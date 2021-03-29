 
01/04/2021 11:21:35 (GMT +7)

Miss World Vietnam

Đàm Vĩnh Hưng, Hà Kiều Anh làm giám khảo Miss World Vietnam 2021
Đàm Vĩnh Hưng, Hà Kiều Anh làm giám khảo Miss World Vietnam 2021

Đàm Vĩnh Hưng, Hà Kiều Anh cùng 2 hoa hậu Trần Tiểu Vy và Lương Thùy Linh và nhà báo Lê Xuân Sơn sẽ góp mặt trong thành phần ban giám khảo của Hoa hậu Thế giới Việt Nam 2021.
 
Tiểu Vy, Đỗ Hà rạng rỡ khởi động Miss World Vietnam 2021

Tiểu Vy, Đỗ Hà rạng rỡ khởi động Miss World Vietnam 2021

Top 5 Hoa hậu Thế giới Việt Nam bất ngờ dẫn bản tin trên VTV

Top 5 Hoa hậu Thế giới Việt Nam bất ngờ dẫn bản tin trên VTV

Miss World Vietnam 2021 tìm kiếm người kế nhiệm Lương Thùy Linh

Miss World Vietnam 2021 tìm kiếm người kế nhiệm Lương Thùy Linh

Thời trang
14/01/2021
Cuộc thi Miss World Vietnam dự kiến khởi động từ tháng 4/2021 và kết thúc vào quý IV năm 2021.
Beauty queens set to participate in fashion show for children

Beauty queens set to participate in fashion show for children

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/07/2020
A large number of the nation’s famous beauty queens are set to be reunited as they take part in a fashion show for children by famous designer Phuong Ho, with the event being held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 19.
Miss Vietnam named among Top 25 in Beauty Of The Year 2019 poll

Miss Vietnam named among Top 25 in Beauty Of The Year 2019 poll

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/12/2019
Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative who finished in the Top 12 of Miss World 2019, has been named among the Top 25 in the Beauty Of The Year 2019 list as announced by global beauty website Pageantology.
Vietnam's Thanh Khoa wins World Miss University 2019 crown

Vietnam's Thanh Khoa wins World Miss University 2019 crown

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/12/2019
Nguyen Thi Thanh Khoa, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World University 2019, was named as the winner of the beauty pageant during the competition’s grand final in the Republic of Korea on December 18.
Missosology expects Thuy Linh to make Top 4 of Miss World 2019

Missosology expects Thuy Linh to make Top 4 of Miss World 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/12/2019
Missosology, the world’s leading magazine on beauty pageants, has named Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019 Luong Thuy Linh among its Top 4 Second Hot Picks for the ongoing contest in the UK.
Thuy Linh leads online vote in Miss World 2019 poll

Thuy Linh leads online vote in Miss World 2019 poll

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/12/2019
Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, has beat off competition from 100 rivals contestants to top Miss World’s online vote following a strong performance in the Head to Head Challenge segment.
Vietnam's Thuy Linh leads online vote in Miss World 2019 poll

Vietnam's Thuy Linh leads online vote in Miss World 2019 poll

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/12/2019
Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, has surprisingly beat off competition from 100 rivals contestants to top Miss World’s online vote following a strong performance in the Head to Head Challenge segment.
Quynh Nga selected as Vietnam's entrant at Miss Charm International 2020

Quynh Nga selected as Vietnam's entrant at Miss Charm International 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/12/2019
Local beauty Nguyen Thi Quynh Nga, a Top 10 finisher during Miss World Vietnam 2019, have been chosen to compete in Miss Charm International 2020, with the international pageant scheduled to begin on January 3, 2020 in HCMC.
Vietnamese representative Thuy Linh's first images appear on Miss World website

Vietnamese representative Thuy Linh's first images appear on Miss World website

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019
The first few images of Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, have appeared on the pageant’s official website ahead of the contest which is due to begin in London on November 19.
Lương Thùy Linh trượt ngã khi vác vật liệu làm đường cho người dân Lũng Lìu

Lương Thùy Linh trượt ngã khi vác vật liệu làm đường cho người dân Lũng Lìu

Thế giới sao
01/11/2019
 - Để đưa vật liệu làm đường lên xóm Lũng Lìu, Hoa hậu Lương Thùy Linh và đoàn đội của mình phải vượt qua con đường nguy hiểm và khó khăn, tương đương leo 96 tầng lầu.
Vietnam's Tuong San participates in busy opening days at Miss International 2019

Vietnam's Tuong San participates in busy opening days at Miss International 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019
Tuong San, Vietnam’s representative at Miss International 2019, has enjoyed a hectic schedule during the first few days of the pageant, participating in a wide range of activities.
Vietnamese contestant Kieu Loan comes sixth in Top 21 at Historic Crowns Fashion Show

Vietnamese contestant Kieu Loan comes sixth in Top 21 at Historic Crowns Fashion Show

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, has been placed sixth in the Top 21 of the Historic Crowns Fashion Show as part of the pageant in Venezuela.
Vietnam's Kieu Loan listed on 21 separate global beauty rankings

Vietnam's Kieu Loan listed on 21 separate global beauty rankings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at the Miss Grand International 2019 pageant, has been named on 21 global beauty rankings.
First photos of Vietnam's Kieu Loan at Miss Grand International 2019

First photos of Vietnam's Kieu Loan at Miss Grand International 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/10/2019
Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, Kieu Loan experienced her first day at the beauty pageant in Venezuela on October 10.
Tuong San named among Missosology's five hot picks

Tuong San named among Missosology's five hot picks

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/10/2019
The world’s leading beauty pageant magazine Missosology has listed Tuong San, Miss World Vietnam 2019’s second runner-up, among its five Hot Picks for the Miss International 2019 contest.
Hoi An beauty to be featured at Miss Grand International

Hoi An beauty to be featured at Miss Grand International

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/09/2019
Vietnamese representative Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan will wear a dress featuring the beauty of Hoi An town in the central province of Quang Nam at the upcoming Miss Grand International 2019.  
Á hậu Kiều Loan hở bạo trước ngày 'xuất ngoại' thi Miss Grand

Á hậu Kiều Loan hở bạo trước ngày 'xuất ngoại' thi Miss Grand

Thời trang
21/09/2019
 - Á hậu sinh năm 2000 bất ngờ mặc hở trước thềm Miss Grand 2019. Nhan sắc Kiều Loan từng gây tranh cãi khi được đại diện Việt Nam tại cuộc thi này, người đẹp khẳng định sẽ nỗ lực để hoàn thiện bản thân.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
