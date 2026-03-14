Đội hình dự kiến

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Everton: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 30
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Burnley - Bournemouth
14/03/2026 22:00:00 Sunderland - Brighton
15/03/2026 00:30:00 Chelsea - Newcastle
15/03/2026 00:30:00 Arsenal - Everton
15/03/2026 03:00:00 West Ham - Manchester City
15/03/2026 21:00:00 Manchester United - Aston Villa
15/03/2026 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Fulham
15/03/2026 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Leeds
15/03/2026 23:30:00 Liverpool - Tottenham
17/03/2026 03:00:00 Brentford - Wolves
14/03/2026 | 12:09

22h30

HDTO56OWAAALflr.jpg
HDTO56aWkAAez_H.jpg
Dàn sao Arsenal tập luyện trước trận - Ảnh: AFC
Thu gọn
14/03/2026 | 12:09

22h

Thông tin lực lượng

Arsenal: Odegaard, Trossard và Mikel Merino vắng mặt vì chấn thương.

Everton: Jack Grealish và Carlos Alcaraz không thể ra sân do chấn thương.

Big_Match_Arsenal_vs_Everton_(1).jpg
Arsenal được đánh giá cao hơn - Ảnh: Goal
Thu gọn