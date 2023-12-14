PSG đã giành vé vào vòng 16 đội Champions League, với vị trí nhì bảng F, với cùng 8 điểm như AC Milan nhưng hơn hiệu số.

mbappe luis enrique.jpg
Mbappe muốn PSG tấn công để giành chiến thắng nhưng HLV Luis Enrique lại chỉ đạo đội đá chậm khiến tiền đạo này không hài lòng

Ở lượt đấu cuối làm khách trên sân Borussia Dortmund, các nhà vô địch Ligue 1 đã để chủ nhà vượt lên trước khi Warren Zaire-Emery giúp họ kiếm được 1 điểm, đủ để giúp họ không bị loại sớm khỏi sân chơi danh giá nhất châu Âu.

Bản thân Mbappe suýt lập công trong hiệp 1 nhưng Niklas Sule cứu thua cho Dortmund ngay trên vạch vôi. Đến phút 76, anh đã làm tung lưới chủ nhà nhưng bị VAR từ chối vì lỗi việt vị.

Tờ Le Parisien cho hay, Mbappe không hài lòng với HLV trưởng Luis Enrique khi ông chỉ đạo PSG đá chậm để chung cuộc nhận kết quả hòa. Chân sút 24 tuổi muốn đội giành chiến thắng để dẫn đầu bảng, với lượt về được chơi trên sân nhà.

dortmund psg 2.jpg
Mbappe cùng đồng đội giành quyền đi tiếp với vị trí nhì bảng F

Khi trận đấu kết thúc, Mbappe phàn nàn điều đó với một số thành viên BHL PSG, không quên tiến về phía các CĐV nhà để cảm ơn, nhưng sau đó bước nhanh lên xe bus ngồi một mình trước khi đồng đội có mặt.

Tương lai của Mbappe được cho phụ thuộc nhiều vào hành trình của PSG tại Champions League. Hiện giữa anh và CLB vẫn chưa có thông báo ký mới, điều đó có nghĩa đội trưởng tuyển Pháp có thể tự do đàm phán với CLB khác khi cửa chuyển nhượng mùa Đông bắt đầu vào 1/1/2024.

 Real Madrid được cho đã ra tối hậu thư với Mbappe, có 2 tuần để quyết định gia nhập Bernabeu, hạn chót là trước 16/1/2024.