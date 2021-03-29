Miss World Vietnam
tin tức về Miss World Vietnam mới nhất
icon
Đàm Vĩnh Hưng, Hà Kiều Anh cùng 2 hoa hậu Trần Tiểu Vy và Lương Thùy Linh và nhà báo Lê Xuân Sơn sẽ góp mặt trong thành phần ban giám khảo của Hoa hậu Thế giới Việt Nam 2021.
icon Thời trang
14/01/2021
Cuộc thi Miss World Vietnam dự kiến khởi động từ tháng 4/2021 và kết thúc vào quý IV năm 2021.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/07/2020
A large number of the nation’s famous beauty queens are set to be reunited as they take part in a fashion show for children by famous designer Phuong Ho, with the event being held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 19.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/12/2019
Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative who finished in the Top 12 of Miss World 2019, has been named among the Top 25 in the Beauty Of The Year 2019 list as announced by global beauty website Pageantology.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/12/2019
Nguyen Thi Thanh Khoa, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World University 2019, was named as the winner of the beauty pageant during the competition’s grand final in the Republic of Korea on December 18.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/12/2019
Missosology, the world’s leading magazine on beauty pageants, has named Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019 Luong Thuy Linh among its Top 4 Second Hot Picks for the ongoing contest in the UK.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/12/2019
Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, has beat off competition from 100 rivals contestants to top Miss World’s online vote following a strong performance in the Head to Head Challenge segment.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/12/2019
Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, has surprisingly beat off competition from 100 rivals contestants to top Miss World’s online vote following a strong performance in the Head to Head Challenge segment.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/12/2019
Local beauty Nguyen Thi Quynh Nga, a Top 10 finisher during Miss World Vietnam 2019, have been chosen to compete in Miss Charm International 2020, with the international pageant scheduled to begin on January 3, 2020 in HCMC.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019
The first few images of Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, have appeared on the pageant’s official website ahead of the contest which is due to begin in London on November 19.
icon Thế giới sao
01/11/2019
- Để đưa vật liệu làm đường lên xóm Lũng Lìu, Hoa hậu Lương Thùy Linh và đoàn đội của mình phải vượt qua con đường nguy hiểm và khó khăn, tương đương leo 96 tầng lầu.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019
Tuong San, Vietnam’s representative at Miss International 2019, has enjoyed a hectic schedule during the first few days of the pageant, participating in a wide range of activities.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, has been placed sixth in the Top 21 of the Historic Crowns Fashion Show as part of the pageant in Venezuela.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2019
Kieu Loan, Vietnam’s representative at the Miss Grand International 2019 pageant, has been named on 21 global beauty rankings.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/10/2019
Vietnam’s representative at Miss Grand International 2019, Kieu Loan experienced her first day at the beauty pageant in Venezuela on October 10.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/10/2019
The world’s leading beauty pageant magazine Missosology has listed Tuong San, Miss World Vietnam 2019’s second runner-up, among its five Hot Picks for the Miss International 2019 contest.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/09/2019
Vietnamese representative Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan will wear a dress featuring the beauty of Hoi An town in the central province of Quang Nam at the upcoming Miss Grand International 2019.
icon Thời trang
21/09/2019
- Á hậu sinh năm 2000 bất ngờ mặc hở trước thềm Miss Grand 2019. Nhan sắc Kiều Loan từng gây tranh cãi khi được đại diện Việt Nam tại cuộc thi này, người đẹp khẳng định sẽ nỗ lực để hoàn thiện bản thân.