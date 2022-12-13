Link xem trực tiếp vòng bán kết World Cup 2022 mới nhất

Lịch thi đấu vòng bán kết World Cup 2022
|Ngày
|Giờ
|STT
|Đội
|Tỷ số
|Đội
|Trực tiếp
|14/12
|02h00
|BK 1
|Croatia
|?-?
|Argentina
|VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
|15/12
|02h00
|BK 2
|Maroc
|?-?
|pháp
|VTV3, VTVCần Thơ
Bán kết 1: Croatia vs Argentina
Sân: Lusail, Lusail
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 14/12 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html
Link video:
Bán kết 2: Maroc vs Pháp
Sân: Al Bayt, Al Khor
Thời gian: 02h00 ngày 15/12 (giờ Việt Nam)
Link xem trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link VTV: https://vtvgo.vn/xem-truc-tuyen-kenh-vtv3-3.html
Link video:
Video Hà Lan 2-2 (pen 3-4) Argentina (nguồn: VTV)
