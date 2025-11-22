Đội hình dự kiến
Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Ekitike.
Nottingham Forest: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Savona, Anderson, Yates, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Igor, Ndoye.
Thông tin lực lượng
Liverpool: Florian Writz, Isak, Frimpong, Bajcetic, Leoni ngồi ngoài vì chấn thương.
Nottingham Forest: Ola Aina, Douglas Luiz, Wood, Zinchenko, Hudson-Odoi không thể ra sân.
