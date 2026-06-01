Link xem trực tiếp Scotland vs Brazil:

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9 (giọng Nam Bộ): https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html

Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://tv360.vn

Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://fptplay.vn/su-kien/scotland-brazil-6a39410a3d4ddd8fb3c2e15e?event=eventtv&type=highlight

Đội hình dự kiến:

Scotland (3-5-1-1): Gunn; Hanley, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, Christie, Ferguson, McGinn, Robertson; McTominay; Adams.

Brazil (4-4-2): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Paqueta, Guimaraes, Casemiro, Vinicius; Rayan, Cunha.

Brazil nhận tin xấu về Raphinha
Brazil nhận tin xấu về Raphinha
Raphinha báo tin xấu cho đội tuyển Brazil với chấn thương khá nặng, không thể đá trận Scotland ở bảng C World Cup 2026.