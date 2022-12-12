Thể thao World Cup

Link xem trực tiếp vòng bán kết World Cup 2022 mới nhất

Cập nhật link xem trực tiếp World Cup 2022 hôm nay, với tâm điểm là các trận đấu thuộc vòng bán kết, nơi có sự góp mặt của Argentina, Pháp, Croatia và Maroc.

Lịch thi đấu vòng bán kết World Cup 2022

Ngày Giờ STT Đội Tỷ số Đội Trực tiếp
14/12 02h00 BK 1 Croatia ?-? Argentina  VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
15/12 02h00 BK 2 Maroc ?-? pháp  VTV3, VTVCần Thơ 

Bán kết 1: Croatia vs Argentina

Sân: Lusail, Lusail

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 14/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da 

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html   

Link video: 

Bán kết 2: Maroc vs Pháp

Sân: Al Bayt, Al Khor

Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 15/12

Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da  

Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html  

Link video: 

Video Hà Lan 2-2 (pen 3-4) Argentina (nguồn: VTV)

Xem ngay lịch thi đấu World Cup 2022 mới nhất tại đây!

