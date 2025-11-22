Đội hình dự kiến

Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Savona, Anderson, Yates, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Igor, Ndoye.

* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 12
22/11/2025 19:30:00 Burnley - Chelsea
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Sunderland
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth - West Ham
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Brighton - Brentford
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
22/11/2025 22:00:00 Wolves - Crystal Palace
23/11/2025 00:30:00 Newcastle - Manchester City
23/11/2025 21:00:00 Leeds - Aston Villa
23/11/2025 23:30:00 Arsenal - Tottenham
25/11/2025 03:00:00 Manchester United - Everton
21/11/2025 | 23:21

20h30

G6SDj8rXgAAbcNd.jpg
G6SDLZwWsAAxyeK.jpg
Cầu thủ Liverpool rèn thể lực trong phòng gym - Ảnh: LFC
Thu gọn
21/11/2025 | 23:20

20h

Thông tin lực lượng

Liverpool: Florian Writz, Isak, Frimpong, Bajcetic, Leoni ngồi ngoài vì chấn thương.

Nottingham Forest: Ola Aina, Douglas Luiz, Wood, Zinchenko, Hudson-Odoi không thể ra sân.

7d68a79e 42cd 462b 9d79 de24ea34709c_wallpaper 169 en.jpg
Liverpool quyết tâm giành 3 điểm - Ảnh: Tod
Thu gọn