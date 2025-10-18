Đội hình dự kiến

Nottingham: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; Pedro.

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 8
18/10/2025 18:30:00 Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Sunderland - Wolves
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Brighton - Newcastle
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Burnley - Leeds
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
18/10/2025 21:00:00 Manchester City - Everton
18/10/2025 23:30:00 Fulham - Arsenal
19/10/2025 20:00:00 Tottenham - Aston Villa
19/10/2025 22:30:00 Liverpool - Manchester United
21/10/2025 02:00:00 West Ham - Brentford
18/10/2025 | 11:58

16h30

Dàn sao Chelsea tập luyện trước trận - Ảnh: CFC
18/10/2025 | 11:57

16h

Thông tin lực lượng

Nottingham Forest: Zinchenko, Ola Aina và Douglas Luiz chấn thương.

Chelsea: Badiashile, Levi Colwill vaf Cole Palmer vắng mặt vì chấn thương.

Đội khách được đánh giá cao hơn - Ảnh: Khelnow
