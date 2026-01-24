Đội hình dự kiến

Bournemouth: Petrovic, Álex Jiménez, James Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Lewis Cook, Alex Scott, Adam Smith, Kroupi, Christie, Evanilson.

Liverpool: Alisson, Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Salah, Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Ekitike.

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 23
24/01/2026 19:30:00 West Ham - Sunderland
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Fulham - Brighton
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Manchester City - Wolves
24/01/2026 22:00:00 Burnley - Tottenham
25/01/2026 00:30:00 Bournemouth - Liverpool
25/01/2026 21:00:00 Brentford - Nottingham Forest
25/01/2026 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea
25/01/2026 21:00:00 Newcastle - Aston Villa
25/01/2026 23:30:00 Arsenal - Manchester United
27/01/2026 03:00:00 Everton - Leeds
Liverpool vừa thắng to ở Champions League - Ảnh: LFC
Thông tin lực lượng

Bournemouth: David Brooks, Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams, Ben Doak, Enes Unal chấn thương.

Liverpool: Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajcetic, Alexander Isak vắng mặt vì chấn thương.

Trận đấu hứa hẹn hấp dẫn - Ảnh: Sky Sports
