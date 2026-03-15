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Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
V-LEAGUE 2025/26 - VÒNG 16
|
15/03
|
Công an TP. Hồ Chí Minh - PVF-CAND
|
FPT Play, HTV Thể thao, MyTV, TV360, SCTV
|
15/03
|
Thể Công Viettel - Hải Phòng
|
FPT Play, TV 360+9, TV360+3
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 30
|
15/03
|
Crystal Palace - Leeds
|
FPT Play
|
Nottingham Forest - Fulham
|
FPT Play
|
Manchester Utd - Aston Villa
|
FPT Play
|
15/03
|
Liverpool - Tottenham
|
FPT Play
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 28
|
15/03
|
Mallorca - Espanyol
|
SCTV 15
|
15/03
|
Barcelona - Sevilla
|
SCTV 15
|
16/03
|
Real Betis - Celta Vigo
|
SCTV 22
|
16/03
|
Real Sociedad - Osasuna
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 29
|
15/03
|
Verona - Genoa
|
ON SPORTS+
|
15/03
|
Sassuolo - Bologna
|
ON SPORTS+
|
Pisa - Cagliari
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
16/03
|
Como - Roma
|
ON SPORTS+
|
16/03
|
Lazio - AC Milan
|
ON SPORTS+
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 26
|
15/03
|
Werder Bremen - Mainz
|
TV 360
|
15/03
|
Freiburg - Union Berlin
|
TV 360
|
16/03
|
Stuttgart - RB Leipzig
|
TV 360
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 26
|
15/03
|
Strasbourg - Paris
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
15/03
|
Le Havre - Lyon
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Metz - Toulouse
|
ON SPORTS+
|
16/03
|
Rennes - Lille
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
V-LEAGUE 2025/26 - VÒNG 16
|
14/03
18:00
|
Becamex TP. Hồ Chí Minh 2-0 Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh
|
FPT Play, HTV4, MyTV, TV360, SCTV
|
14/03
18:00
|
Ninh Bình 1-2 Công an Hà Nội
|
FPT Play, VTV7, MyTV, TV360, SCTV
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 30
|
14/03
22:00
|
Burnley 0-0 Bournemouth
|
FPT Play
|
Sunderland 0-1 Brighton
|
FPT Play
|
15/03
00:30
|
Arsenal 2-0 Everton
|
FPT Play
|
Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle
|
FPT Play
|
15/03
03:00
|
West Ham 1-1 Manchester City
|
FPT Play
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 28
|
14/03
20:00
|
Girona 3-0 Ath.Bilbao
|
SCTV 15
|
14/03
22:15
|
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe
|
SCTV 15
|
15/03
00:30
|
Real Oviedo 1-0 Valencia
|
SCTV 22
|
15/03
03:00
|
Real Madrid 4-1 Elche
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 29
|
14/03
21:00
|
Inter Milan 1-1 Atalanta
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
15/03
00:00
|
Napoli 2-1 Lecce
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
15/03
02:45
|
Udinese 0-1 Juventus
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 26
|
14/03
21:30
|
Dortmund 2-0 Augsburg
|
TV 360
|
E.Frankfurt 1-0 Heidenheim
|
TV 360
|
Hoffenheim 1-1 Wolfsburg
|
TV 360
|
Leverkusen 1-1 Bayern Munich
|
TV 360
|
15/03
00:30
|
Hamburg 1-1 Cologne
|
TV 360
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 26
|
14/03
23:00
|
Lorient 2-1 Lens
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
15/03
01:00
|
Angers 0-2 Nice
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
15/03
03:05
|
Monaco 2-0 Brest
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2026
|
15/03
00:00
|
Toronto 1-1 New York RB
|
15/03
02:00
|
Atlanta Utd 3-1 Philadelphia Union
|
15/03
05:15
|
Columbus Crew - Nashville
|
15/03
06:30
|
Charlotte - Inter Miami
|
New York City - Colorado Rapids
|
Orlando City - Montreal
|
VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 26
|
15/03
02:00
|
Al Fateh 0-1 Al Hilal
|
Al Khaleej 0-5 Al Nassr
|
Al Shabab 2-0 Al Okhdood
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