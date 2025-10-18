Đội hình dự kiến
Nottingham: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.
Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; Pedro.
Trực tiếp bóng đá
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 8
|18/10/2025 18:30:00
|Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Sunderland - Wolves
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Brighton - Newcastle
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Burnley - Leeds
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
|18/10/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester City - Everton
|18/10/2025 23:30:00
|Fulham - Arsenal
|19/10/2025 20:00:00
|Tottenham - Aston Villa
|19/10/2025 22:30:00
|Liverpool - Manchester United
|21/10/2025 02:00:00
|West Ham - Brentford
18/10/2025 | 11:58
16h30
18/10/2025 | 11:57
16h
Thông tin lực lượng
Nottingham Forest: Zinchenko, Ola Aina và Douglas Luiz chấn thương.
Chelsea: Badiashile, Levi Colwill vaf Cole Palmer vắng mặt vì chấn thương.
