China's circulation of a number of diplomatic notes at the United Nations (UN) that raise unreasonable sovereignty claims over Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos as well as maritime claims in the East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
16/04/2020
Vietnam urged relevant countries to strictly abide by the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).
POLITICS
14/02/2020
A meeting of ambassadors of East Asia Summit (EAS) member countries took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 13.
FEATURE
25/12/2019
In 2020, for the first time, Vietnam is honored to take on the ASEAN Chairmanship and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2020-2021.
POLITICS
05/12/2019
The year 2020 will mark the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic ties, adding fresh impetus to economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
20/11/2019
Experts on the East Sea say China's "grey zone" strategy provokes tension in order to control most of the East Sea.
POLITICS
19/11/2019
Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich addressed an ASEAN ministers' meeting with partners on November 18, describing trust as the most important for countries to cooperate substantively and sincerely in dealing with security challenges in the region.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
18/11/2019
Discussions at the event help address the heat of conflicts which threaten the regional security.
Chính trị
17/11/2019
Theo Bộ trưởng Ngô Xuân Lịch, ASEAN trước hết phải tăng cường gắn kết nội khối nhằm tạo sự đồng thuận, sức mạnh tập thể để ứng phó linh hoạt và chủ động với những tác động từ bên ngoài.
POLITICS
16/11/2019
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 14 to mark the 25th anniversary of the entry into force of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and Vietnam's membership of the treaty.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
14/11/2019
It is necessary to maintain and respect international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in the settlement of disputes in the East Sea, Swiss lawyer Pierre Schifferli has said.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
06/11/2019
As part of the ongoing 11th East Sea International Conference in Hanoi, delegatesattended a special session marking the 25th anniversary of the entry into force of the 1982 UNCLOS and 25 years since Vietnam approved the convention.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
05/11/2019
The East Sea issue was among the focuses of the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) on November 4 afternoon, part of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand.
POLITICS
26/10/2019
Vietnam will always adhere to principles and goals of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and is willing to join hands with other member countries to foster intra-bloc solidarity and cope with challenges facing the movement.
POLITICS
24/10/2019
A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung attended a Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on October 23.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
11/10/2019
China's survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi-8 and its escorts have conducted regular oil exploration activities and expanded operations in the Tu Chinh-Vung May or Vanguard Bank region of Vietnam's exclusive economic zone.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
09/10/2019
China, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei all approved the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS). This Convention prohibits the use of and threat of using force in the settlement of disputes at sea.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
29/09/2019
Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh delivered his remarks "Revitalizing multilateralism for sustainable peace and development" at the General Debate of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday.