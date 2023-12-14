{"article":{"id":"2227072","title":"Mbappe bức xúc thuyền trưởng PSG, bỏ lên xe ngồi một mình","description":"Mbappe không hài lòng với chỉ đạo của HLV Luis Enrique nên sau trận PSG 1-1 Dortmund đã bỏ thẳng lên xe, ngồi một mình.","contentObject":"<p>PSG đã giành vé vào vòng 16 đội <strong><a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/champions-league-tag198851.html\">Champions League</a></strong>, với vị trí nhì bảng F, với cùng 8 điểm như AC Milan nhưng hơn hiệu số.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/mbappe-luis-enrique-1413.jpg?width=768&s=n7TAaYEApS4dBIQ8ehXiuA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/mbappe-luis-enrique-1413.jpg?width=1024&s=XCJHtWIrH35huZX-ui29sw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/mbappe-luis-enrique-1413.jpg?width=0&s=lxDPFAwbAVycCysxri7LlA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/mbappe-luis-enrique-1413.jpg?width=768&s=n7TAaYEApS4dBIQ8ehXiuA\" alt=\"mbappe luis enrique.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/mbappe-luis-enrique-1413.jpg?width=260&s=0B5FPY_W8h0DS5yQ7Ns8vQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Mbappe muốn PSG tấn công để giành chiến thắng nhưng HLV Luis Enrique lại chỉ đạo đội đá chậm khiến tiền đạo này không hài lòng</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Ở lượt đấu cuối làm khách trên sân Borussia Dortmund, các <strong><a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/psg-tag17780649405925799838.html\">nhà vô địch Ligue 1</a></strong> đã để chủ nhà vượt lên trước khi Warren Zaire-Emery giúp họ kiếm được 1 điểm, đủ để giúp họ không bị loại sớm khỏi sân chơi danh giá nhất châu Âu.</p>

<p>Bản thân Mbappe suýt lập công trong hiệp 1 nhưng Niklas Sule cứu thua cho Dortmund ngay trên vạch vôi. Đến phút 76, anh đã làm tung lưới chủ nhà nhưng bị VAR từ chối vì lỗi việt vị.</p>

<p>Tờ Le Parisien cho hay, Mbappe không hài lòng với HLV trưởng Luis Enrique khi ông chỉ đạo PSG đá chậm để chung cuộc nhận kết quả hòa. Chân sút 24 tuổi muốn đội giành chiến thắng để dẫn đầu bảng, với lượt về được chơi trên sân nhà.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/dortmund-psg-2-1414.jpg?width=768&s=K9IaUn-73uBOPBeQ-T0VtA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/dortmund-psg-2-1414.jpg?width=1024&s=7bKwLFTjiiyFgQhtmfhBNw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/dortmund-psg-2-1414.jpg?width=0&s=9a6LYU_cbe2FsowO_VblCw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/dortmund-psg-2-1414.jpg?width=768&s=K9IaUn-73uBOPBeQ-T0VtA\" alt=\"dortmund psg 2.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/dortmund-psg-2-1414.jpg?width=260&s=sa6sLhCHNxRkXG_zS-pouA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Mbappe cùng đồng đội giành quyền đi tiếp với vị trí nhì bảng F</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Khi trận đấu kết thúc, Mbappe phàn nàn điều đó với một số thành viên BHL PSG, không quên tiến về phía các CĐV nhà để cảm ơn, nhưng sau đó bước nhanh lên xe bus ngồi một mình trước khi đồng đội có mặt.</p>

<p>Tương lai của Mbappe được cho phụ thuộc nhiều vào hành trình của PSG tại Champions League. Hiện giữa anh và CLB vẫn chưa có thông báo ký mới, điều đó có nghĩa đội trưởng tuyển Pháp có thể tự do đàm phán với CLB khác khi cửa chuyển nhượng mùa Đông bắt đầu vào 1/1/2024.</p>

<p> Real Madrid được cho đã ra tối hậu thư với Mbappe, có 2 tuần để quyết định gia nhập Bernabeu, hạn chót là trước 16/1/2024.</p>

lầy với Erik ten Hag, mà nguyên nhân đến từ chuyển nhượng sai lầm và kỷ luật.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-erik-ten-hag-va-bong-toi-hau-alex-ferguson-2226927.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/mu-khung-hoang-10-nam-duoi-cai-bong-alex-ferguson-1184.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T17:04:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2227037","title":"Rashford cầm đầu nhóm cầu thủ MU ‘lật ghế’ Erik ten Hag","description":"Marcus Rashford được cho dẫn đầu nhóm cầu thủ MU quyết ‘lật ghế’ Erik ten Hag ở Old Trafford càng nhanh càng tốt.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/rashford-dan-dau-nhom-cau-thu-mu-lat-ghe-erik-ten-hag-2227037.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/rashford-dan-dau-nhom-cau-thu-mu-lat-ghe-erik-ten-hag-1264.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T17:03:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2227010","title":"Sir Jim Ratcliffe chọn Graham Potter thay Erik ten Hag dẫn dắt MU","description":"MU được loan báo đã lên kế hoạch sa thải Erik ten Hag và Sir Jim Ratcliffe muốn người thay thế là cựu thuyền trưởng Chelsea, Graham Potter.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/sir-jim-ratcliffe-chon-graham-potter-thay-erik-ten-hag-dan-dat-mu-2227010.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/sir-jim-ratcliffe-chon-graham-potter-thay-erik-ten-hag-dan-dat-mu-1191.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T16:21:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226932","title":"Tuyển futsal Việt Nam gặp Trung Quốc, Thái Lan ở VCK châu Á 2024","description":"Kết quả bốc thăm đưa tuyển futsal Việt Nam vào bảng A, gặp các đối thủ Trung Quốc, Thái Lan và Myanmar, tại VCK châu Á 2024.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tuyen-futsal-viet-nam-gap-thai-lan-o-giai-chau-a-2024-2226932.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/tuyen-futsal-viet-nam-gap-trung-quoc-thai-lan-o-vck-chau-a-2024-1002.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T15:08:36","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2226935","title":"AFC cổ vũ Quang Hải và tuyển Việt Nam trước thềm Asian Cup 2023","description":"Liên đoàn bóng đá châu Á (AFC) vừa có động thái cổ vũ đội tuyển Việt Nam trước thềm Asian Cup 2023 tổ chức tại Qatar sắp tới.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/afc-co-vu-quang-hai-va-tuyen-viet-nam-truoc-them-asian-cup-2023-2226935.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/afc-co-vu-quang-hai-va-tuyen-viet-nam-tai-asian-cup-2023-996.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T15:07:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2226914","title":"Tuyển bóng chuyền nữ Việt Nam thua nhà vô địch Nam Mỹ 0-3","description":"Dù thi đấu rất cố gắng nhưng tuyển bóng chuyền nữ Việt Nam vẫn phải nhận thất bại 0-3 trước đối thủ mạnh Dentil Praia Clube tại giải vô địch các CLB thế giới 2023.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tuyen-bong-chuyen-nu-viet-nam-thua-nha-vo-dich-nam-my-0-3-2226914.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/tuyen-bong-chuyen-nu-viet-nam-thua-nha-vo-dich-nam-my-0-3-928.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T14:39:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226856","title":"Xavi phủ nhận Barca căng thẳng sau thất bại ở Cúp C1","description":"Xavi Hernandez phủ nhận nội bộ Barca căng thẳng sau trận thua Antwerp ở Cúp C1, khi quan chức CLB can thiệp vào đội hình thi đấu.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/xavi-phu-nhan-barca-cang-thang-sau-that-bai-o-cup-c1-2226856.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/xavi-phu-nhan-barca-cang-thang-sau-that-bai-o-cup-c1-859.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T13:44:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226762","title":"Jaap Stam: 'Antony không đủ trình độ chơi cho MU'","description":"Cựu trung vệ Quỷ đỏ - Jaap Stam thẳng thắn cho rằng, Antony chưa đủ đẳng cấp và trình độ để thi đấu cho đội bóng thành Manchester.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/jaap-stam-antony-khong-du-trinh-do-choi-cho-mu-2226762.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/jaap-stam-antony-khong-du-trinh-do-choi-cho-mu-236.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T09:48:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226788","title":"Xác định 16 đội vào vòng knock-out Champions League","description":"Vòng bảng vừa khép lại với việc 16 cái tên xuất sắc nhất giành quyền vào vòng knock-out UEFA Champions League 2023/24 đã được xác định.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/xac-dinh-16-doi-vao-vong-knock-out-champions-league-2226788.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/xac-dinh-16-doi-vao-vong-knock-out-champions-league-514.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T08:59:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226773","title":"PSG vượt qua bảng tử thần Cúp C1: Người hùng Zaire-Emery","description":"PSG chia điểm Dortmund 1-1 để lách qua khe cửa hẹp bảng tử thần Cúp C1, nhờ công của tài năng trẻ Warren Zaire-Emery mà không phải Kylian Mbappe.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-dortmund-1-1-psg-nguoi-hung-zaire-emery-o-cup-c1-2226773.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/psg-vuot-qua-bang-tu-than-cup-c1-nguoi-hung-zaire-emery-491.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T08:38:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226772","title":"Lewandowski 'tàng hình', Barca thua sốc ở Champions League","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Lewandowski thi đấu mờ nhạt, Barca nhận thất bại 2-3 trước đội bóng ít tên tuổi Royal Antwerp, ở lượt trận cuối cùng vòng bảng UEFA Champions League.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-antwerp-3-2-barca-cup-c1-2023-24-2226772.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/lewandowski-tang-hinh-barca-thua-soc-o-champions-league-455.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T08:24:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2226510","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 14/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 14/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-14-12-2023-2226510.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-14122023-866.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T07:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2190725","title":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Cúp C1 2023/24 hôm nay: Xác định 2 CLB cuối cùng đi tiếp","description":"Bảng xếp hạng Cup C1 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng giải bóng đá UEFA Champions League mùa giải 2023-24, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-cup-c1-mua-giai-2023-24-2190725.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/9/17/bang-xep-hang-uefa-champions-league-2023-24-651.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T07:07:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226761","title":"MU đối diện nguy cơ mất trắng Raphael Varane","description":"Trung vệ Raphael Varane có thể rời sân Old Trafford theo dạng chuyển nhượng tự do hè tới.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-doi-dien-nguy-co-mat-trang-raphael-varane-2226761.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/mu-doi-dien-nguy-co-mat-trang-raphael-varane-192.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T06:43:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226760","title":"Lộ diện ứng viên nặng ký thay Ten Hag dẫn dắt MU","description":"Lãnh đạo MU đang để mắt đến Julen Lopetegui, người có thể được mời ngồi vào ghế nóng tại Old Trafford nếu HLV Ten Hag bị sa thải.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lo-dien-ung-vien-nang-ky-thay-ten-hag-dan-dat-mu-2226760.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/lo-dien-ung-vien-nang-ky-thay-ten-hag-dan-dat-mu-151.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T06:37:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226754","title":"Ngược dòng hạ Newcastle, Milan xuống chơi ở Europa League","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - AC Milan xuất sắc lội ngược dòng đánh bại chủ nhà Newcastle 2-1, qua đó có được vị trí thứ 3 bảng F và xuống chơi ở Europa League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-newcastle-1-2-milan-cup-c1-2023-24-2226754.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/nguoc-dong-ha-newcastle-milan-lay-ve-da-europa-league-48.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T05:19:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2226521","title":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 14/12/2023: PSG đi tiếp, Barca thua sốc","description":"Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 14/12/2023, với các trận đấu trong nước và các giải tại châu Âu, châu Mỹ và châu Á đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-14-12-2023-2226521.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/ket-qua-bong-da-hom-nay-14122023-41.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T05:05:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226667","title":"Tuyển Việt Nam: Filip Nguyễn háo hức, Hoàng Đức thấp thỏm","description":"Filip Nguyễn tràn đầy cơ hội lên tuyển Việt Nam và cạnh tranh sòng phẳng cho vị trí gác đền, trong khi Hoàng Đức vẫn có nguy cơ phải ngồi ngoài dưới thời HLV Philippe Troussier.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/filip-nguyen-hao-huc-hoang-duc-thap-thom-o-tuyen-viet-nam-2226667.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/tuyen-viet-nam-filip-nguyen-hao-huc-hoang-duc-thap-thom-1490.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T05:04:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2226535","title":"PSG hú vía giành vé vào vòng knock-out Champions League","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - PSG hòa 1-1 với chủ nhà Dortmund nhờ pha ghi bàn của cầu thủ 17 tuổi, qua đó đoạt tấm vé còn lại của bảng F vào vòng 1/8 UEFA Champions League 2023/24.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-dortmund-1-1-psg-cup-c1-2023-24-2226535.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/truc-tiep-bong-da-dortmund-1-1-psg-cau-thu-17-tuoi-go-hoa-cho-doi-khach-34.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T04:59:00","option":66112,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226528","title":"Kết quả bóng đá Cup C1 hôm nay 14/12: Kịch tính bảng 'tử thần'","description":"Kết quả bóng đá Cup C1 hôm nay 14/12 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá Cup C1 2023/2024 mới nhất tại đây.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-cup-c1-hom-nay-14-12-2226528.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/ket-qua-bong-da-cup-c1-hom-nay-1412-kich-tinh-bang-tu-than-46.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T04:35:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226700","title":"Gần 200 VĐV tranh tài tại giải bóng bàn Cúp Hội Nhà báo Việt Nam 2023","description":"Giải bóng bàn Cúp Hội Nhà báo Việt Nam lần thứ XVI - năm 2023 khai mạc tại nhà thi đấu Trịnh Hoài Đức (Hà Nội) ngày 13/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/gan-200-tay-vot-tranh-tai-tai-giai-bong-ban-cup-hoi-nha-bao-viet-nam-2023-2226700.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/gan-200-vdv-tranh-tai-tai-giai-bong-ban-cup-hoi-nha-bao-viet-nam-2023-8.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T00:32:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226676","title":"Giật mình những con số thống kê của MU sau thất bại ở Cúp C1","description":"Chiến dịch Cúp C1 khốn khổ của MU kết thúc vào rạng sáng nay (13/12) sau trận thua 0-1 Bayern Munich, với nhiều con số ‘xát muối’ vào đội chủ sân Old Trafford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/giat-minh-nhung-con-so-thong-ke-cua-mu-sau-that-bai-o-cup-c1-2226676.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/giat-minh-nhung-con-so-thong-ke-cua-mu-sau-that-bai-o-cup-c1-1412.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T20:39:51","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226622","title":"Bruno Fernandes: Đội trưởng MU và nỗi ám ảnh Cup C1","description":"Trong 3 mùa giải cùng MU chinh chiến ở sân chơi Cúp C1, Bruno Fernandes không thể hiện được nhiều và \"Quỷ đỏ\" luôn bị loại từ sớm.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bruno-fernandes-doi-truong-mu-va-tham-hoa-cup-c1-2226622.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/bruno-fernandes-doi-truong-mu-va-noi-am-anh-cup-c1-1251.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T18:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226608","title":"Câu nói của Thomas Tuchel có thể giúp Ten Hag không bị MU sa thải","description":"Thomas Tuchel chỉ ra thực tế của MU, bày tỏ sự cảm thông với Erik ten Hag, sau khi Bayern Munich khiến Quỷ đỏ thêm khổn khố vì bị loại khỏi Champions League.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cau-noi-cua-thomas-tuchel-co-the-giup-ten-hag-khong-bi-mu-sa-thai-2226608.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/cau-noi-cua-thomas-tuchel-co-the-giup-ten-hag-khong-bi-mu-sa-thai-1131.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T16:24:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226583","title":"Filip Nguyễn nhận tin cực vui từ AFC, sẵn sàng lên tuyển Việt Nam","description":"LĐBĐ châu Á (AFC) thông báo Filip Nguyễn chính thức đủ điều kiện được đăng ký trong danh sách sơ bộ của tuyển Việt Nam tham dự Asian Cup 2023.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/filip-nguyen-nhan-tin-cuc-vui-tu-afc-san-sang-len-tuyen-viet-nam-2226583.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/filip-nguyen-nhan-tin-cuc-vui-tu-afc-san-sang-len-tuyen-viet-nam-1063.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T15:48:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

