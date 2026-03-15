Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

V-LEAGUE 2025/26  - VÒNG 16

15/03
19:15

Công an TP. Hồ Chí Minh - PVF-CAND

FPT Play, HTV Thể thao, MyTV, TV360, SCTV

15/03
19:15

Thể Công Viettel - Hải Phòng

FPT Play, TV 360+9, TV360+3

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 30

15/03
21:00

 Crystal Palace - Leeds

FPT Play

 Nottingham Forest - Fulham

FPT Play

 Manchester Utd - Aston Villa

FPT Play

15/03
23:30

 Liverpool - Tottenham

FPT Play

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 28

15/03
20:00

 Mallorca - Espanyol

SCTV 15

15/03
22:15

 Barcelona - Sevilla

SCTV 15

16/03
00:30

 Real Betis - Celta Vigo

SCTV 22

16/03
03:00

 Real Sociedad - Osasuna

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 29

15/03
18:30

 Verona - Genoa

ON SPORTS+

15/03
21:00

 Sassuolo - Bologna

ON SPORTS+

 Pisa - Cagliari

ON FOOTBALL

16/03
00:00

 Como - Roma

ON SPORTS+

16/03
02:45

 Lazio - AC Milan

ON SPORTS+

VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 26

15/03
21:30

 Werder Bremen - Mainz

TV 360

15/03
23:30

 Freiburg - Union Berlin

TV 360

16/03
01:30

 Stuttgart - RB Leipzig

TV 360

VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 26

15/03
21:00

 Strasbourg - Paris

ON SPORTS NEWS

15/03
23:15

 Le Havre - Lyon

ON SPORTS NEWS

 Metz - Toulouse

ON SPORTS+

16/03
02:45

 Rennes - Lille

ON SPORTS NEWS

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

V-LEAGUE 2025/26  - VÒNG 16

14/03

18:00

Becamex TP. Hồ Chí Minh 2-0 Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh

FPT Play, HTV4, MyTV, TV360, SCTV

14/03

18:00

Ninh Bình 1-2 Công an Hà Nội

FPT Play, VTV7, MyTV, TV360, SCTV

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 30

14/03

22:00

Burnley 0-0 Bournemouth

FPT Play

Sunderland 0-1 Brighton

FPT Play

15/03

00:30

Arsenal 2-0 Everton

FPT Play

Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle

FPT Play

15/03

03:00

West Ham 1-1 Manchester City

FPT Play

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 28

14/03

20:00

Girona 3-0 Ath.Bilbao

SCTV 15

14/03

22:15

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe

SCTV 15

15/03

00:30

Real Oviedo 1-0 Valencia

SCTV 22

15/03

03:00

Real Madrid 4-1 Elche

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 29

14/03

21:00

Inter Milan 1-1 Atalanta

ON FOOTBALL

15/03

00:00

Napoli 2-1 Lecce

ON FOOTBALL

15/03

02:45

Udinese 0-1 Juventus

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 26

14/03

21:30

Dortmund 2-0 Augsburg

TV 360

E.Frankfurt 1-0 Heidenheim

TV 360

Hoffenheim 1-1 Wolfsburg

TV 360

Leverkusen 1-1 Bayern Munich

TV 360

15/03

00:30

Hamburg 1-1 Cologne

TV 360

VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 26

14/03

23:00

Lorient 2-1 Lens

ON SPORTS NEWS

15/03

01:00

Angers 0-2 Nice

ON SPORTS NEWS

15/03

03:05

Monaco 2-0 Brest

ON SPORTS NEWS

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2026

15/03

00:00

Toronto 1-1 New York RB

15/03

02:00

Atlanta Utd 3-1 Philadelphia Union

15/03

05:15

Columbus Crew - Nashville

15/03

06:30

Charlotte - Inter Miami

New York City - Colorado Rapids

Orlando City - Montreal

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 26

15/03

02:00

Al Fateh 0-1 Al Hilal

Al Khaleej 0-5 Al Nassr

Al Shabab 2-0 Al Okhdood

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