Đội hình dự kiến
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres
Everton: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry
* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 30
|14/03/2026 22:00:00
|Burnley - Bournemouth
|14/03/2026 22:00:00
|Sunderland - Brighton
|15/03/2026 00:30:00
|Chelsea - Newcastle
|15/03/2026 00:30:00
|Arsenal - Everton
|15/03/2026 03:00:00
|West Ham - Manchester City
|15/03/2026 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Aston Villa
|15/03/2026 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Fulham
|15/03/2026 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Leeds
|15/03/2026 23:30:00
|Liverpool - Tottenham
|17/03/2026 03:00:00
|Brentford - Wolves
14/03/2026 | 12:09
22h30
Thu gọn
14/03/2026 | 12:09
22h
Thông tin lực lượng
Arsenal: Odegaard, Trossard và Mikel Merino vắng mặt vì chấn thương.
Everton: Jack Grealish và Carlos Alcaraz không thể ra sân do chấn thương.
Thu gọn