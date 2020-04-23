Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
UNCLOS

tin tức về UNCLOS mới nhất

China's notes at UN inconsistent with int'l law: Deputy spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY18 giờ trước0

China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson

China’s circulation of a number of diplomatic notes at the United Nations (UN) that raise unreasonable sovereignty claims over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos as well as maritime claims in the East Sea

 
Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law

Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law

icon23/04/20200
Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters

Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters

icon21/04/20200
Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS

Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
16/04/2020

Vietnam urged relevant countries to strictly abide by the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).

Vietnam chairs meeting of ambassadors from EAS countries

Vietnam chairs meeting of ambassadors from EAS countries

POLITICS
14/02/2020

A meeting of ambassadors of East Asia Summit (EAS) member countries took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 13.

Vietnam to take on a dual role in 2020

Vietnam to take on a dual role in 2020

FEATURE
25/12/2019

In 2020, for the first time, Vietnam is honored to take on the ASEAN Chairmanship and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2020-2021. 

2020 important year for Vietnam-Germany ties

2020 important year for Vietnam-Germany ties

POLITICS
05/12/2019

The year 2020 will mark the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic ties, adding fresh impetus to economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries.

China's "grey zone" tactic in East Sea

China’s “grey zone” tactic in East Sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
20/11/2019

Experts on the East Sea say China’s “grey zone” strategy provokes tension in order to control most of the East Sea.

VN Defence Minister stresses trust in cooperation to solve security challenges

VN Defence Minister stresses trust in cooperation to solve security challenges

POLITICS
19/11/2019

Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich addressed an ASEAN ministers’ meeting with partners on November 18, describing trust as the most important for countries to cooperate substantively and sincerely in dealing with security challenges in the region.

World experts voice over East Sea issues again

World experts voice over East Sea issues again

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
18/11/2019

Discussions at the event help address the heat of conflicts which threaten the regional security.

Bộ trưởng Ngô Xuân Lịch kêu gọi ASEAN thúc đẩy gắn kết nội khốiicon

Bộ trưởng Ngô Xuân Lịch kêu gọi ASEAN thúc đẩy gắn kết nội khối

Chính trị
17/11/2019

Theo Bộ trưởng Ngô Xuân Lịch, ASEAN trước hết phải tăng cường gắn kết nội khối nhằm tạo sự đồng thuận, sức mạnh tập thể để ứng phó linh hoạt và chủ động với những tác động từ bên ngoài.

Vietnam marks 25th anniversary of UNCLOS's entry into force

Vietnam marks 25th anniversary of UNCLOS’s entry into force

POLITICS
16/11/2019

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 14 to mark the 25th anniversary of the entry into force of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and Vietnam’s membership of the treaty.

Swiss lawyer emphasises observance of int'l law in East Sea

Swiss lawyer emphasises observance of int’l law in East Sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
14/11/2019

It is necessary to maintain and respect international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in the settlement of disputes in the East Sea, Swiss lawyer Pierre Schifferli has said.

1982 UNCLOS helps shape order at oceans and seas

1982 UNCLOS helps shape order at oceans and seas

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
06/11/2019

As part of the ongoing 11th East Sea International Conference in Hanoi, delegatesattended a special session marking the 25th anniversary of the entry into force of the 1982 UNCLOS and 25 years since Vietnam approved the convention.

East Sea issue high on agenda of 14th East Asia Summit

East Sea issue high on agenda of 14th East Asia Summit

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
05/11/2019

The East Sea issue was among the focuses of the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) on November 4 afternoon, part of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand.

Vietnam willing to join hands with NAM members to deal with challenges

Vietnam willing to join hands with NAM members to deal with challenges

POLITICS
26/10/2019

Vietnam will always adhere to principles and goals of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and is willing to join hands with other member countries to foster intra-bloc solidarity and cope with challenges facing the movement.

Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting

Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting

POLITICS
24/10/2019

A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung attended a Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on October 23.

Scheme to monopolize East Sea ignores international law

Scheme to monopolize East Sea ignores international law

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
11/10/2019

China’s survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi-8 and its escorts have conducted regular oil exploration activities and expanded operations in the Tu Chinh-Vung May or Vanguard Bank region of Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone.

Rule of law: Solution for peace in the East Sea

Rule of law: Solution for peace in the East Sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
09/10/2019

China, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei all approved the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS). This Convention prohibits the use of and threat of using force in the settlement of disputes at sea.

Vietnam urges relevant parties in East Sea to respect international law

Vietnam urges relevant parties in East Sea to respect international law

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
29/09/2019

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh delivered his remarks “Revitalizing multilateralism for sustainable peace and development” at the General Debate of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday. 

 
 
