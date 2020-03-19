AFC Cup
The 2020 ASEAN Para Games have been postponed to October 3 – 9 while the Asian Football Confederation has postponed all matches and events scheduled to take place in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
29/02/2020
The latest Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rankings have seen Vietnamese men’s football clubs move one place higher than their 2019 rankings with 28.168 points, surpassing Australian teams in the process, according to FootyRankings.
28/02/2020
Renowned sporting website Live Sport Asia has published an article titled “The return of the king: Cong Phuong on the way to redo his career in Vietnam”.
26/02/2020
- Nguyễn Công Phượng thừa nhận rất thất vọng khi không thể thành công tại Bỉ, buộc phải trở lại Việt Nam chơi bóng.
25/02/2020
Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will be tasked with leading HCM City FC's attack against Hougang United in the southern side's second match of Group F in the AFC Cup in Singapore today.
12/02/2020
Star forward Nguyen Cong Phuong lead Ho Chi Minh City FC to an exciting 2-2 draw against Yangon United FC in the side’s first match in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 11.
12/02/2020
HCM City FC forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named among the six players to look out for during the group stages in the ASEAN Zone of the upcoming AFC Cup 2020, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
06/02/2020
he Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has just changed match venues of two Vietnamese clubs at the upcoming 2020 AFC Cup in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV).
02/02/2020
Hanoi FC have been placed as the sixth best team in the Southeast Asian region, according to the latest rankings released by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
27/01/2020
V-League runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC are to represent Vietnam as they compete in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020, which is scheduled to take place from February 1- November 7.
09/10/2019
Eight out of the 14 Vietnamese football clubs have been licensed to participate in club tournaments organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2020.
04/10/2019
Không thể đánh bại April 25 SC, Hà Nội FC lỗi hẹn với chung kết AFC Cup 2019. Dù phải dừng chân ngay trước trận chung kết nhưng đại diện Việt Nam tại đấu trường châu lục có thể ngẩng cao đầu ra về với những gì đã thể hiện.
02/10/2019
- HLV Chu Đình Nghiêm khẳng định Hà Nội FC đá hay hơn 4.25 SC trong 2 trận chung kết liên khu vực nhưng lỡ cơ hội vào chung kết AFC Cup 2019 vì kém may.
25/09/2019
Coach O Yun Son of North Korean side April 25 Sports Club (4.25 SC) maintained an air of mystery around his team ahead of the AFC Cup Inter-zonal Final first leg against Ha Noi FC today.
28/08/2019
- HLV kỳ cự Nguyễn Thành Vinh cho rằng không phải ngẫu nhiên Hà Nội lại có thể làm nên lịch sử cho bóng đá Việt Nam ở cấp CLB, khi đội bóng thủ đô có sự đầu tư mạnh về chiều sâu.
28/08/2019
- Xuất sắc giành tấm vé lọt vào chung kết AFC Cup liên khu vực, Hà Nội FC và cá nhân đội trưởng Văn Quyết nhận được nhiều lời tán dương từ truyền thông, báo chí trong khu vực.
21/08/2019
- Màn trình diễn siêu đẳng của Quang Hải cùng các đồng đội ở CLB Hà Nội trong trận thắng Altyn Asyr 3-2 đã nhận được nhiều lời tán dương, khen ngợi từ giới truyền thông quốc tế.