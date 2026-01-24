Đội hình dự kiến
Bournemouth: Petrovic, Álex Jiménez, James Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Lewis Cook, Alex Scott, Adam Smith, Kroupi, Christie, Evanilson.
Liverpool: Alisson, Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Salah, Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Ekitike.
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 23
|24/01/2026 19:30:00
|West Ham - Sunderland
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|Fulham - Brighton
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|Manchester City - Wolves
|24/01/2026 22:00:00
|Burnley - Tottenham
|25/01/2026 00:30:00
|Bournemouth - Liverpool
|25/01/2026 21:00:00
|Brentford - Nottingham Forest
|25/01/2026 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Chelsea
|25/01/2026 21:00:00
|Newcastle - Aston Villa
|25/01/2026 23:30:00
|Arsenal - Manchester United
|27/01/2026 03:00:00
|Everton - Leeds
Thông tin lực lượng
Bournemouth: David Brooks, Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams, Ben Doak, Enes Unal chấn thương.
Liverpool: Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajcetic, Alexander Isak vắng mặt vì chấn thương.
