - Bournemouth
29/11/2025 22:00:00 Tottenham - Fulham
29/11/2025 22:00:00 West Ham - Liverpool
Vòng 14
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Arsenal - Brentford
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Bournemouth - Everton
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Brighton - Aston Villa
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Burnley - Crystal Palace
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Fulham - Manchester City
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Leeds - Chelsea
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Liverpool - Sunderland
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Manchester United - West Ham
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Newcastle - Tottenham
04/12/2025 03:00:00 Wolves - Nottingham Forest
Vòng 15
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Arsenal
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Brighton - West Ham
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Everton - Nottingham Forest
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Crystal Palace
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Leeds - Liverpool
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City - Sunderland
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Newcastle - Burnley
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Tottenham - Brentford
06/12/2025 22:00:00 Wolves - Manchester United
Vòng 16
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Arsenal - Wolves
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Brentford - Leeds
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Burnley - Fulham
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Chelsea - Everton
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester City
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Brighton
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Manchester United - Bournemouth
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham
13/12/2025 22:00:00 Sunderland - Newcastle
13/12/2025 22:00:00 West Ham - Aston Villa
Vòng 17
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Manchester United
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Burnley
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Brighton - Sunderland
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Everton - Arsenal
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Nottingham Forest
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Leeds - Crystal Palace
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Manchester City - West Ham
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Newcastle - Chelsea
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Tottenham - Liverpool
20/12/2025 22:00:00 Wolves - Brentford
Vòng 18
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Arsenal - Brighton
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Brentford - Bournemouth
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Burnley - Everton
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Chelsea - Aston Villa
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Wolves
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Manchester United - Newcastle
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester City
27/12/2025 22:00:00 Sunderland - Leeds
27/12/2025 22:00:00 West Ham - Fulham
Vòng 19
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Arsenal - Aston Villa
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Brentford - Tottenham
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Burnley - Newcastle
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Chelsea - Bournemouth
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Crystal Palace - Fulham
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Liverpool - Leeds
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Manchester United - Wolves
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Everton
31/12/2025 03:00:00 Sunderland - Manchester City
31/12/2025 03:00:00 West Ham - Brighton
Vòng 20
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Arsenal
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Burnley
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Everton - Brentford
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Liverpool
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Leeds - Manchester United
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Manchester City - Chelsea
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Newcastle - Crystal Palace
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Tottenham - Sunderland
03/01/2026 22:00:00 Wolves - West Ham
Vòng 21
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Arsenal - Liverpool
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Bournemouth - Tottenham
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Brentford - Sunderland
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Burnley - Manchester United
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Everton - Wolves
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Fulham - Chelsea
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Manchester City - Brighton
08/01/2026 03:00:00 Newcastle - Leeds
08/01/2026 03:00:00 West Ham - Nottingham Forest
Vòng 22
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Everton
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Bournemouth
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Chelsea - Brentford
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Leeds - Fulham
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Liverpool - Burnley
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Manchester United - Manchester City
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Sunderland - Crystal Palace
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Tottenham - West Ham
17/01/2026 22:00:00 Wolves - Newcastle
Vòng 23
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Arsenal - Manchester United
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Liverpool
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Brentford - Nottingham Forest
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Burnley - Tottenham
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Everton - Leeds
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Brighton
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Manchester City - Wolves
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Newcastle - Aston Villa
24/01/2026 22:00:00 West Ham - Sunderland
Vòng 24
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Brentford
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Everton
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Chelsea - West Ham
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Leeds - Arsenal
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Liverpool - Newcastle
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Manchester United - Fulham
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Sunderland - Burnley
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Tottenham - Manchester City
31/01/2026 22:00:00 Wolves - Bournemouth
Vòng 25
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Arsenal - Sunderland
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Aston Villa
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Burnley - West Ham
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Everton
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Leeds - Nottingham Forest
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Liverpool - Manchester City
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Manchester United - Tottenham
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Newcastle - Brentford
07/02/2026 22:00:00 Wolves - Chelsea
Vòng 26
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Aston Villa - Brighton
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Brentford - Arsenal
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Chelsea - Leeds
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Crystal Palace - Burnley
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Everton - Bournemouth
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Manchester City - Fulham
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Wolves
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Sunderland - Liverpool
12/02/2026 03:00:00 Tottenham - Newcastle
12/02/2026 03:00:00 West Ham - Manchester United
Vòng 27
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Leeds
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Brentford - Brighton
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Chelsea - Burnley
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Wolves
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Everton - Manchester United
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Manchester City - Newcastle
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Sunderland - Fulham
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Tottenham - Arsenal
21/02/2026 22:00:00 West Ham - Bournemouth
Vòng 28
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Arsenal - Chelsea
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Sunderland
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Nottingham Forest
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Burnley - Brentford
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Tottenham
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Leeds - Manchester City
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Liverpool - West Ham
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Newcastle - Everton
28/02/2026 22:00:00 Wolves - Aston Villa
Vòng 29
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Aston Villa - Chelsea
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Bournemouth - Brentford
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Brighton - Arsenal
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Everton - Burnley
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Fulham - West Ham
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Leeds - Sunderland
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Manchester City - Nottingham Forest
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Newcastle - Manchester United
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Tottenham - Crystal Palace
05/03/2026 03:00:00 Wolves - Liverpool
Vòng 30
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Arsenal - Everton
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Brentford - Wolves
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Burnley - Bournemouth
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Chelsea - Newcastle
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Leeds
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Liverpool - Tottenham
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Manchester United - Aston Villa
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Fulham
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Sunderland - Brighton
14/03/2026 22:00:00 West Ham - Manchester City
Vòng 31
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Aston Villa - West Ham
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Liverpool
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Everton - Chelsea
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Burnley
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Leeds - Brentford
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Manchester City - Crystal Palace
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Newcastle - Sunderland
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
21/03/2026 22:00:00 Wolves - Arsenal
Vòng 32
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Arsenal - Bournemouth
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Brentford - Everton
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Burnley - Brighton
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Chelsea - Manchester City
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Newcastle
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Liverpool - Fulham
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Manchester United - Leeds
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa
11/04/2026 21:00:00 Sunderland - Tottenham
11/04/2026 21:00:00 West Ham - Wolves
Vòng 33
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Sunderland
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Brentford - Fulham
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Chelsea - Manchester United
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - West Ham
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Everton - Liverpool
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Leeds - Wolves
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Manchester City - Arsenal
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Newcastle - Bournemouth
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Burnley
18/04/2026 21:00:00 Tottenham - Brighton
Vòng 34
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Arsenal - Newcastle
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Leeds
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Brighton - Chelsea
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Burnley - Manchester City
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Fulham - Aston Villa
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Liverpool - Crystal Palace
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Manchester United - Brentford
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Sunderland - Nottingham Forest
25/04/2026 21:00:00 West Ham - Everton
25/04/2026 21:00:00 Wolves - Tottenham
Vòng 35
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Arsenal - Fulham
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Tottenham
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Brentford - West Ham
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Everton - Manchester City
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Leeds - Burnley
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Manchester United - Liverpool
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Newcastle - Brighton
02/05/2026 21:00:00 Wolves - Sunderland
Vòng 36
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Brighton - Wolves
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Burnley - Aston Villa
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Everton
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Fulham - Bournemouth
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Liverpool - Chelsea
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Manchester City - Brentford
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Newcastle
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Sunderland - Manchester United
09/05/2026 21:00:00 Tottenham - Leeds
09/05/2026 21:00:00 West Ham - Arsenal
Vòng 37
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Arsenal - Burnley
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Aston Villa - Liverpool
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Bournemouth - Manchester City
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Brentford - Crystal Palace
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Chelsea - Tottenham
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Everton - Sunderland
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Leeds - Brighton
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Manchester United - Nottingham Forest
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Newcastle - West Ham
17/05/2026 21:00:00 Wolves - Fulham
Vòng 38
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Brighton - Manchester United
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Burnley - Wolves
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Arsenal
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Newcastle
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Liverpool - Brentford
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Manchester City - Aston Villa
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Sunderland - Chelsea
24/05/2026 22:00:00 Tottenham - Everton
24/05/2026 22:00:00 West Ham - Leeds