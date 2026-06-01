Link xem trực tiếp Scotland vs Brazil:
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9 (giọng Nam Bộ): https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://tv360.vn
Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://fptplay.vn/su-kien/scotland-brazil-6a39410a3d4ddd8fb3c2e15e?event=eventtv&type=highlight
Đội hình dự kiến:
Scotland (3-5-1-1): Gunn; Hanley, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, Christie, Ferguson, McGinn, Robertson; McTominay; Adams.
Brazil (4-4-2): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Paqueta, Guimaraes, Casemiro, Vinicius; Rayan, Cunha.