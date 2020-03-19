Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
AFC Cup

tin tức về AFC Cup mới nhất

ASEAN Para Games delayed, March and April AFC Cup matches postponedicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS19/03/20200

ASEAN Para Games delayed, March and April AFC Cup matches postponed

The 2020 ASEAN Para Games have been postponed to October 3 – 9 while the Asian Football Confederation has postponed all matches and events scheduled to take place in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
HCM City FC's player named among standout players of current AFC Cup campaign

HCM City FC's player named among standout players of current AFC Cup campaign

icon05/03/20200
HCM City continue to play away in AFC Cup

HCM City continue to play away in AFC Cup

icon05/03/20200
Vietnamese clubs move ahead of Australian sides in latest AFC rankingsicon

Vietnamese clubs move ahead of Australian sides in latest AFC rankings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/02/2020

The latest Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rankings have seen Vietnamese men’s football clubs move one place higher than their 2019 rankings with 28.168 points, surpassing Australian teams in the process, according to FootyRankings.

Striker Cong Phuong hailed after stellar AFC Cup performanceicon

Striker Cong Phuong hailed after stellar AFC Cup performance

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020

Renowned sporting website Live Sport Asia has published an article titled “The return of the king: Cong Phuong on the way to redo his career in Vietnam”.

Công Phượng: "Thất bại ở châu Âu càng khiến tôi phải hoàn thiện"icon

Công Phượng: "Thất bại ở châu Âu càng khiến tôi phải hoàn thiện"

Đội tuyển Việt Nam
26/02/2020

 - Nguyễn Công Phượng thừa nhận rất thất vọng khi không thể thành công tại Bỉ, buộc phải trở lại Việt Nam chơi bóng.

Striker Cong Phuong hopes to continue shining in AFC Cupicon

Striker Cong Phuong hopes to continue shining in AFC Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/02/2020

Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will be tasked with leading HCM City FC's attack against Hougang United in the southern side's second match of Group F in the AFC Cup in Singapore today.

HCM City FC play out thrilling draw with Yangon United in AFC Cup 2020icon

HCM City FC play out thrilling draw with Yangon United in AFC Cup 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020

Star forward Nguyen Cong Phuong lead Ho Chi Minh City FC to an exciting 2-2 draw against Yangon United FC in the side’s first match in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 11.

Cong Phuong listed in Top 6 players to watch during AFC Cup 2020icon

Cong Phuong listed in Top 6 players to watch during AFC Cup 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020

HCM City FC forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named among the six players to look out for during the group stages in the ASEAN Zone of the upcoming AFC Cup 2020, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

nCoV forces match venue change for two Vietnamese clubs at AFC Cupicon

nCoV forces match venue change for two Vietnamese clubs at AFC Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/02/2020

he Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has just changed match venues of two Vietnamese clubs at the upcoming 2020 AFC Cup in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Hanoi FC ranked as sixth strongest team in Southeast Asiaicon

Hanoi FC ranked as sixth strongest team in Southeast Asia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/02/2020

Hanoi FC have been placed as the sixth best team in the Southeast Asian region, according to the latest rankings released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

HCM City and Quang Ninh to representative Vietnam in AFC Cupicon

HCM City and Quang Ninh to representative Vietnam in AFC Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/01/2020

HCM City FC will play in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup this season.

HCM City FC set to compete in AFC Cup 2020icon

HCM City FC set to compete in AFC Cup 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/01/2020

V-League runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC are to represent Vietnam as they compete in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020, which is scheduled to take place from February 1- November 7.

Eight Vietnamese football clubs eligible to join AFC tournamentsicon

Eight Vietnamese football clubs eligible to join AFC tournaments

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/10/2019

Eight out of the 14 Vietnamese football clubs have been licensed to participate in club tournaments organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2020.

Hành trình ấn tượng của Hà Nội FC tại AFC Cup 2019icon

Hành trình ấn tượng của Hà Nội FC tại AFC Cup 2019

Thể thao
04/10/2019

Không thể đánh bại April 25 SC, Hà Nội FC lỗi hẹn với chung kết AFC Cup 2019. Dù phải dừng chân ngay trước trận chung kết nhưng đại diện Việt Nam tại đấu trường châu lục có thể ngẩng cao đầu ra về với những gì đã thể hiện.

HLV Chu Đình Nghiêm: "Hà Nội chơi hay hơn, tiếc là thiếu may mắn"icon

HLV Chu Đình Nghiêm: "Hà Nội chơi hay hơn, tiếc là thiếu may mắn"

Đội tuyển Việt Nam
02/10/2019

 - HLV Chu Đình Nghiêm khẳng định Hà Nội FC đá hay hơn 4.25 SC trong 2 trận chung kết liên khu vực nhưng lỡ cơ hội vào chung kết AFC Cup 2019 vì kém may.

Ha Noi aim for historic AFC Cup firsticon

Ha Noi aim for historic AFC Cup first

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/09/2019

Coach O Yun Son of North Korean side April 25 Sports Club (4.25 SC) maintained an air of mystery around his team ahead of the AFC Cup Inter-zonal Final first leg against Ha Noi FC today.

HLV Nguyễn Thành Vinh: "Hà Nội đã vươn ra tầm châu lục"icon

HLV Nguyễn Thành Vinh: "Hà Nội đã vươn ra tầm châu lục"

Đội tuyển Việt Nam
28/08/2019

 - HLV kỳ cự Nguyễn Thành Vinh cho rằng không phải ngẫu nhiên Hà Nội lại có thể làm nên lịch sử cho bóng đá Việt Nam ở cấp CLB, khi đội bóng thủ đô có sự đầu tư mạnh về chiều sâu.

Truyền thông quốc tế: Cảm hứng Văn Quyết đưa Hà Nội bay caoicon

Truyền thông quốc tế: Cảm hứng Văn Quyết đưa Hà Nội bay cao

Bóng đá Việt Nam
28/08/2019

 - Xuất sắc giành tấm vé lọt vào chung kết AFC Cup liên khu vực, Hà Nội FC và cá nhân đội trưởng Văn Quyết nhận được nhiều lời tán dương từ truyền thông, báo chí trong khu vực.

Truyền thông quốc tế: Quang Hải cực đỉnh, Hà Nội làm nên lịch sửicon

Truyền thông quốc tế: Quang Hải cực đỉnh, Hà Nội làm nên lịch sử

Bóng đá Việt Nam
21/08/2019

 - Màn trình diễn siêu đẳng của Quang Hải cùng các đồng đội ở CLB Hà Nội trong trận thắng Altyn Asyr 3-2 đã nhận được nhiều lời tán dương, khen ngợi từ giới truyền thông quốc tế.

 
 
